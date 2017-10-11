Seadrill: Price Target 5 Cents, 85% Downside

Since Seadrill (SDRL) filed for bankruptcy protection, I’ve been getting questions on whether current share price is justified. The short answer to this question has always been “significant downside risks persist, including a complete wipeout of common shareholders”, but what about the more concrete one? This article is a number-based answer on this question.

Readers who follow Seadrill for a long time have certainly seen the above picture quite a few times, so I’ll be brief here (for more on the setup and key players involved, read this). According to the current plan (subject to shareholder vote), common shareholders will get a 1.9% stake in the company after dilution. So, the key question is: does the current market capitalization of $170 million adequately reflect the value of a 1.9% stake in new equity of the company and the risks associated with not getting any recovery at all?

Let’s look at most important transactions of recent history that provide the necessary valuation background:

Back in April 2016, Ocean Rig (ORIG) purchased a 6th-gen drillship for $65 million. The company had to cold stack it almost immediately. In December 2016, Hercules Offshore sold jack-ups Hercules Triumph and Hercules Resilience to newcomer Borr Drilling for $130 million, or $65 million per modern jack-up. In March 2017, Transocean (RIG) decided to sell the entire jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling for $1.35 billion. Transocean’s jack-up fleet consisted of 10 existing jack-ups, including 4 modern ones, and 5 newbuilds. Back then, I estimated that the deal implied a price of $180 million for a new jack-up. In May 2017, Seadrill itself sold 3 jack-ups to Shelf Drilling for $225 million, or $75 per modern jack-up. Also in May 2017, Ensco (ESV) announced a merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW). Defending the deal, Ensco argued that it paid only $222 million per Atwood floater (which included two 7th-gen newbuild rigs) and $75 million per Atwood jack-up. In August 2017, Transocean announced acquisition of Songa Offshore for $3.4 billion. Songa had $4.1 billion in backlog and its rigs were tailor-made to suit the needs of the client, Statoil (STO). This transaction is unique in a sense that Transocean purchased the backlog and the chance that this backlog will be extended materially in the future. In my opinion, it is not reflective of individual asset prices. Borr Drilling again. Just a few days ago, the company entered into agreement with a shipyard to purchase 9 jack-ups for $1.3 billion, or $144 per newbuild jack-up rig.

We should also consider the valuation work provided by IHS in connection with Ocean Rig restructuring:

Now that we’ve set up the valuation scene, it’s time to evaluate Seadrill’s fleet segment by segment.

Seadrill’s drillship fleet consists of 10 6th-gen drillships and an older drillship West Navigator, which is currently stacked in Norway. In my opinion, drillships built around 2000 are not able to compete with their modern counterparts and will later have to be scrapped. I think that it is a very important observation for future valuation – a technology became obsolete in less than 20 years because a whole armada of new tech rigs has been built. Frankly, we should forget about 30-40-year asset life going forward in offshore drilling. Just like everything in this world, the speed of change increases. Put simply, West Navigator is a write-off.

So, we are left with 10 6th-gen drillships (we’ll discuss newbuilds later). In my opinion, they should be worth around $200 million per rig – in line both with the IHS estimate and the valuation in the Ensco-Atwood deal. We should also keep in mind that West Capella, West Auriga, West Vela and West Polaris are in fact Seadrill Partners’ (SDLP) rigs, so Seadrill has just a 46.6% claim on them. Adjusting for the Seadrill Partners issue and providing a little “breathing room” for valuation, I arrive to the conclusion that the fleet without newbuilds and without the associated backlog is worth about $1.6 billion.

Now let’s turn to the semi-sub segment.

Two semi-subs, West Alpha and West Venture, are older-gen rigs which are currently stacked. It’s hard to imagine that the recovery will be so robust that all the backlog of newer rigs is cleared and dayrates justify putting a significant amount of money into West Alpha and West Venture. Just like West Navigator, it’s a write-off.

