D'Ieteren Trades At A Discount To Conservative Sum Of The Parts Valuation

The D'Ieteren family still owns the majority of the shares, even after 212 years since the company was created.

An experienced CEO has made it clear he wants to invest in new companies.

Selling a 40% stake in Belron could be an important catalyst as it would convert the net debt to a net cash position.

Introduction

Sometimes patience is a virtue and it’s worth waiting for a share price to come down to your buying range instead of chasing a share price only to see it fall back to the price level you were originally eyeing. D’Ieteren (OTCPK:SIETY) (OTCPK:SIEVF) is one of those companies as after a strong performance in the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017, the share price is now trading at the lowest level in more than eighteen months. I think this isn’t justified as the three different parts of the D’Ieteren empire indicate a higher valuation is warranted.

Source: Euronext.com

As trading in D’Ieteren on the US exchanges is relatively limited, I would recommend you to trade in D’Ieteren stock using the facilities of Euronext Brussels, where the company is trading with DIE as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 37,000 shares, representing a dollar volume of approximately $1.7M.

All numbers and amounts in this article are in Euro, as that's the currency D'Ieteren uses in its financial reports.

D’Ieteren’s business model

D’Ieteren has a very rich history as the company was created more than 200 years ago, in 1805. It currently has three strong sub-divisions consisting of D’Ieteren Automotive, Belron and Moleskine.

Source: annual report

D’Ieteren Auto(H1 Revenue: 1.83B EUR) is the official (and only) importer and distributor of the cars of the Volkswagen Group in Belgium which means it is the sole vendor of brands like Volkswagen, Audi, Lamborghini and Porsche.

This long-term partnership has been cemented with a D'Ieteren-Volkswagen Group joint venture to offer a vehicle financing option to buyers. It seemed to have picked the right brands to associate itself with (or did a good job in putting these brands on the market through the 125 independent dealers and 21 owned selling locations in its distribution network) as these car brands represent a market share of in excess of 20%.

On top of that, it also is the importer and distributor of Yamaha motorcycles in Belgium and Luxemburg. As the company has been enjoying a long-term relationship with the Volkswagen Group over the past 70-75 years, I think it’s safe to assume this import and distribution division will continue to represent Volkswagen in the future.

One detail to keep in mind: D’Ieteren’s car business scores strong in the first half of the year, and in the ‘even’ years, when a car show is being organized in Brussels. This means the 2017 performance will be relatively weaker than the ‘even’ years.

Belron (94.85% owned, H1 Revenue: 1.81B EUR) is perhaps the owner of some of the strongest brand names in the car screen repair sector as it owns and operates under the brand names Carglass, Speedy Glass, Autoglass, etc., etc., which allowed it to grab the position of world leader in the car glass repair sector. Belron is active in 33 countries and continues to expand as it's increasing its footprint through smaller bolt-on acquisitions of a few glass repair shops at the time.

Source: annual report

The third (and youngest) division of the D’Ieteren Group is Moleskine(H1 revenue: 65M EUR), an Italian ‘lifestyle brand’ which was acquired last year as part of D’Ieteren’s expansion plans. It sells notebooks and accessories in 102 countries.

You might be surprised, but even after a history of 212 years, D’Ieteren still is a family company as the D’Ieteren family still controls in excess of 57% of the common shares and approximately 60% of the voting rights. So whilst the acquisition of Moleskine, now described as a ‘lifestyle brand’ might be surprising for a company which was known for car-related business ventures, I do trust the family and the company’s management team to make the right decisions. After all, it’s the family capital, managed by the 7 th generation of D’Ieteren’s.

Source: company website

The recent acquisition of Moleskine (and the potential sale of a minority stake in Belron, see later) makes me think D’Ieteren is moving away from being a pure car-focused company to a holding company. Selling a 40% stake in Belron could bring in several hundreds of millions of Euros into the treasury, which could then be used for additional acquisitions. As D’Ieteren doesn’t seem to care about buying minority stakes in companies, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it acquire an entire company (or a division of a company), perhaps also in the lifestyle segment, perhaps in a completely different segment of the market.

One side note: D’Ieteren’s current CEO is Axel Miller, who used to be the CEO of Dexia Group, a French-Belgian banking group, which collapsed and had to be broken up in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis.

The H1 results are now in, and I like what I see

In the first half of 2017, D’Ieteren reported a total revenue of almost 3.7B EUR, an increase of 8.2% compared to the same period last year. All three business segments were able to increase their revenues, so D’Ieteren performed well on all levels.

Source: financial results

That being said, the operating result did decrease from 171M EUR to 138M EUR and whilst this might be interpreted as a disappointing result, this result was skewed due to some one-time effects. These include a goodwill impairment, an impairment on capitalized IT software and amortization of contracts and brands, as well as the costs related to exploring the market to find a minority partner for Belron (see later). Excluding these adjusted items, the operating result would have been approximately 47M higher, at 185M EUR, a good result.

