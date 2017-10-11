Bitcoin - A Framework For Valuation, From $0 - $250,000

Valuing Bitcoin (“BTC”) seems a daunting task, especially for somebody used to valuing equities (like myself). There are no projected cashflows to use in a DCF, no multiples of financial statement items that could be used in a comparables analysis, no precedent takeout multiples, either. There is not even any “industrial” use with BTC that could backstop its value, as there is e.g. more silver and, to a lesser extent, even gold (note, by the way, that one can make this kind of ‘industrial’ use case with some altcoins).

In this article, I will try to provide a framework to think about BTC valuation, rather than very definitive numbers. I will go through:

key determinants of BTC supply & demand;

some potential scenarios for BTC; and

a couple of valuation methods.

A brief upfront point

I cannot help but to start with a point that is easily and often forgotten: whenever we value something, we value it relative to some other asset, not in absolute terms. E.g. when I value equities, most of the time, I value them in U.S. Dollars (“USD”). I do not usually consciously think that I am valuing a stock relative to USD, but that is what I am doing. If I lived/invested in a country where the local fiat currency that stocks are quoted in was rapidly devaluing (e.g. Argentina a few years ago), I would be rather more conscious of this fact. If the two assets than also compete in a way that can be relatively clearly characterized (say e.g. BTC and USD as stores of value), it further strengthens the point that one should try to force oneself to look at the valuation as an outcome of relative preferences. Note that I use USD here as the other asset, but we might as well talk about the relative value of BTC to gold – and, arguably, if one believes that the role of BTC is these days (and in the future) primarily one of a store of value, this would make more sense.

Having gotten this point out of the way, we can now look at the price determinants of BTC (and any other asset) – supply and demand. In the spirit of the prior paragraph, we should really also look at the supply and demand for USD (or gold), and hence get to a relative supply and demand, but that would explode this text to unreasonable length. Suffice to say that we all know what happened with regard to the supply of USD over the last few years.

BTC supply

Supply is the seemingly easy part. BTC supply has a protocol-fixed upper limit of (just under) 21 million units. Current supply (BTC outstanding) is approximately 16.6 million (see chart below). The number of BTC outstanding increases as new blocks are mined (mining a block results in a reward paid in BTC), which is subject to increasing difficulty, in order to keep pace with improvements (processing speed) of the mining hardware.

Changing the 21 million limit would require a change in the BTC protocol, which in turn would require an agreement among the BTC community. The potential outcome could be a split (“fork”) whereby part of the community follows the old/classic protocol while another part of the community embarks on a new, modified protocol (just as has recently happened and will soon happen again). As a pre-split BTC holder, you would keep your original BTC and get an amount of “new BTC”, too. Think of it as company doing a spin-off, where you keep both the original share and get shares in the spin-off.

Two potential problems here:

If the spin-off is actually done in order to be able to increase supply of ‘new BTC’, then of course this should detract some of the existing incremental demand for old BTC, which should then not perform as well going forward as it would in the absence of the existence of new BTC; New BTC will take away some computing power from the old BTC network, altering its network topography, which may have adverse effects (discussing network topography is way beyond the scope of this text). All this to say that, the fewer BTC splits/forks, the better.

BTC demand

There are three main use cases, and hence sources of demand, that I can think of for BTC:

Use as a means for payment in financial transaction

Use as an instrument for speculation

Use as a store of value

Means of payment

This is in many ways the original use of BTC – indeed, Satoshi Nakamoto’s original white paper starts out with this use case. It is also the use that the public historically knows best, unfortunately especially because of the use of BTC as a means of payment for illicit goods and services on the Silk Road website. Without going into details which would exceed the scope of this analysis, I do not see BTC’s main future function as a means of payment, partly because there are now arguably better digital cash alternatives in existence.

Means of speculation

This is the one use on the list that is not usually listed as one of the uses of money (means of exchange, unit of value, store of value). It is one that I would rather not have to include, but feel I have to, given the quantity (and quality…) of public BTC discussion that revolves around short-term trading, incl. myriad posts and talks about technical analysis. Note that there is a clash between this use and the next one discussed (store of value) with regard to the desirability of volatility.

Store of value

I will spend most time on this use case / source of demand as I see it as the bull case for BTC.

People, especially rich people, have a need/desire to store their wealth safely. But what characteristics should a good store of value have?

Safety from catastrophic loss – an obvious one, and why you do not store your wealth in things like options Safety from theft – also obvious Safety from abusive government action – like e.g. excessive taxation or outright confiscation Reasonable liquidity – as a store of wealth is pointless unless you can access it in need Reasonable transaction cost – in the broadest sense, not only monetary: e.g. if you risk going to jail, that would not be a reasonable transaction cost

So how does BTC fare when evaluated on these points?

