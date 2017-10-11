VC Tech Exposure With 10% Yield

I sold my shares of HTGC on May 4 for the reasons discussed in this article and might repurchase if the company adopts a more shareholder-friendly agreement than initially proposed.

Over the coming weeks, management will be updating shareholders on its 'externalization' process with details of its new investment advisory structure that will have meaningful impacts on expected dividend coverage.

As mentioned in "HTGC: External Management Analysis", I sold my remaining shares of Hercules Capital (HTGC) on May 4, 2017, at the market open for the reasons discussed in the article.

Personal Note: HTGC has a higher credit quality portfolio with the potential for NAV improvement/growth, superior positioning for rising interest rates, VC-backed technology exposure, and the potential for improved dividend coverage, supported by access to growth capital, including SBA leverage and issuing shares at a premium to NAV. However, my primary concerns are mostly related to 'externalization' as discussed below, and investors should be closely watching for upcoming announcements with details of its new investment advisory structure. If you would like notifications of my upcoming purchases/sales and current allocations, please subscribe to Sustainable Dividends.

Interim Portfolio Update for Q3 2017

I have updated my dividend coverage projections to take into account the ‘Interim Portfolio Update for Q3 2017’ announced on October 3, 2017, including:

Closed total new debt and equity commitments of ~$154.0 million to seven (7) companies, including five (5) new and two (2) existing portfolio companies in Q3 2017.

"Early loan pay-offs," or unscheduled principal repayments of ~$115.0 million, consisting of a large amount of older loans which typically have lower call premiums, for Q3 2017.

It is important to note that the $115 million of early repayments does not take into account additional expected principle repayments and likely did not result in meaningful amounts of prepayment-related income. Also, the $154 million of new commitments were not necessarily funded in Q3 2017.

“Our team's strong origination activities, which resulted in approximately $154.0 million in new commitments, continues to show the strength of the Hercules Capital platform and helped offset higher than anticipated early loan repayments in what is also typically our slowest quarter seasonally,” stated Manuel A. Henriquez, founder, Chairman and CEO of HTGC. “Further, we remain steadfast in continuing our disciplined ‘slow and steady' portfolio and earnings growth strategy. During the third quarter, we converted a healthy amount of our unfunded commitments, as a subset of our portfolio companies achieved important financial and operating milestones, into new loan growth and allowing us to modestly grow our debt investment portfolio. Unscheduled early loan repayments continue at elevated levels, driven by a combination of M&A activity, increased portfolio company milestone and development achievements, and an abundance of liquidity in the broader capital markets looking for assets and more attractive pricing.”

Other Recent Announcements:

On September 20, 2017, HTGC announced that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ("S&P") has reaffirmed Hercules investment grade credit and corporate rating of BBB-. The BBB- rating reflects the Company's low financial leverage, concentration in first-lien senior secured debt investments, diversified funding with strong access to the capital markets, and track record of minimal net realized losses on investments since inception in 2003.

On August 28, 2017, HTGC announced that Solar Spectrum, a leader in the global solar market, on its recently completed merger with Horizon Solar Power, of Temecula, California. The merger of Solar Spectrum and Horizon Solar will create the second largest provider of residential solar systems in California and the fourth largest in the United States. Residential solar power generation is a $9 billion annual industry with a total addressable market in the United States of $800 billion. Solar Spectrum and Horizon Solar will operate under the Sungevity brand. The merger was orchestrated by Solar Spectrum's shareholders led by Northern Pacific Group which is based in Wayzata, Minnesota. The transaction closed on August 17, 2017. Following the transaction, Solar Spectrum's shareholder group includes Northern Pacific Group, International, Hercules Capital, DGB Investments, Bindley Capital and the management teams of Horizon Solar and Solar Spectrum. Hercules Capital provided senior debt financing.

“We are very pleased to see Solar Spectrum's management team, along with its new lead investor Northern Pacific Group, take quick, decisive, action since emerging from bankruptcy,” said Manuel Henriquez chairman and CEO of Hercules Capital. “The combination of the two companies will create one of the nation's largest residential solar providers. In addition, Horizon Solar Power, led by its distinguished CEO Frank Kneller, has achieved an outstanding record of accomplishments and has operated profitability for the past several years. Its combination with Sungevity's best-in-class technology and brand should create one of the nation's fastest growing and profitable residential solar providers.”

