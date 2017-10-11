Ford's New 'Electrifying' Strategy Is A Catalyst For Growth

The profits have been in decline, and the company is behind on electric vehicles.

Ford Motor Co. (F) has seen a lot of ups and downs over 114 years, and the company struggled to survive after the financial crisis of 2008, evident by a sharp decrease in revenues and negative net income demonstrated from 2006 to late 2009.

While the bankruptcy has been avoided thanks to the measures undertaken by Ford's ex-CEO Alan Mullaly, the corporation has not gained enough momentum to remain competitive in the modern market. Hence, even though Ford's gross margin has been solid over last seven years, net income has been in decline. As a result, Ford's stock significantly underperformed in comparison with its rivals, like General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU).

To turn around the situation, a new CEO, Jim Hackett, has been appointed in May to replace Mark Fields. Hackett is a former CEO of Steelcase (SCS), who is often described as "a strategist obsessed by so-called design thinking as a blueprint for doing business." As Ford clearly needs changes to keep up with the pace of shifts in the industry, the new strategy brought by Hacket can become a necessary boost for the company's performance. The initial outline of this plan was presented on October 3, and it includes very promising actions which, if executed successfully, could reshape Ford as a corporation.

The auto industry is in transition

One of the main reasons why shares of Ford Motor underperformed versus peers is the fact that the company has been slow in their assessment of trends in the auto industry. The issue is the auto market is likely to experience dramatic shifts in the coming years, primarily due to advances in such technologies as autonomous driving and increasing adoption of peer-to-peer and ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft. Therefore, the only viable strategy for automakers is to adjust to the changing market by innovating and implementing new technologies.

Hence, most of the major studies on the future of the auto market, like the one performed by Strategy Analytics, emphasize the importance of the new "passenger economy" that will emerge along with shifts in technologies. For instance, it is noted in the study Mobility-as-a-Service will stimulate significant value creation and open up avenues for automotive and tech corporations to profit from "emerging new applications and services."

Autonomous driving technology will enable a new Passenger Economy worth US$7 trillion in 2050. It will drive change across a range of industries, displacing vehicle ownership with Mobility-as-a-Service, and defining a new landscape of concierge and ride-hailing services, as well as pilotless vehicle options for businesses in industries like package delivery and long-haul transportation.

Moreover, the study points that emerging markets, such as Asia, will account for about half of the total market size, which makes it clear Asia is likely to become a crucial region for the automakers.

In addition, the study performed by McKinsey emphasizes the changes related to "digital demand" and "shifting industry landscape." The former seems to be clear: when buying a car, more people tend to take into consideration technological equipment, such as infotainment system, as well as driving capabilities.

Just as phones got smart, so will cars. They won't quite think, but they will respond and remind. Cars on the road are being equipped with danger-warning applications, traffic information services, and a host of infotainment features and increasingly active safety features as well.

The latter is all about alternative powertrain technologies: automakers will have to develop alternative powertrain technologies for lower-emission vehicles and invest more in e-mobility, "meaning electrical/hybrid powertrains."

The recent developments in the field reinforce the projections made in the study: a number of major automakers, such as Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF)(the company will likely to become the first company to offer EV/hybrids only), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Jaguar Land Rover revealed their plans to invest in EV/hybrid technologies massively to electrify their vehicle lineup. This can be explained by the fact that many countries, like U.K. or France, are expected to ban sales of petrol and diesel cars in the future.

As a result, it is clear automakers will have to implement significant changes in their strategies in order to remain competitive in the coming years.

Ford's new strategic update looks promising

The new strategic plan unveiled on October 3 demonstrates Ford Motor's new CEO is willing to reshape the corporation by a number of measures which should better position the company to respond to the challenges of the modern market.

First of all, what is interesting is the fact that Hackett emphasizes the importance of redeploying resources into alternative powertrains, such as electrified powertrains. Thus, it is claimed more than $4.5 billion will be invested in electrification, and a special internal team called "Team Edison" will be in charge of "overseeing electric car programs."