Possibly the key attraction of BTC is that it does well on point (3), due to its decentralized set-up outside the control of any governments. Point (2), safety from theft, has historically scared people due to the well-known thefts at BTC exchanges, notably Mt. Gox, but should be resolvable. Points (4) and (5) are OK now, but could go away if there was massive government action against BTC. Point (1) also looks OK for now, but is intrinsically entangled with the other points – if demand for BTC falls if it fails on one or more on the other points above, obviously price will fall and we may enter a vicious circle.

It is interesting to note that e.g. gold and real estate fare well on the various points, albeit none are perfect – e.g. real estate can often have mediocre liquidity, high transaction costs, and is in theory vulnerable to government taxation and confiscation. The argument that most favors things like gold and real estate is that we have a few thousand years of track record for their performance on these points. Note also that fiat currency does not traditionally do well on points 1-3.

So BTC does not look perfect when evaluated in this framework, but it is important to note that it does not need to – it does not need to be the best storage of value out there ever, just a credible and viable alternative. Precisely because no store of value is perfect, there is value just in the fact of having one more alternative for diversification.

The bull case for BTC

So, the upside case is that BTC will take a non-trivial share of the global market for assets that store wealth. This is not an easy market to measure, as we have to be careful not to include assets that serve other purposes/uses – e.g. we should not include primary residential real estate for own use or money that is in circulation for use as a means of exchange. I will start with an overall market size that risks being too narrow – the total size of global private banking assets under management. Scorpio Partnership, in its 16th annual Global Private Banking Benchmark released in Summer 2017, estimates this number at US$21.1 trillion (somebody might now argue that this number seems low, given that just all gold ever mined is worth approx. US$7.5 trillion at current market price, but keep in mind that a lot of gold is held by governments – and I am not ready to believe just yet that governments would diversify out of gold into BTC).

Here comes one of the biggest assumption in the analysis and one you have to decide for yourself: the market share BTC will have among all stores of value (incl. other crypto-tokens whose primary purpose may be store of value). Given the accidental similarity of numbers – roughly US$21 trillion (i.e. US$21 million million) in private banking assets and 21 million fully-diluted / peak BTC outstanding – we can come up with the approximation of 1% of BTC market share among private banking assets = US$10,000/BTC. As a data point, various quotes (e.g. here) by private bankers put gold’s average percentage in client portfolios at approx. 5-10%. Also, one should not forget that private banking assets have been growing, e.g. they were US$19.6 trillion in the 2016 Scorpio report (i.e. approx. 8% year-over-year growth).

Are there concrete signs that this demand for BTC as a store of value really exists among private banking clients? Yes, there are. Falcon Private Bank in Switzerland now allows clients to buy BTC and, anecdotally, several other private banks are analyzing how best to offer their clients access to this asset class. Again anecdotally, many big institutions still have blanket restrictions against touching cryptocurrencies, dating from the ‘Silk Road era’ – so this potential source of demand has certainly not materialized yet in any meaningful way.

What about non-private banking wealth? Not all wealth lies in private banks, of course – but remember that, due to the very unequal distribution of global wealth, a good part actually does. Allianz, in its 2016 Global Wealth Report, estimates global overnight deposits, term deposits, and savings deposits at EUR42.5 trillion. Let us assume, very simplistically, that the number is actually US$42 trillion (generously offsetting EUR/USD conversion by eliminating double-counting of private banking assets in bank deposits). Then, every 1% BTC market share among this pie would translate into approx. US$20,000/BTC on a fully-diluted basis.

So here is a blue-sky upside scenario, just to have one: 5% market share in both private banking assets and non-private banking wealth (as defined above). Let us also assume that this all plays out over the next, say, 7 years and that there may well be further growth in global investable assets (USD-nominated) -- say, another US$21 trillion (e.g. 7yrs of 10% growth on the private banking asset would get you there). This would result in a total of US$63 trillion investable assets in 7 years, vs. 21 million of fully-diluted / peak BTC, or US$30,000 per 1% BTC market share. Assuming 5% market share gets you to US$150,000/BTC. Then you may also assume some additional demand from some transaction use, possible purchases by government actors and some bubble froth and just get to US$250,000/BTC (if things really go right or wrong, things always overshoot estimates – partly due to the human overconfidence bias). Regarding the bubble froth, look at the concave-ish supply curve above again and remember that demand may well be convex, resulting in accelerating incremental demand meeting decelerating incremental supply, in a simplistic upside scenario. Again -- do not nail me down on the numbers, I am providing a framework into which you can fill your own assumptions.

The downside cases

In order to evaluate the demand-driven downside cases, we need to principally think about what would impact demand for BTC as a store of wealth:

The public’s perception of BTC’s safety from theft suffers, perhaps due to new thefts at BTC exchanges; albeit it is worth noting that BTC has ultimately managed to ‘shake off’ the catastrophic thefts of the past;

'Transaction costs’ become unacceptable, e.g. if you end up risking jail for trading in BTC;

A decline in liquidity and/or price (e.g. caused by one or more of the above points) sets off a vicious downward circle, at a minimum increasing volatility to levels traditionally regarded as undesirable for store-of-value assets, and at a maximum leading to catastrophic loss.