In August 2017, Hercules' portfolio companies Cempra, Inc. (CEMP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated anti-infectives for acute care and community settings to meet critical medical needs in the treatment of infectious diseases, and Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, announced that the companies had entered into a definitive agreement under which Melinta will merge with a subsidiary of Cempra. The merger is expected to create a NASDAQ-listed company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing important anti-infective therapies for patients and physicians in areas of significant unmet need. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to the approval of the stockholders of each company as well as other customary conditions. Hercules committed $40.0 million in venture debt financing to Cempra from 2011 to 2014. Hercules initially committed $30.0 million in venture debt financing to Melinta in December 2014 and currently holds 1,194,448 shares of Preferred Series 4 stock as of June 30, 2017.

In August 2017, Hercules' portfolio company CashStar, Inc., a leading provider of gift card commerce solutions at the forefront of mobile payments and digital gifting innovation, was acquired by Blackhawk Network, Inc., a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions, for $175.0 million in cash. Hercules initially committed $8.0 million in venture debt financing in June 2013 and currently holds warrants for 727,272 shares of Preferred Series C-2 stock as of June 30, 2017.

In September 2017, Hercules' portfolio company Cloud Technology Partners, Inc., a born-in-the-cloud services company with strong enterprise experience, announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) intends to acquire the company to accelerate IT services growth as they transition from a traditional hardware business to a hybrid IT strategy. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hercules initially committed $14.4 million in venture debt financing in December 2016 and currently holds warrants for 113,960 shares of Preferred Series C stock as of June 30, 2017.

In June 2017, Hercules' portfolio company AVEO Oncology (AVEO), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and other areas of unmet need, announced that the company's pivotal TIVO-3 trial has reached its enrollment target of 322 patients, more than two months ahead of the company's initial guidance. Hercules currently holds 426,931 shares of common stock and warrants for 2,069,880 shares of common stock as of June 30, 2017.

In September 2017, Hercules' portfolio company Insmed Incorporated (INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases, announced positive top-line results from Phase 3 CONVERT study of ALIS (Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension) in adult patients with treatment-refractory Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium Avium Complex (AVM). Hercules currently holds 70,771 shares of common stock as of June 30, 2017.

JumpStart Games, Inc. was acquired by NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (OTC:NDWTY), a global leader in building internet communities. The acquisition was completed by NetDragon in Hong Kong on July 4, 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Hercules initially committed $13.0 million in venture debt financing to JumpStart in March 2014. Hercules is scheduled to receive quarterly interest payments through June 30, 2018; and the potential to receive principal repayment of a portion of its outstanding obligation at maturity on June 30, 2018, subject to adjustments of JumpStart.

Nasty Gal, a Los Angeles, CA-based fashion retail website for girls that sells vintage clothing, shoes, and accessories, was acquired in February 2017 by Boohoo.com, a Manchester, England-based online fashion retailer, for $20.0 million in consideration for Nasty Gal's intellectual property assets and customer databases. Hercules initially committed $20.0 million in venture debt financing. On February 28, 2017, Hercules received a partial payment of $12.6 million from the sale of Nasty Gal assets, with full repayment expected upon close of escrow. In July 2017, Hercules received final payment. The Company realized an IRR of approximately 19.1% from its loan repayments and equity/warrant gains.

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (JAGX) entered a binding merger agreement on May 26, 2017, with Napo Pharmaceuticals, a company that focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace in collaboration with local partners. In addition, Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals announced the filing of two Orphan Drug Designation Applications with U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for Mytesi for serious unmet medical needs. The merger became effective on July 31, 2017, at which point Jaguar Animal Health's name changed to Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo began operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar. Although Jaguar's name has changed, the public company will continue to trade under the same Nasdaq ticker symbol: JAGX.

