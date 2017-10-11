Southwest Airlines: Strong Earnings Growth, Strong Balance Sheet, And Great Investment

Southwest Airlines (LUV) offers an attractive opportunity to investors. I value the company at $73 to $77 per share, which is a significant premium over its current price of $58. Their balance sheet is among the best in the airline industry, with a very low debt ratio for an airline: They have total debt of only $3 billion, while boasting a market cap of $35 billion. For these and other reasons, I believe that now is a great time to include Southwest in your portfolio.

Southwest Airlines has been a remarkable success story, both over the long term and the short term. Historically, the company has achieved 44 consecutive profitable years, which is almost unheard of in an airline industry marked by frequent bankruptcies and which is highly cyclical. The company is widely seen as one of the best-run airlines in the industry, even earning the backing of Warren Buffet. Stock performance has also rewarded investors, posting impressive results over the past five years, with returns far exceeding those of the Dow Jones U.S. Airline Index, as well as exceeding the S&P 500.

Southwest Airlines’ strong stock performance has been driven by the company’s strong growth in both revenue and in profits during this period. Southwest Airlines has grown its top-line revenue by approximately 4.6% annually, increasing from $17 billion in revenue in 2012 to $20.8 billion over the trailing twelve months according to company filings. The company has achieved even more impressive gains in profits, with an annualized profit growth rate of 52% between 2012 and 2016.

Source: Southwest Airlines presentation

These strong results have been due to many different factors, including the integration of AirTran. The company has also benefited from falling fuel costs during this time, with fuel costs per gallon falling in each of the past four years. The company has also been able to keep its costs per ASM (excluding fuel) lower than traditional network carriers such as American (AAL), Delta (DAL), and United (UAL).

Southwest’s Advantages Over Competitors

These low costs offer a significant advantage for Southwest over competing traditional carriers. Many traditional carriers use a “hub-and-spoke” model, which most traffic is routed through hub airports, such as United Airlines with O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Southwest has instead focused on shorter flights, and customers typically fly direct. The airline has also used lower-cost airports, such as flying out of Midway Airport in Chicago rather than O’Hare. Further, the company famously uses only Boeing 737 airplanes, in various iterations, which saves on maintenance costs and allows for a smaller inventory of parts.

Southwest’s boarding process is also notably different from other domestic U.S. carriers, as Southwest does not assign seats. Instead, each ticket is given a boarding position, such as B37, and customers stand in line and wait for their boarding position to be called. The company describes the process as “quick, easy, and efficient.” Customer reviews of the process tend to be more mixed than this, but giving an actual, defined order for each passenger to line up does produce a more orderly boarding process, at least in my experience. Personally, I would prefer to be able to select a seat on an airplane so I don't get stuck with a middle seat, but this seating system does not appear to have hurt the company significantly.

Southwest’s primary advantage over competitors is largely that it is able to offer flights at a lower cost than traditional network carriers such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. Airline costs are often measured in cost per available seat mile (CASM). In order to allow this cost to be more directly comparable quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year, CASM ex-fuel is often used, which excludes fuel costs from the cost per available seat mile. Southwest Airlines has consistently led its network competitors in CASM ex-fuel:

Source: Southwest Airlines presentation

These lower costs can then be passed on to consumers in various ways, which can help build significant brand loyalty. Southwest’s marketing touts their “transfarency,” which allows customer more flexibility and with fewer added fees than legacy carriers and ultra-low cost carriers. For example, Southwest's “bags fly free” policy gives customers two free checked bags, which can cost $60 on other carriers. Southwest Airlines also offers much more generous refund policies than other airlines, allowing route alterations and even cancellations without any fees, even on the lowest fare classes. (Canceling a trip at a non-refundable fare class results in a fare credit rather than a refund, but this is still significantly better than the cancellation policies offered by the other major domestic airlines.) These initiatives and others have been popular with consumers. For example, Southwest Airlines ranked highest in its class in the 2017 J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study in its class, based on survey results from over 11,000 passengers.

Southwest Valuation

Based on my model, I project a share price of $73 to $77 for Southwest Airlines. This represents approximately a 27% to 30% premium over the closing price on October 10, of $58. My model projects quarterly revenue of $5.27 billion for this quarter, despite some headwinds in the recent traffic report due to the effects of hurricane season. Over the next five years, I project bottom-line growth of approximately 3% per year, based on Southwest's return on equity, previous growth, and reinvestment plans. Based on my valuation of Southwest, I expect the stock to outperform the market over the next 12 to 24 months. Other analysts agree: On Yahoo Finance, the company is recommended as a “Buy” or a “Strong Buy” by 13 of 18 analysts, and there are 19 price targets with an average of $66, and ranging between $61 and $80.

I also believe that Southwest Airlines is a safer investment than most other airlines. Southwest Airlines has relatively little debt, with only $3.1 billion of debt on their books as of the most recent quarterly report, compared to a market cap of $35 billion. Perhaps this is one reason why Southwest can board of an industry-leading balance sheet, and being ranked investment grade by all three bond rating agencies.

Source: Southwest Airlines presentation

According to my calculations, the present value of all Southwest’s contractual obligations is $13.7 billion, including operating lease commitments, purchase lease commitments, and aircraft purchase commitments. These figures compare very favorably to other airlines, which tend to carry more debt and have a significantly higher proportion of long-term commitments. This should allow Southwest to better weather future headwinds, including economic downturns. That said, airlines are still extremely cyclical, and while Southwest would be likely to survive such an economic downturn, it would significantly hurt the company’s profits, and thus, the amount the company is able to return to shareholders.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis and model, I believe that Southwest Airlines will outperform the market. Southwest has many loyal customers and has lower costs than many of its peers, enabling the company to attract customers with low prices. Southwest boasts a strong balance sheet, which may enable to company to achieve better results in challenging economic climates. Based on my model, I believe that Southwest offers a margin of safety to investors of between 27 and 30%, and will outperform its peers in the future, just as it has in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV, AAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.