Unfortunately, the market doesn’t seem to realize the net income was impacted by these issues and that’s probably why there was a disappointed reaction after seeing a 30% net income decrease. Whereas D’Ieteren reported a net income of 108.8M EUR or 1.99 EUR per share in H1 last year, this decreased to just 77M EUR or 1.40 EUR per share in the first semester of this year.

The best way to ‘prove’ the net income was lower due to some ‘benign’ issues and not because of a complete collapse of the company’s margins is by looking at D’Ieteren’s cash flow results.

The ‘headline’ operating cash flow was 192M EUR, but we still need to make quite a few adjustments to this. First of all, the taxes due are approximately 20M EUR higher than the total amount of taxes which have been paid. Secondly, D’Ieteren experienced a 42M EUR investment in its working capital position (and I think an operating cash flow before taking working capital changes into account is more fair). And thirdly, the company reported its 22M EUR interest bill as a ‘financing activity’ rather than an operating activity.

Source: financial results

Taking all three things into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow is approximately 192M EUR (H1 2016: 195M EUR which could be entirely related to the higher interest expenses due to the Moleskine acquisition), so in this case the adjustments didn’t have any large impact on the result. After deducting the 76M EUR in capital expenditures, D’Ieteren reported an adjusted free cash flow result of approximately 116M EUR. That’s approximately 2.1 EUR/share and much higher than the net income. I have highlighted the non-cash ‘issues’ which impacted the income statement but had no impact on D’Ieteren’s cash flow result.

The H1 free cash flow result is lower than the H1 2016 result due to higher interest expenses and a slower than expected semester for Moleskine. However, D’Ieteren expects the Moleskine business to pick up in the second half of the year, so I’m not too worried yet and I think D’Ieteren remains on track to generate at least the same amount of adjusted free cash flow as last year (155 M EUR).

The net debt remains relatively high, but manageable

As of at the end of June, D’Ieteren’s net debt was approximately 1B EUR, which is relatively high as it represents a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.4 (using an extrapolation of the H1 EBITDA result). However, there’s no real reason to panic. First of all, D’Ieteren paid for the Moleskine acquisition in hard cash, which it borrowed so this is just the very first year after a relatively large acquisition, which caused the leverage ratios to increase.

As D’Ieteren is spending just 1/3 rd of its annual free cash flow on the dividend, I’m fairly confident the net debt will continue to decrease at a fairly rapid pace. Earlier this year, the Belron division was facing two maturing bonds, which were immediately refinanced with a credit facility.

Source: annual report.

As you can see, the two bonds had very high interest rates as they were issued in the pre-Global Financial Crisis era. As I would imagine both facilities have been refinanced at a substantially lower interest rate, the impact of the lower interest expenses should be noticeable as well. Assuming the debt was refinanced at an average cost of debt of 3%, Belron will reduce its net interest bill by 3.5M EUR, resulting in a positive impact on the free cash flow to the tune of 2.3-2.5M EUR.

The sale of a minority stake in Belron could unlock more value than I thought

I expected the Belron division to be valued at approximately 2B EUR, but recent media reports indicate I was underestimating the 'willingness to pay. Private equity funds are willing to pay 'top dollar' for this company as Belron has relatively resilient cash flows (if a window is broken, it’s broken and will have to be fixed, regardless of how the general economy is doing). According to Reuters – which is usually very well informed – D’Ieteren is eyeing a valuation of ‘in excess of 3B EUR’. That would be massive and result in a substantial increase of my target price.

Considering it’s a 3B EUR enterprise value, a 40% sale would result in both a cash inflow on the ‘consolidated’ D’Ieteren level as well as a lower consolidated net debt thanks to the net proceeds of a potential sale.

This means that – based on the rumored 3B EUR valuation – the calculation is pretty straightforward.

Based on the financial results and balance sheet as of at the end of June, the 3B EUR consists of 2.15B EUR in equity and 850M EUR of net debt. Selling 40% would result in a cash inflow of 860M EUR (0.4 X 2.15B equity value)) as well as an attributable net debt reduction of 340M EUR (0.4 X 850M net debt) as the buyer would assume 40% of the Belron net debt.

This would have a major impact on the company’s financial situation. As of at the end of June, this was how the net debt was distributed:

Source: half-year report

After a 3B EUR-based transaction, the automobile distribution and Moleskine segment would still have respectively a net cash position of 168M EUR and a net debt position of 301.4M EUR. However, the attributable net debt related to the vehicle glass segment would be reduced to 513M EUR (853M EUR - 340M of debt, which would be attributable to the new 40% owner)). That’s a basic calculation, but I would expect the ‘real’ net debt to be just 475M EUR as Belron will obviously also generate additional free cash flow in H2.

