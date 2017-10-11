I Stand Strong With Simon

Simon Property Group is the fifth member of the “DAVOS” bracket and this REIT is trading at a quintessential “margin of safety”.

A few weeks ago, I decided to create a FANG look-a-like REIT portfolio representing a few of the most popular REITs. As I explained, “FANG has become a household name. And I thought to myself, wouldn’t it be cool to create my very own REIT version of FANG?”

It was my goal “not just to showcase some flashy acronym like SWAN (yes, I wanted to use it but there is no perfect combination of REITs that work), but to create a benchmark of the best REIT performers in one easy-to-use phrase.”

After contemplating the most popular REITs and coming up with an easy-to-use acronym I settled on DAVOS. The 5 REITs that make up the DAVOS include Digital Realty (DLR), American Tower (AMT), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Realty Income (O), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

Realty Income and Ventas, Inc. are both trading at “sound” value, and for those who don’t have “a toe in the water,” now may be a good time to begin to nibble.

Of course, we all know that value investors are wired to own bargains, stocks that are trading with a margin of safety. The most beneficial time to be a value investor is when the market is falling, or as Benjamin Graham reminds us,

“The margin of safety is always dependent on the price paid. For any security, it will be large at one price, small at some higher price, nonexistent at some still higher price.”

Simon Property Group (SPG) is the fifth member of the “DAVOS” bracket and this REIT is trading at a quintessential “margin of safety.” While some analysts label Washington Prime (WPG) or CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) as STRONG BUYS, I find this labeling somewhat misleading.

While there is no question that these two REITs are cheap, I consider a more appropriate label “speculative” (not strong). In my article today, I will provide a fact-based analysis of the one Mall REIT that I consider to be a STRONG BUY. In other words, “I am standing strong with Simon.”

Simon Says…

As many know, I remain bullish with Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) as I believe shares are substantially mispriced. However, when it comes to the size of the moat, Simon gets the nudge.

As of Q2-17, Simon owned or had an interest in 234 properties comprising 191 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. Simon also has a 20.7% ownership interest in Klepierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 16 European countries. Simon’s portfolio consists primarily of high-productivity Malls/Outlets (80%), The Mills (10.6%), and International properties (8.4%).

Simon’s geographic diversification is unmatched in both the Mall sector and all property sectors. As illustrated below, Simon is well-diversified in both the US and abroad.

High-Quality Income

Simon’s mall and premium outlets occupancy ended the second quarter at 95.2%, a decrease of 40 bps compared to occupancy at the end of the first quarter. Tenant bankruptcies processed during the second quarter for retailers including, but not limited to, Rue 21, Payless, and BCBG impacted occupancy by approximately 100 basis bps.

Leasing activity remained solid however. Average base rent was $52.10, up 3.3% compared to last year, reflecting strong retailer demand. And for locations, the malls and the premium outlets recorded leasing spreads of $8.13 per square foot, which was an increase of 12.9%.

Reported retailer sales per square foot for the malls and outlets was $618 compared to $607 in the prior-year period, an increase of 1.8%. The total portfolio NOI increased 5% or more than $70 million for the second quarter and more than $150 million year-to-date comp NOI increased 4.4% for the quarter.

On an NOI-weighted basis, Simon’s operating metrics were as follows:

Reported retailer sales on an NOI-weighted basis was $770.

Average base minimum rent was $68.

These metrics demonstrate the health of the portfolio. Here’s a snapshot of Simon’s to In-line tenants:

On the Q2-17 earnings call, one analyst said, “Given the re-leasing you're doing in the face of this challenging retail market, are you starting to decrease your exposure to apparel?” David Simon, CEO at Simon said,

“Yes”

Then, Simon’s Richard S. Sokolov provided more details,

“Let me just give you a couple of metrics. Literally, our apparel now is down to the low-40% as an allocation of our GLA. More importantly, when you look at our new deals over the years, we're literally having almost 20% less in terms of allocated to the apparel and shoes and food services, allocated is going up substantially.”

The analyst then said, “And the new tenants coming in, are they able to match or even perhaps beat the rents that the exiting apparel guys are paying?”

Sokolov responded,

“Absolutely. As you see in our spreads and our average base rent increases, we're able to continue to drive our growth in rents.”

Then Sokolov reeled off a list of companies, many of which I have never heard of…

Now let’s examine Simon’s top anchor tenants:

At the end of Q2-17, Simon’s redevelopment expansion projects were ongoing in 25 properties across all three platforms, with Simon’s share of net cost at approximately $1 billion. The company completed the Galleria in Houston in Q2-17 and opened up the former Saks space for a small shop, tenants and restaurants.