Externalization Update

On May 3, 2017, HTGC announced that it was seeking approval to be externally managed. This will have a direct impact on dividend coverage as discussed in previous articles, and I have temporarily removed HTGC from the suggested ‘Total Return’ portfolio. On the most recent earnings call, there was no additional information regarding the potential “externalization” of HTGC other than the company is still pursuing, and we will know more by mid-Q4. Please see the “HTGC: Externalization Analysis” report for discussion of management seeking “externalization” and impacts to dividend coverage, suggested BDC portfolios and pricing.

“I'm sure many of you are interested in receiving an update. I wanted to address the issue of our own externalization announcement and process that we shared with you earlier in the year. As we had previously indicated in our earlier press release, the Company’s Board of Directors continued to work diligently with our respective advisors on the previously announced expanded review designed to determine those most appropriate, investment advisory structure that enhances in a line shareholder value as many of you kindly shared your feedback during that process.” “We expect this process will continue until late Q3 or mid Q4, which time the respective advisors will present their findings to the Company and the Board of Directors. It would be inappropriate and premature for me to comment any further on that process until the Board of Directors has concluded its own process that evaluation.” Q. “And then just a quick question on the externalization just in terms of the process, who are the advisors that the board is working with or not?” A. “We have not disclosed any advisors purposely. But you can safely assume that there are well recognized investment banks and had to go through a fairly meticulous RFP process and the banks were selected, but there are well recognized national banks.” Q. “So just a quick question on externalization, I know you said can't really get into the process yet and expected to end about in the third quarter, but in the Q and talked about the risks between the two structures, one of the internally managed risk that has been added is the size, the inability to scale up to size. Is there a max size you're looking at if you stay internal?” A. “The answer is there's no arithmetic max size to internal. It has more to do with product offering and the ability to offer more attractively margin transactions. I think I’ve spoken about this many times in the past. The ability to complement an asset base lending transaction that may price somewhere neighborhood of 7% - 6.5%, 7.5% yield. I don't think we should be doing that out of the existing fund today if you will because it lowers our overall yield and consumes that much more capital. So the ability to have an affiliate relationship with a fund to be able to do transactions in a more attractive margin, lower margin transaction such as ABL would be highly complimentary and accretive to your shareholders at the Hercules we sign. That's the path we decided to take. So growth is a hard one to answer to me. It is a function of the venture capital marketplace and continue access the equity and debt capital markets and as well as sustain the yields that we like to originate in the business to have the margins operate the business and generate ROE’s that we like to fund attractive for our shareholders.”

Potential issues related to externalization:

Increased conflicts of interest.

Reaching for yield due to higher operational cost structure.

Portfolio growth needed to reach certain fee discounts - this is not the time to be actively growing the portfolio as discussed by management.

Proposed 2% base management fee - the highest in the sector.

in the sector. Proposed 7% hurdle rate for incentive fees - too low and not shareholder-friendly.

and not shareholder-friendly. Lack of ‘total return hurdle’ to protect shareholders from capital losses - as most BDCs are headed toward shareholder-friendly fee structures, HTGC has decided to take the opposite approach.

Changes to valuation based on lower expected dividend coverage/growth and likely higher risk profile (from increased conflicts of interest and potentially reaching for yield).

Higher cost of equity capital due to lower valuation resulting in less accretive share issuances supporting potential NAV per share growth.

Optics for investors and changes to trust of management due to non-shareholder-friendly fee agreement.

Dividend Coverage Discussion

HTGC is much less likely to increase its dividend in the coming quarters due to seeking externalization driving a less-scalable higher cost operating structure. The company still has undistributed/spillover income of around $0.34 share that has declined over the last two quarters:

“As we disclosed last quarter we closed 2016 with $34.2 million or $0.42 per share of undistributed earnings are spillover which was result of Hercules over earning our dividend in that year on a tax basis. Today we estimate our undistributed earnings remain strong with an estimated spillover of $28 million as of June 30, 2017 which equates to approximately $0.34 per share based on the second quarter weighted average share count. While this considers the first half performance up 2017 it will be subject to change from both the remaining performance in the second half of 2017 and any tax adjustments at year-end.” “However, like we saw in 2015, this allows us to have the tactical ability to implement strategy for the long-term benefit of Hercules while maintaining our current dividend policy. It has always been our strategy that we maintain a variable dividend policy which typically evaluates our expected financial performance on a rolling 12-month basis. The board will evaluate our dividend policy each quarter and determine if any changes are warranted ranging from one-time distribution or special dividend to an increase or decrease of our expected dividend distribution policy.”

