Wal-Mart: About That $20 Billion Buyback

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) announced new initiatives and big capital return plan that grabbed market headlines. The question though is whether the plan offers much value with the stock surging to multi-year highs.

The stock trades near $85 today as the new initiatives around ecommerce provide encouragement to the market that Wal-Mart can survive and even thrive despite the Amazon (AMZN) threat. The stock, though, appears ahead of the reality at this point.

Capital Returns

The big news of the day is that Wal-Mart announced the intent to repurchase $20 billion worth of stock over the next two years. The amount suggests a target of $10 billion per year. The retail giant though is worth $250 billion now devaluing the repurchases to an extent.

In addition, the stock already pays a 2.5% dividend yield making the stock buybacks a bonus. The net payout yield that combines the net stock buyback yield and dividend yield sits just below 6%.

WMT data by YCharts

The yield is very solid in a low rate environment. Assuming the company buys the $10 billion in shares in the next year at the current stock price, the net payout yield would jump to 6.5% as the net stock buyback yield reaches 4.0%.

Wal-Mart spent about $4.4 billion on share buybacks over the 1H of the year. The new plan really isn't a big pickup on share buybacks considering the stock gains in the last year.

Too Late To Buy?

At the midpoint, Wal-Mart reiterated FY18 EPS of $4.35. At $85, the stock is far from cheap. The forward P/E ratio is now approaching 20. The stock now trades at nearly 4x the forecasted FY19 EPS growth rate of 5%.

WMT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

A rise to $100 would push the dividend down to 2.0% and further stretch the share buybacks. Spending money on buybacks doesn't appear all that warranted at the current P/E multiple and especially as the valuation approaches $300 billion. The net payout yield would dip to 5.4% at $100 assuming the full buyback is maintained.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the way Wal-Mart surged to new highs suggests the stock doesn't stop until reaching $100. The stock would trade at 25x EPS estimates and the ecommerce initiatives can only go so far to generate profits with Amazon around.

One way to judge when the stock gets too expensive considering the never ending Amazon threat is to watch what the retail giant does with stock buybacks as the stock rises. Spending $10 billion annually when Wal-Mart traded at $80 is a lot different than buying at $100.