This means the consolidated net debt of the subsidiaries will decrease from 987M EUR to 627M EUR. On top of that, we need to take the 860M EUR cash inflow into consideration as well (which will arrive on the corporate level instead of one of the three segments).

The end result?

Selling 40% of Belron at a 3B EUR enterprise value will result in D’Ieteren moving from a consolidated net debt of 987M EUR to a net cash position of 213M EUR (987M EUR net debt - 340M EUR debt reduction - 860M EUR cash inflow).

An updated ‘sum of the parts’ calculation

The 3B EUR valuation for Belron now also allows me to fine-tune a sum of the parts calculation. Assuming an enterprise value of 3B EUR for Belron, a 7 times EV/EBITDA ratio for the car business and a zero net valuation for Moleskine (as I’m not certain the company is worth more than the 301M EUR of net debt, so I’m just being conservative here), this is what the sum of the parts calculation looks like:

So whilst ignoring any value for Moleskine beyond the net debt, the fair value of D’Ieteren would be approximately 2.735B EUR, which works out to be 49.50 EUR per share. Again, a relatively conservative valuation considering the zero equity value in Moleskine (every 55M increase of the equity value would increase the fair value of D’Ieteren by 1 EUR per share) and the low EV/EBITDA multiple of 7 for the car sales division. Should I increase this multiple to 8.5, the value per share of D’Ieteren increases by 2.2 EUR per share.

Taking everything into consideration, I think D’Ieteren’s current fair value based on a sum of the parts calculation is 50 EUR per share.

The risks associated with an investment in D’Ieteren

Most people would expect a slowing momentum of the car sales to have a huge impact on D’Ietere, but truth be told, the car division only contributes 1/3 rd of the consolidated free cash flow. This year will probably continue to be strong and in 2018, we’ll have another Brussels car show, which usually provides a boost to D’Ieteren’s results.

A second risk is the slower than expected integration of Moleskine. I will not judge D’Ieteren based on the very first year Moleskine is included in its corporate structure as it will need some time to get all ducks in a row. That being said, Moleskine’s H1 was pretty weak so I hope D’Ieteren is right when it says it expects a much stronger second half of the year.

Perhaps the biggest risk right now is D'Ieteren using the proceeds for an unattractive and non-accretive transaction and this will ultimately be the responsibility of CEO Axel Miller.

As the acquisition of Moleskine was completed less than a year ago, it's too early to tell if that acquisition indeed was a good move.

But with a total investment capacity of approximately 1B EUR (based on 2.5X the post-transaction EBITDA (see above) + the net cash position), D’Ieteren now has the chance to convert itself to a holding company with multiple pillars.

Long story short, the risks are relatively low and right now, D'Ieteren is generating in excess of 150M EUR in free cash flow per year. Even after selling a 40% stake in Belron, D'Ieteren will still generate 110M EUR in free cash flow on an annual basis. Car windows will always break down and it’s not an option to not repair them, so I expect the Belron segment to remain an important driver of D’Ieteren’s cash flows.

You might wonder why D'Ieteren isn't selling the entire Belron-position. There are two logical explanations for this.

First of all, it always makes sense to keep a part of a business with 'certain' returns and a 55% stake in Belron would remain a 'backbone' of the company.

Secondly, CEO Miller specifically mentioned he's targeting 'growth' and said there's no growth to be expected in the car sales market (as the Belgian market is pretty saturated). Belron is still growing, so whilst it does meet Miller's growth requirements, selling a stake is a 'necessary evil' to unlock capital to make new investments in other sectors.

Investment thesis

Even though Belron is a real cash cow, it definitely makes sense to sell 40% if the total enterprise value is indeed calculated at at least 3B EUR. With a remaining 55% stake, D'Ieteren still 'calls the shots' and retains exposure to this continuously-growing sector. Remember, D'Ieteren is only selling a stake in Belron as it's the easiest way to raise cash for new acquisitions.

Final bids are expected to be submitted by the end of this month (paragraph 3 on page 10), and according to Reuters CVC, CD&R and KKR are in the pole position to buy the 40% stake. Should the transaction go ahead, D’Ieteren will be trading at an EV/EBITDA of just 6.25 which is cheap considering it would have sold 40% of Belron based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.

D’Ieteren is tremendously undervalued based on a sum of the parts valuation, which indicates a fair value should be closer to 50 EUR (on a conservative basis, as I didn't even include any equity value for Moleskine). The sale of a 40% stake in Belron could help to unlock this hidden value.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

________________________________________________________

This article was first published at European Small-Cap Ideas, a Premium service by The Investment Doctor on September 18th, at 35.84 EUR.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Most of the companies discussed there don’t have US ticker symbols, so the service will only be useful if your broker grants you access to European markets (Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or pretty much any Europe-based broker).

________________________________________________________

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIETY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The target price of $57-60 is based on the SIEVF-listing, and should be divided by 2 for SIETY.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.