Construction continues on several major redevelopment expansion projects at some of Simon’s most productive projects, including La Plaza, The Shops at Riverside, Aventura, and Allen Premium Outlets.

On new development, Simon had another busy quarter, opening four new outlets, three international; Provence, France; Siheung, Seoul, South Korea; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; and in the U.S., one in Northbrook, Virginia. Construction continues in the mixed-use development in Fort Worth at The Shops at Clearfork, which will open in the fall of this year.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

SPG is the only Mall REIT with an "A" rating, and all rating agencies concur:

In Q2-17, Simon completed a dual-tranche senior offering, a total of $1.35 billion with a weighted average coupon of just over 3% and weighted average term of 7.8 years. The company completed the two early redemptions of senior notes totaling $1.85 billion.

Simon has an industry-leading balance sheet, and the company has current liquidity of around $6.5 billion and its debt-to-market cap is around 34.2%. During the quarter, Simon closed six mortgage loans totaling $1.1 billion, of which the company’s share is $573 million with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.5% and a term of 8 years.

During Q2-17, Simon repurchased 1.5 billion shares of common stock for $244 million. Also during the quarter, Simon closed six mortgage loans totaling $1.1 billion, of which the company’s share was $573 million with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.5% and a term of 8 years. Simon’s current liquidity is more than $6.5 billion.

This Is Why Simon Made The DAVOS List

Simon’s Q2-17 earnings results validate the strength of the dominant Mall REIT. Simon’s funds from operations (or FFO) were $2.47 per share, which included a $0.36 charge for the early redemption of 5.65% notes. On a comparable basis, excluding the debt charge, FFO per share was $2.83 and increased 7.6% year over year.

Simon also raised guidance to a range of $11.14 to $11.22 FFO per share. This – the midpoint of this range is an increase of $0.04 from the company’s prior-year guidance after giving effect to the charge related to the debt extinguishment of $0.36.

To get a better assessment, let’s examine the FFO/share forecast for SPG and the Mall REIT peers:

Now let’s compare the FFO/share based on year-over-year growth (in %):

I decided to take a look at Simon using both historic and forecasted FFO/share data, and to get a better picture of the results, look at the chart below:

I took the average of the FFO/share growth from 2012-2019 (7.0% for SPG) and then I took the average from 2017-2019 (forecasted). In the last column (on the right), I ranked each REIT based on their best growth, scoring 10 for the best – Tanger Factory Outlet, Simon (scoring 9) for second best, and Washington Prime is the worst.

What this simply means is that there is absolutely nothing “strong” about Washington Prime or CBL, both are highly speculative as far as I’m concerned… A.K.A. WPG is cheap for a reason.

It really boils to investor risk profile, and why I believe Washington Prime is cheap, I see no real catalysts that support a price upgrade by Mr. Market. However, I do believe that Simon is a high-quality stock and the potential earnings growth forecasted serves as a “strong” catalyst supporting my recommendation.

As noted above, Simon has “strong” growth estimates (analyst consensus) and when you combine the fortress balance sheet, strong diversification, and highest quality real estate, you get a sense of the SWAN (sleep well at night) ingredients that make up the DAVOS recipe.

But most importantly, Simon has DIVIDEND POWER...

Simon also increased its quarterly dividend to $1.80 per share, a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. The company will pay at least $7.10 for the year of 2017, which is an increase of 9% compared to $6.50 last year.

As you can see (above), Simon has a history of robust dividend growth and as you know, dividend growth is a key driver for share price appreciation. Simon’s payout ratio is sound.

I Stand Strong With Simon

I remain bullish as it relates to the highest-quality retail REITs and I believe the market will continue to draw a line in the sand when it comes to the A Malls and the others (B- and C+). Here’s how Simon has performed compared to the DAVOS REITs:

Now compares based on P/FFO:

Here’s how Simon’s dividend yield compares:

The Bottom Line: Simon turned an excellent second quarter and the 9% dividend boost is just icing on the cake. I was not expecting such a big lift and this signals the confidence of the management team. I am maintaining a STRONG BUY on Simon as I consider this REIT to be of the best opportunities in the entire REIT sector. As David Simon summed up on the latest earnings call,

“There is no company in our industry that has our breadth and quality real estate is as diversified by type of retail real estate and as active in the mixed-use development of real estate and has built and operated successfully in Europe and Asia, has consistently increased earnings cash flow and dividends, has the access to capital with an A-rated balance sheet or as innovative in terms of operations, including connecting with the consumer in deal making from retail to entertainment to venture capital or various corporate transactions like we have.”