Moreover, it is essential Ford takes into account the increasing adoption of Transportation-as-a-Service, especially in light of the studies mentioned above. This is because of the trend towards so-called "shared economy," which means new generations of consumers, like millennials, are not willing to own a vehicle, preferring ride-hailing applications instead. Therefore, for a company that derives almost all its revenue from selling cars it is crucial to find other sources of income. Ford seems to realize this, as the corporation is willing to continue developing digital services platform, such as FordPass, expand its Chariot business and medical transportation.

The medical transportation itself is a very interesting topic for Ford. The corporation uses the software developed by Autonomic, a small Silicon Valley startup, to provide "Non-Emergency Medical Transport" which enables patients to schedule pickups and appointments from a mobile app. This creates many opportunities for the automaker regarding further development of such services in the future.

If Ford elects to build its own ride-hailing or fleet management businesses, the Autonomic software platform could enable digital payment processing and customer identification, as well as directing the flow of data between the vehicle and the customer, according to a source familiar with the automaker's plans.

Another significant point is Hackett's plan to improve operating efficiency. The CEO noted that even though Ford's revenues have grown over the last years, the costs have risen just as fast. As a result, net income has experienced negative development, which was mentioned in the beginning of the article.

One of the changes that are expected to be implemented in the coming years is the reduction in the number of orderable combinations of cars, which should have a significant positive effect on profit margins. Interestingly, Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3 offered two options for customizing the car, the color and the size of the wheels, as Elon Musk admitted the main problem of Model X was too much complexity in orderable combinations:

The big mistake we made with the X, which primarily was my responsibility, was having way too much complexity right at the beginning. That was very foolish.

Clearly, Ford is not Tesla, but the principle remains, and Hackett's "design-thinking" should guide the corporation in the right direction.

Growing partnerships

Ford has also unveiled some promising alliances which should help the corporation to better positioned in the market. For instance, Ford recently joined forces with Lyft to develop and improve its self-driving capabilities, even though the corporation is claimed to be one of "the latest giant to work with Lyft," after Jaguar, General Motors (GM), and Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo. And as Ford is recognized as one of the top players in the field of the autonomous driving, the corporation is said to be committed to working with partners, such as Dominos Pizza (DPZ), "to bring its vehicles to market in ways that actually help consumers."

In addition, Ford won an important contract to build as much as 2500 electric vans for the logistics company DHL, and the two corporations are planning for about 150 first e-vans to be manufactured in Germany by the end of the year.

Efforts of other automakers are forcing to compete

It is clear Ford ought to implement changes in its strategy, as other automakers are actively pursuing the idea of alternative powertrains and such technologies as self-driving.

The latest example is Ford's main rivalry GM, which achieved significant progress in the segment of electric vehicles with its Chevy Bolt car. Hence, Chevy Bolt was the third best-selling EV in September, after Tesla's Model X and Model S. Moreover, Europe's version of Bolt, Opel Ampera-e, is actively selling in major countries like Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands, which means Ford will have to face considerable competition in these markets. Importantly, Europe remains to be an important region for the automaker.

Moreover, as it was already mentioned, many European automakers, such as Daimler, VW, or Volvo, are on track to deliver electric versions of their entire line-ups, and others, like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), are experiencing increasing popularity of their electric and hybrid models.

Final words

Overall, it is clear Ford Motor Company has not been an exciting corporation over the last few years: net profits have been in decline and the corporation has been slow in implementing new technologies to live up to the industry's expectations. However, there is a high chance the situation is going to turn around with the new CEO, Jim Hackett, who is willing to implement some crucial changes in Ford's strategy. As a result, it can be expected the company's performance will get a necessary boost in the near future.

Importantly, Ford still has enough financial power to afford extensive innovations, as the company has generated positive free cash flows over the last few years, increasing the cash position. Therefore, investors should watch closely the actual actions that the management will undertake in the near future in order to understand if the company is indeed on the right track.

