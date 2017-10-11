Cargurus IPO: Strong Product Within A Growing Niche

The modest size of CARG's offering creates the opportunity for a windfall for IPO participants, but it is a risk for investors who purchase shares through NASDAQ.

Mid point of IPO price range results in very P/E and EBITDA multiples for CARG, but these multuiples should normalize as CARG approaches steady state.

The Company

Cargurus, Inc. (CARG) operates the leading online platform for selling vehicles in the U.S., and it has begun building a presence outside the U.S. including Canda, United Kingdom, and Germany. The firm generates revenue by selling advertising and premium subscriptions to dealers. A premium subscription enables a dealer to better position its vehicle listings and communicate more effectively with buyers. CARG has been very successful at increasing both the number of paying dealerships and the average revenue per dealership. CARG established its market leading position through solid execution of a sound strategy that focuses on the following:

Aggregating data that helps car buyers make a more informed decision

Attracting a large inventory of vehicles for sale

Establishing trust with car buyers

Creating value added products for dealers

The Transaction

The modest size of CARG’s IPO could be very beneficial to participants in CARG’s IPO. According to the S-1, CARG expects to raise between $29 million and $38 million depending on whether the IPO’s underwriters request additional shares. Even after considering shares owned by executives and pre-IPO investors, the total size of the IPO is expected to be less than $150 million. Most IPOs raise at least $300 million.

The S-1 acknowledges that the primary purpose of the IPO is not to improve liquidity. Instead, this IPO will accomplish three things for CARG.

Establish a market value for the company, which is critical since restricted shares and stock options are an important element of CARG’s compensation program.

It will significantly improve the firm’s financial flexibility by giving it the ability to execute a larger, secondary offering if needed.

Provide CARG with substantial news coverage that will heighten its brand awareness. A smaller IPO is more likely to result in a large opening spike, which be covered more extensively by CNBC than if it opened close to the IPO’s offering price.

CARG”s IPO is likely to be significantly oversubscribed due to the combination of its small size and CARG’s position as a leader within the e-commerce sector. If the IPO is significantly oversubscribed, those lucky enough to receive shares should enjoy a very nice return on CARG’s first day of trading because investors who were unable to buy shares through the IPO will likely bid up its price. While the scarcity of shares is likely a positive for IPO investors, investors buying the shares in the aftermarket on NASDAQ should be cautious if the CARG opens significantly higher than the IPO’s offering price.

CARG and its shareholders are selling 9.4 million Class A shares and giving the IPO’s underwriters the option to purchase an additional 705,000 Class A shares. These shares will represent an 8.9% to 9.6% economic interest depending on whether the IPO investors purchase additional shares. However, the shares will only represent less than 3% of CARG’s voting rights because the company’s Class B shares entitle an investor to 10 votes per share. The Class B shares enable CARG’s CEO, Langley Steinert to control the firm after the IPO.

Management Team with History of Success

This isn’t Langley Steinhert’s first rodeo. CARG’s CEO was a co-founder of TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP), the popular online market place for travel related purchases. TRIP , which went public in 2011, has a market capitalization of almost $6 billion. Although Steinert left TRIP in 2004, his critical role in TRIP demonstrates his ability to develop an innovative platform and effectively execute its implementation. In an interview with BBC, Steinhert said being flexible was the best advice he could offer entrepreneurs.

Dominant Position in Online Marketplace for Automobiles

Attracting more car buyers results in more paying dealerships. The chart below illustrates this critical point. The chart also shows CARG is still enjoying a period of strong growth. Average monthly unique users and paying dealers increased 18% and 20%, respectively, during the first half of 2017 (1H17) compared with the same period in 2016.

Key Operating Statistics (Monthly Average)

Source: CARG S-1 filing

CARG is the leading online marketplace for selling automobiles in the U.S. because of its strong product innovation. The below timeline shows the company’s key product innovations. Notice there is a good balance between enhancements that provide car buyers with more useful information and features that can improve a dealer’s ability to sell cars. This balance demonstrates CARG’s devotion to being a earning car buyers trust by providing unbiased information; however, management has still discovered ways to offer appropriate value added products to dealers.

2007: Launched www.cargurus.com

2010: Introduced Instant Market Value (IMV), Deal Ratings, Price History, and Time on Market.

2012: Established a direct to dealer sales model.

2016: Began offering Dealer Rating Badges.

2017: Developed a search engine to help dealers more effectively acquire prospects through paid search marketing, social media and retargeting.