For Q2 2017, HTGC reported just below my base case projections mostly covering its dividend with flat portfolio growth as expected in the previous report. The biggest change for the quarter was the expected restructuring of Solar Spectrum Holdings (Sungevity, Inc.) from debt to equity resulting in lower total debt investments of $1.288 billion.

Management is focused on growing its income producing “debt portfolio” for “potential increased dividend payout” as shown below:

During Q2 2017, HTGC realized unscheduled early principal repayments of $166 million (as compared to $100 million in Q1 2017), driving higher GAAP effective yield that includes the impacts of fees and income accelerations attributed to early payoffs, as well as other activities, or one-time event fees and are materially impacted by elevated levels of unscheduled early principal repayments. However, there was a slight decline in the core yield from 12.2% to 12.1%.

“Effective Yields on our debt investment portfolio were 14.9% during Q2 2017, up from the previous quarter of 13.4%, primarily due to a higher level of unscheduled early repayments of $166.4 million compared to $100.3 million in Q1 2017. Our effective portfolio yields generally include the effects of fees and income accelerations attributed to early payoffs, and other one-time events. Our effective yields are materially impacted by elevated levels of unscheduled early principal repayments, and are derived by dividing total investment income by the weighted average earning investment portfolio assets outstanding during the quarter, which excludes non-interest earning assets such as warrants and equity investments.” “Core Yields were at 12.1% during Q2 2017, slightly below our 2017 previously expected normalized levels of 12.25% to 13.25%, mostly attributed to yield compression in the quarter. For the second half of 2017, we are revising our expected normalized yield to 11.5% to 12.5%, driven by current market dynamics. Hercules defines Core Yield as yields that generally exclude any benefit from income related to early debt repayments attributed to the acceleration of unamortized income and prepayment fees, and includes income from expired commitments.”

High effective yields drove higher net interest margin, especially compared to the previous quarter. Management has been focused on improving its net interest margins through repaying higher cost debt and maintaining higher-than-average portfolio yields. However, management is expecting additional yield compression in the coming quarters as discussed below.

“The new guidance for yields that we are putting out there on the senior secured sole lender to our companies is going to be more in the neighborhood of 11.5% to 12.5% range, and it’s probably down in the last 12 months by 100 basis points or so, so now we're forecasting that. The more normalized yields are going to be 11.5% to 12.5% of the overall weighted portfolio on the core basis.” “As you'll see in our overall yield or core yields, we are now down to 12.1% and we’ll think that will trough those yields sometime in the next quarter or two. I think that will end up crossing the overall portfolio somewhere around 11.5%, 11.6% is what our models are telling us right now and then we start bouncing off that low as we start onboarding new loans, but everything that we're seeing in the market will still continue to see further compression in yields.” “Our net investment income margin increased to 52.2% in the second quarter, which was on the high side of our trailing a quarter average of 50.6%. Our net interest margins continue to expand $37.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 from $33.9 million adjusted for one-time acceleration of finance costs for the retirement of $110 million to 7% 2019 notes and interest overlap would adjusted at $36 million which is still an achievement in the second quarter at $37.9. Further our net investment margin as a percentage of average yield assets was 11.1% in the second quarter compared to that of 10.1% in the first quarter of 2017. As we're able to generate more income over in our growing yield asset base while effectively managing a cost of capital.”