What specific events could lead to such an impairment of the demand drivers? Just a couple of examples.

Government crack-down



A combination of global governments may decide that BTC is undesirable, e.g. due to:

The government losing control over assets for taxation;

The government losing control over monetary policy;

Populist policies of going after an asset that state propaganda may paint as a tax haven for the wealthy;

National security concerns of vulnerability of decentralized networks to sophisticated attack, especially by state actors. (I can see this argument being made e.g. in the light of current allegations of Russian and Chinese hacking; by the way, one could then spin this same point into a bull argument by arguing that those actors may hence have a vested interest in supporting BTC…)

If BTC, at the extreme, would be made illegal by a combination of key countries, demand would collapse, of course. BTC might continue as a niche asset, but for practical purposes would go to zero.

Attacks on the BTC system itself



Satoshi included the math in his paper to illustrate that the probability of an attacker succeeding in rewriting the blockchain (and hence be able to spend other people’s BTC) falls off exponentially with the number of blocks (currently 489188, which makes this probability infinitesimal). He does make some assumptions, notably that an “honest” participant is more likely to mine the next block than an attacker. Given the size and topography of the BTC network that is a reasonable assumption. However, one cannot exclude that future advances in computing, specifically quantum computing, may change this balance, especially since quantum computing may well first be developed by state actors who, in line with the argument above, may want to destroy BTC. Quantum computing would also likely make it possible to find private keys from public keys – which, without going into detail, is fixable, but the mere knowledge of this fact may very adversely impact public opinion of safety. The other cryptographic aspect of the BTC blockchain, its hash function, is considered ‘quantum-safe’ to attack by currently known quantum algorithms. This brings me to two general negative points on BTC:

The BTC investor is asked to take some very complex things on faith in order to believe that BTC is safe. I have a graduate degree in computer science and do not fully feel comfortable. Truly evaluating e.g. the quantum safety of BTC would require advanced knowledge in both quantum computing and cryptography – probably a combination of skills that only a handful of people in the world possess. In comparison, e.g. gold is easy to understand and so is its safekeeping (one assumes that e.g. if you put it into a bank vault in Zurich, it is probably very safe). The point that BTC is safe to currently known algorithms -- this, in order words, effectively means you are 'shorting human ingenuity' – which is precisely the opposite position of most long equity investing (long human ingenuity) and not something that sits 100% well with me philosophically.

Neither of these points makes BTC necessarily inviable. I take them on board as risk factors and let them flow into sizing.

Forking itself into oblivion



Another possible scenario is that disagreements on various issues will continue to arise among the BTC community and lead to repeated splits/forks in BTC. Much depends on the impact of such forks on the network topography, but in a worst case it will weaken the overall brand (reducing total demand), fragment future demand among the child tokens, and possibly even increase total peak supply (if one or more child tokens change that part of the protocol).

A better product comes along



I was an enthusiastic Altavista search engine user before Larry Page invented PageRank, which of course became Google. BTC has a moat due to its existing network and brand, you say? True, but so did AOL and Compuserve; or MySpace and Friendster before Facebook. Even if BTC does not stumble on any of the potential blocks (no pun intended) listed above, somebody may just invent a token that outperforms BTC on the criteria for a store of value we discussed. The network moat can be overcome – e.g. you could just run the token on top of an existing network. The safety that (we think) is inherent in all the computing time and electricity already spent on generating the existing blockchain seems a better moat and more difficult to replicate (but, again, short human ingenuity here).

Clearly, we could imagine many other scenarios, but I will stop here for length’s sake and move on to a potential framework for valuation.

Valuation

I will use two valuation methods, both essentially borrowed from the world of venture capital, where one routinely faces high uncertainty about future outcomes:

Scenario-based – where we think about actual scenarios (like above), assign probabilities to them, and discount back the weighted value at a ‘normal’ discount rate; “Venture capital method” – start with the ideal outcome and discount back at a rate that reflects the risk (keeping in mind that BTC is like an early-stage company, but not a seed-stage one).

I reiterate that most blue numbers in the above calculation are obviously highly uncertain assumptions. Again, the point of this article is more to provide a framework than definitive numbers. I will therefore not enter into any detailed discussion here regarding e.g. how the discount rates should be derived, albeit I note that the rate for the venture capital method was taken from this article.

As an aside, also note that volatility of outcomes is obviously brutal (some 2200%) and any Sharpe Ratio will not look great, but then remember that almost all the volatility is on the upside.

I will be curious to hear what you think about the framework and your view on scenarios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.