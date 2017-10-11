Outlined below is one of my best and worst dividend growth ideas.

Does the underlying concept of investing in dividend growth stocks make sense to you? I like the idea of a company having a policy that promotes a regular, sustainable and growing shareholder income stream. But is it really that straight-forward?

As someone who has developed hundreds of factor-based investment models, I have become a skeptic of simplicity. An investor should go beyond the basic ideal of only looking for dividend increases - and thankfully the majority of dividend growth investors who write for Seeking Alpha do just that. I would like to add to the conversation by outlining 2 personal approaches for dividend growth investing - one which I feel is great and the other which is horrible.

My Horrible Dividend Growth Idea

Many dividend growth investors would agree that sustainable dividend growth must be supported by an increase in free cash flow. Many analysts use earnings as a proxy for free cash flow as it is less lumpy and the two should roughly balance out over time. This is likely why the payout ratio is based on earnings despite dividends coming out of cash-flows.

Logically, you would think that a stock with a solid history of annual dividend increases would do well to have high earnings growth. Profit growth should give legs to the dividend growth and more is better…right?

Before we run out an test this really bad idea, we need a benchmark to measure our ideas against. This screen will hold any dividend growth stock with a minimum of 10 annual back-to-back dividend increases which resides in the Russell 1000 index. This screen will be compared to the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which also restricts inclusion to stocks which have at least 10 consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments (wow, that's a mouthful).

Since 2010, this basic method of dividend growth investing has resulted in annualized total returns between 12 and 15%, depending on whether you use my method or the Vanguard fund.

But what if we were to hold the 15 stocks which had the highest trailing 5-year earnings growth? I would expect high earnings growth to translate into high dividend growth with more dollars in my pocket - both as regards dividends and capital appreciation. Here is the result where the portfolio is re-examined every quarter to ensure it has the highest growth stocks in our dividend growth club.

And just in case you are wanting to cry foul as the test length is too short, let me increase the back-testing period to begin in the year 2000. Please note that pre-2006 data for the VIG ETF is backfilled using the Dow Jones Select Dividend ETF as a proxy in addition to other robust methods utilized by Portfolio123.

To me, this is the very definition of a bad idea. High earnings growth within dividend growth stocks is a bad mix. It under-performs its peers (10 year dividend growth stocks and VIG fund) and has sharper drawdowns in bear markets. Yuck...just yuck!

Some of the current big-cap names in this portfolio are AT&T (T), Verizon Communications (VZ), and Altria Group (MO).

My Really Good Dividend Growth Idea

Another increasingly popular concept in the market today is low volatility. A recent article of mine has outlined an exceedingly simple approach for creating your own low volatility fund using a blend of sector ETFs.

Low volatility investing defies the senses. Why would lower risk out-perform higher risk stocks? Some feel that low-vol investing is nothing more than a fad which has become over-valued. Others believe that this anomaly will persist because it stems from analyst over-estimation of future earnings coupled with a gambling mentality by investors (preference for high risk stocks which erodes any premium). These two entrenched practices and mindsets are likely to continue, hence, the low volatility anomaly is liable to persist. You can read additional literature with this link on Why the Low Volatility Anomaly Will Persist (Eric G. Falkenstein, 13 Dec 2014).

The next question that needs to be asked is this: how we will measure volatility? Some use Beta as a proxy, others prefer the traditional approach using the annualized standard deviation of returns.

One of my favorite volatility-type measurements is Average True Range Normalized or ATRN for short. In a nutshell, it looks at the daily high and low prices but also the previous close to include any overnight gaps. This is normalized against the stock price to express the range as a percentage. Less intra-day and overnight volatility is desired.

This next screen simulates holding the 10 stocks with the lowest 100 day average true range normalized.

And here is an additional chart that starts in the year 2000.

This 'great dividend growth idea' is not about beating the benchmark (although it does). The benefit is to provide the investor with underlying portfolio stability. I would imagine that someone drawing on dividends in their retirement would appreciate low draw-downs in market crashes with 'Steady Eddy' total returns to complement any dividend growth.

Some of the bigger names in this portfolio are Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and 3M (MMM).

And for those of you wondering what the yield on cost difference is after both methods since 2000, the current yield on cost for the high earnings growth portfolio is 6.5% and 12.8% for the low volatility portfolio.

Do you have any great or really bad dividend growth ideas to share? Or some that you are unsure about which you would like historically tested?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.