The company has many levers to fund portfolio growth, including $160 million of cash and $195 million of undrawn availability under its credit facilities, the ability to use higher leverage due to its Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) licenses and issuing shares through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity distribution agreement at a premium to NAV. The company did not issue additional shares through its ATM program during the previous quarter and as of June 30, 2017, approximately 751,000 shares remain available for issuance and sale under the ATM program. Management has indicated that it will apply for a third SBA license and is willing to use leverage up to a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

“While also maintaining a very strong balance sheet and high liquidity position with approximately $355 million of available liquidity to continue to grow investment portfolio. We intend to put this capital to work in a later half of 2017 and principally in the fourth quarter of 2017.” “We are extremely well positioned entering Q3 2017 with over $355 million of liquidity. We have access to the equity capital markets through our ATM program and we have access to the debt capital markets through our debt ATM program.” “Our cash alone if invested at our core yields of 12.1% add another $0.07 and NII per share based on the second quarter weighted average shares outstanding demonstrate the potential financial impact of putting this cash to work. Further given our net regulatory leverage, which excludes SBA debentures as we have exempted relief from the SEC declined to 50.9% in the second quarter from 54.7% in the first quarter, which leaves us ample room for growth. With our cash position at the end of the quarter and soften to oppose a one-to-one to 1.1 to 1 gap leverage. This potentially would enable us to add approximately $0.09 of NII per share on the same basis we previously discussed.”

I am expecting minimal portfolio growth in Q3 2017 due to the previously discussed $115 million in early repayments as well as the following statement from management last week:

"During the third quarter, we converted a healthy amount of our unfunded commitments, as a subset of our portfolio companies achieved important financial and operating milestones, into new loan growth and allowing us to modestly grow our debt investment portfolio."

My base and best case projections at the end of this report assume total portfolio growth to $1.48 billion and $1.55 billion by Q4 2017, respectively. Keep in mind that total portfolio includes $75 million of equity investments.

Rising Interest Rate Potential: As discussed in previous articles, most BDCs will not benefit from rising interest rates below 100 basis points due to investment floors, and some will experience higher borrowing costs related to credit facilities. However, as discussed in "HTGC: Already Benefiting From Rising Interest Rates" and my Interest Rate Sensitivity Comparison report, HTGC is the best-positioned BDC for rising interest rates.

“We anticipate at least one additional rate increase in 2017 and a reminder each 25 basis points increase of prime rate equates to approximately $0.03 in annual NII earnings per share where the shares are currently outstanding today.”

Risk Profile Discussion

Previously, HTGC was a component in my suggested ‘Total Return’ portfolio due to its higher credit quality portfolio with the potential for net asset value (“NAV”) per share improvement and growth from its continued focus on equity and warrant positions with VC backed pre-IPO and M&A companies in high-growth sectors. Management is taking a measured approach to portfolio growth in 2017 as it “monitors the macroeconomic environment of the new administration's proposed fiscal policies”. New investments have been mostly Technology and Life Sciences rather than Sustainable & Renewable Technology, likely for the reasons previously discussed.

“As evidenced by our very own press release issued on June 29, 2017 Hercules Capital was equally busy with its own portfolio on exits realizations through M&A activities. And in fact, nearly 100% of Hercules exits realized during the second quarter were related to M&A activities that took place. M&A activity continues to remain very robust and healthy in our own portfolio. We are expecting similar levels of activities as we head into the second half of 2017 assuming of course sustained and favorable market condition.” “Hercules currently has seven IPOs – seven companies that IPO registration, currently filed under the Jobs Act looking to complete their very own IPO debuts. However, given the recent high profile IPOs that took place with Snapchat and Blue Apron, they have not fared as well to post their IPO, initial public offerings and find themselves trading well below their initial IPO prices. This has added fuel to the growing debate and skepticism on private company valuations, especially as it relates to private Unicorn company valuations.” “Unfortunately because of these two high profile IPOs, we anticipate that because of these companies IPO performance after their offering that it may have a potential chilling effect on allowing other companies worthy of pursuing IPOs and secure liquidity or exit via an IPO to most likely delay their offerings further into the – for the near foreseeable future.”

As of June 30, 2017, 86% of the HTGC’s debt investments were in a “true first-lien” senior secured position. On September 20, 2017, HTGC announced that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services reaffirmed its investment grade credit and corporate rating of BBB- due to “low financial leverage, concentration in first-lien senior secured debt investments, diversified funding with strong access to the capital markets, and track record of minimal net realized losses on investments since inception in 2003”.