The above snapshot is a sample car search from CARG's website. It showcases the deal ratings, dealer ratings and IMVs that are popular with consumers. The left hand side allows shoppers to filter their search based on over dozen variables. CARG displays the featured listings (i.e. dealer paid) first. Then, deal rating is the default variable for sorting the remaining listings.

International Expansion

Foreign markets represent a tremendous opportunity for growth for CARG. Mr. Steinert has extensive experience implementing a global platform through his leadership at TRIP. CARG is available in four languages - English, French, Spanish, and German.

CARG has established nascent presences in Canada (approximately 5,800 dealerships according to CARG’s S-1 filing), United Kingdom (11,700) and Germany (21,000). Collectively, these countries have 38,500 dealerships. Since the U.S. has approximately 43,000 dealerships, CARG’s domestic market can be used as a foil to give insight into the medium term growth potential of CARG’s international marketplaces.

The wide gaps between CARG’s U.S. and international marketplaces in each of the three below graphs demonstrate the firm’s opportunity to maintain very strong revenue growth for the foreseeable future. In addition to revenue growth, CARG’s profitability will improve as it achieves scale, particularly in its international operations. CARG’s profit margin in the U.S. was 17% in 1H17 compared with a loss for its international segment.

Average Unique Users per Month

Source: CARG S-1 filing

Average Paying Dealerships per Month

Source: CARG S-1 filing

Average Paying Dealerships per Month

Source: CARG S-1 filing

Historical Results

($ millions) 2015 2016  % 1H16 1H17  % Subscription 75.1 171.3 128 71.6 128.0 79 Advertising 23.4 26.8 15 12.6 15.3 21 Total Revenue 98.5 198.1 101 84.2 143.3 70 Cost of Revenue 4.2 9.6 129 3.8 7.6 100 Gross Profit 94.3 188.5 100 80.4 135.7 69 Sales and Marketing 81.9 154.1 88 68.3 104.6 53 Product Development 8.2 11.5 40 5.2 8.4 62 Administrative 5.8 12.8 121 5.6 9.1 63 Depreciation and Amortization 1 1.6 60 0.6 1.2 100 Other 0.1 0.4 300 0.2 0.2 0 Pre-Tax Income -2.5 8.9 N/A 0.9 12.6 N/A Income Taxes -0.9 2.4 N/A 0.4 4.0 N/A Net Income -1.6 6.5 N/A 0.5 8.6 N/A

Source: CARG S-1 filing

Despite being in existence for over a decade, CARG has provided only two full years of operating results. However, investors can glean some critical insights from the available information.

CARG is still in enjoying a period of hyper growth.

Despite being in a hyper growth phase, CARG is profitable especially its U.S. operations.

Expect depreciation and amortization to increase over at least the medium term. CARG capitalizes the cost of developing software.

CARG’s profit margins should increase significantly over the next decade. One of CARG’s competitors, Cars.com (CARS), appears to have reached steady state. CARS commenced operations in 1998, almost a full decade before CARG. However, CARG’s platform attracts more car buyers and paying dealers.

Key Stats 1H17 (U.S. only) Avg Monthly Sessions (millions) Paying Dealers CARG 61.6 23,347 CARS 35.0 21,465

Source: CARG S-1 filing and CARS 10-Q filing

Key Statistics for Measuring Relationships with Dealerships

Source: CARG S-1 filing

Valuation

CARG's valuation seems aggressive based on either earnings per share (P/E ratio) or adjusted EBITDA. However, these ratios should normalize as CARG approaches its steady state. Investors who believe CARG has a more compelling value proposition for dealerships should view the IPO price as an attractive entry point.

Comparison of Financial Results for 1H17

($ millions) CARG CARS Revenue 143 310 Revenue Growth 70% 0% Net Profit Margin 6% 17% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10% 36% P/E Ratio 94 21 Enterprise Value-to-Adjusted EBITDA 57 11

Sources: CARG S-1 filing, Yahoo Finance and CARS 10-Q filing

Note: P/E ratio and enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA for CARG based two times results for 1H17 and IPO price of $15 per share.

Other Considerations

CARG's ability to supplant CARS as the leading online marketplace for automobiles in the U.S. highlights one of the most significant risks to investors. CARG's lofty valuation assumes CARG will retain the yellow jersey for many years as it builds a large, stable revenue base that generates strong profit margins. However, there are minimal barriers to entry in the rapidly changing world of e-commerce. CARG will face fierce competition if a behemoth, such as Amazon, decides an online marketplace for automobiles is an attractive marketplace. Ebay already has division devoted to selling cars.