The situation with 6th-gen rigs is, of course, better. The fleet is modern, but, unfortunately for its value, many rigs are stacked. Stacked rigs are worth significantly less than hot ones because they will demand an infusion of capital before they will be able to go to work and because oil producers typically prefer hot rigs with ready and experienced crews. Also, we keep in mind that West Sirius, West Aquarius, West Capricorn and West Leo are Seadrill Partners’ rigs. In my opinion (and I think that both Transocean-Songa and Ensco-Atwood transactions confirm this), there should be no major difference in the valuation of 6th-gen semis (especially HE ones, that deserve a premium) and 6th-gen drillships. In my view, the valuation of Seadrill’s drillship and semi-sub segment is roughly the same at $1.6 billion.

With jack-ups, reference transactions suggest a price of about $75 million. Premium should be applied to HE jack-ups West Elara and West Linus, while the fate of the stacked West Epsilon is unclear. We do not look at Dalian-built newbuilds as Seadrill’s Chinese subsidiary is a non-debtor in the current bankruptcy process. In my opinion, a $1.7 billion price tag for Seadrill’s jack-up segment is justified.

It’s rather hard to value tender rigs at the market’s current condition, but being sold at about $200 million to Seadrill Partners, they are probably worth like an average jack-up or maybe less. Also, we should adjust their value as they are owned by Seadrill Partners, so the value of the segment to Seadrill is likely less than $100 million.

As per Seadrill’s latest quarterly report, the backlog is $3.1 billion. Cash and marketable securities stood at roughly $1.5 billion. Together with the backlog (adjusted for its value), Seadrill has about $3.2 billion of additional value.

Let’s now count it all together. Cash, backlog, drillships, semis, jack-ups and tender rigs together are worth about $8.2 billion. With this in mind, we are ready to look at obligations.

These are the main liabilities that Seadrill will have to deal with. It’s easy with secured debt – creditors continue to expect that they will be paid in full, although in the more distant future. Out of all Seadrill newbuilds, the company managed to stay on the hook with just 4 rigs – West Draco, West Dorado, West Aquila and West Libra. Should they have been 7th-gen rigs, we could have even looked at them as assets. Unfortunately, they belong to the overcrowded 6th-gen segment and present a net liability of about $1 billion ( I believe that hot 6th-gen built in, say, 2013-2014 could even be better positioned in the market compared to newbuild 6th-gen rigs, hence the heavy discount on the newbuilds’ price). Together, the company’s core liabilities are worth $7.8 billion.

We should also apply a premium for the going concern status of the business – the expertise, the crews, materials and various inventory, etc. For a company of Seadrill’s size, a $800 million premium seems justified to me, although it can be $600 million or $1 billion – it’s a subjective opinion.

So, what’s left for the new Seadrill equity in this scheme? It looks like the company’s new equity will start trading at about $1.2 billion capitalization ($9 billion - $7.8 billion). Looks cheap? Consider the price that Hemen and Centerbridge paid for a 23.8% post-dilution stake in the new equity - $200 million. This valuation implies that 100% of new equity is worth $840 million. You can argue that Hemen got an exclusive deal on the cheap for providing money. This is true, but the price that Hemen has to pay can’t be that far off from the true valuation of the company at this point of time.

The problem is that the current Seadrill market capitalization implies that a 1.9% in the new company is worth $170 million, which is obviously very far from truth as evident from both the calculation and the price that Hemen and Centerbridge agreed to pay. Current market capitalization implies a roughly $9 billion value for the new equity compared to $1.2 billion in my calculation and $840 million based on real-life transaction. In my calculation case, the downside from current level is more than 85%. Even if I was too conservative (I don’t think so!) and the value of new Seadrill equity is $2 billion (I insist that it will be hard to justify such a valuation in the current market environment), the downside will be more than 75%. Also, we should not forget that we are talking about the best-case scenario here. The scenario when bondholders vote against the plan and common shareholders get zero is certainly possible.

Availability to borrow, borrow fees, margin requirements and potential of rumor-based short squeeze make the short position in Seadrill a bit hard to realize in practice, despite the fact that fundamentals call for very significant downside. However, one thing is certain – there’s no reason to invest in Seadrill now and investors (in the true sense of the word) should wait for the end of restructuring and for the emergence of new Seadrill shares. Short-term traders willing to play any momentum spike in the stock like the one we’ve seen in September should keep their positions really short-term and not hold them for longer than a few days.

My price target for the stock is 5 cents, with a potential for a complete wipeout of the common equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.