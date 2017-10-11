What Happens To Cell Tower REIT American Tower When A Key Tenant Closes Down?

Partial ownership of tenant Tata entity provides limited control, with inside look at decisions and key voting control to determine course of events.

American Tower expects two years of higher-than-normal tenant churn to be followed by a stable market structure, providing higher levels of profitability.

American Tower (AMT) international tenant Tata Teleservices Ltd. of India now expects to close down wireless services, despite estimated ($5) billion cost of shutdown. As of now, the Tata Teleservices situation does not sound like a tenant bankruptcy situation, but that could change.

Whether Tata Teleservices Ltd. goes bankrupt or merely shuts down all operations, American Tower expects to experience two years of wireless market share turmoil, as India consolidates from 40 wireless carriers to only 4-6 carriers over next five years. Higher-than-normal tenant churn should eventually be followed by a stable market structure, providing higher levels of profitability for American Tower's portfolio of cell towers in India.

While Tata Teleservices used to be the second largest provider of wireless carrier services in India, marketing under Tata Docomo and Virgin Mobile brands, it has fallen behind to rank as 8th largest currently, behind Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, Jio, BSNL Mobile, Aircel, Reliance Communications, and Telenor India. Serious loss of market share for Tata Teleservices resulted from failure to invest in upgraded LTE service, sticking with GSM and CDMA technologies. Caught in mounting losses, Tata Teleservices cannot offer the best new phones. Now down to less than 4% market share of total Indian cell phone subscribers, Tata seeks to put an end to its losses.

(Investors should note that American Tower is seeing net growth in India subscribers through leases with Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular while seeing churn from Tata Teleservices.)

American Tower announced yesterday that tenant Tata Teleservices Ltd. contributes 5% of total revenues for American Tower (including pass-through expenses) reported through American Tower's investment in Viom Networks Ltd, held 51% by American Tower and 35% by Tata entities.

Gross margin contribution of Tata Teleservices is less, only 3.5% for American Tower's total global operations as of 2Q 2017.

American Tower's ownership of 51% of Viom Networks provides a control situation that puts American Tower into a strong position to negotiate terms on a tenant shutdown. According to the press release, "American Tower expects to fully enforce the average non-cancelable remaining contract terms on the leases with Tata Teleservices as well as the other contractual provisions included in the Viom transaction." Average remaining contract term is more than six years, making this a key negotiating position for American Tower.

Minority ownership of 2% of Viom Networks by Tata Sons Limited may indicate a complication for Tata family investments that will cause Tata's interests to refuse to pursue the bankruptcy option. ("Tata Sons" is listed as a charity in India, a tax-favored status that might open up unwanted scrutiny during a court process.) There are other options, including sale of Tata interests in Viom to another wireless carrier, a transaction American Tower is well positioned to facilitate. Tata has already been attempting to sell its spectrum holdings but with little success, given its obvious financial stress.

Tata Teleservices is also reported to be in loan restructuring negotiations with its lenders. Indian banks have little choice but to renegotiate. This article places Tata Teleservices financial condition in perspective, highlighting the message from Reserve Bank of India to Indian banks for higher provisions for the telecom sector, issued as of April this year.

Investors should view this current situation with Tata Teleservices as a fluid situation that could be quickly resolved by an infusion of capital from a new source, or one that could slowly crumble into a legal morass.

Today, 58,000 cell towers located in India represent 39% of American Tower's total 148,000 global tower portfolio but contribute only 18% of property revenue and a much smaller portion of gross margin at 11%.

India represents a significant portion of American Tower's international revenue contribution of 45%, with total international operating profit contribution of 36%. Other key international markets for American Tower include Latin America and Africa.

American Tower's largest single tenants are all in the US, including key wireless carrier tenants Verizon (VZ) contributing 16% of rents; AT&T (T), 15%; Sprint (S), 9%; T-Mobile USA (TMUS), 8%; and other domestic carriers, 7%.

American Tower offers investors a large-cap growth REIT (current market cap $59 billion, making American Tower the largest REIT as measured by market cap), with guidance for FFO for 2017 indicating growth of 14%-+16%, supported by acquisition of international cell towers. American Tower has increased quarterly dividend distribution every quarter since 1Q 2012, now providing current annual dividend yield of 1.9%.

While American Tower current yield of 1.9% is in line with the S&P 500 Index, the value of its long-term portfolio position is in alignment with technology trends. We recommend investors BUY this Cell Tower REIT for long-term capital gains and dividend growth.

About REITMonitor Index:

REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $889 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.