During Q2 2017, NAV per share increased by 1.2% mostly due to $13.2 million of net unrealized appreciation from its debt, equity, and warrant investments. During the quarter, there was a reclassification and reversal of the collateral based impairment from debt to equity (see below) for Solar Spectrum (p.k.a. Sungevity, Inc.). However, as mentioned earlier, on August 28, 2017, HTGC announced that Solar Spectrum recently emerged from bankruptcy as it completed its merger with Horizon Solar Power, creating the second largest provider of residential solar systems in California and the fourth largest in the United States.

“In April 2017, the Company’s investment in Solar Spectrum Holdings LLC (p.k.a. Sungevity, Inc.) became classified as a control investment as a result of obtaining more than 25% of the portfolio company’s voting securities. In April 2017, under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code, Sungevity, Inc. entered into a $50.0 million asset purchase agreement and DIP financing facility with a group of investors, led by Northern Pacific Group and including the Company. On April 7, 2017, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved the DIP financing facility and on April 17, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved the asset purchase agreement. On April 26, 2017, Solar Spectrum Holdings LLC, a new company backed by the investment group, announced that it had acquired certain assets of Sungevity, Inc. as part of the bankruptcy court-approved sale. As a result, the cost basis of the Company’s debt investment in Sungevity, Inc. was converted to an equity position in Solar Spectrum Holdings LLC and the Company’s warrant and equity positions in Sungevity, Inc. were written off.” Q. “We talked about it this happening but Sungevity that converted to equity to source spectrum there was an asset purchase with another player for the assets. I just want to know if you guys could give any update on kind of the outlook at the business and I saw it had another write-down this quarter of the equity position so. Any sort of update you guys can provide would be great on that business.” A. “So clearly we’re disappointed on the Sungevity transaction it's a testimony to the dangers of a president with a tweeting interest that wiped out the solar interest so that’s go a company with that - with a tweak that happened sometime in Q4 last year. That said, I would tell you that opposes the merger and emergence out of bankruptcy. The new partners to which we are associated with in the new company. And the trajectory that companies on and the new management and strategy there pursuing we're actually quite encouraged by the future of that company. Now clearly have to execute but I think that the downsizing and rightsizing of Sungevity into the New Co, the New Company. I think that we're probably more optimistic, but we're in the first inning. And but we are encouraged with what we're seeing and we're certainly encouraged by the cost cutting measures and the regarding to profitability that going to be happening here short order of the new company. And so we're pretty optimistic that and 18 to 24 months from now we could see a sizable recovery of our investment and cost basis on that transaction.”

Non-accruals improved, mostly due to the restructuring of Sungevity, and as of June 30, 2017, the company had seven debt investments on non-accrual with a cumulative investment cost and fair value of approximately $43.6 million and $3.6 million, respectively, or 2.9% and 0.3% as a percentage of our total investment portfolio at cost and value, respectively. Management is expecting four to six companies to complete their M&A process (similar to Sungevity), which will reduce the amount of investments on non-accrual in the coming quarters.

“The improvement in weighted average investment grading at June 30, 2017 from December 31, 2016 is primarily due to the conversion of our debt investment in Sungevity Inc. to an equity position in Solar Spectrum Holdings LLC during the period. This position was rated 5 and represented $44.6 million of the rated 5 debt investment fair value at December 31, 2016.” “I am also delighted to report that we are realizing material improvement in both our non-accrual and overall credit performance of our loan portfolio. Which both key indicators returning to historical low levels, we are expecting further improvements later in Q3 as we continue to finalize and complete the M&A transaction on a various handful of trending companies where completing M&A events which will further improve our credit performance and outlook for the rest of 2017 that of course, if this M&A transactions get completed. The completion of these events would further strengthen our overall credit performance and put us in an extremely good position in historical low levels on a credit and non-accrual loan for Hercules and Hercules history.” “Our non-accrual decreased 2.9% as a percentage of our total investment portfolio on a cost basis and 0.3% on a value basis in the second quarter of 2017 which was consistent with our historical performance levels. We expect four to six companies to complete or be through their M&A process in the third quarter although some may close in the fourth quarter which we believe will have the ability to significantly reduced our non-accruals in the future period.”

The improvement in weighted average investment grading was primarily due to the conversion of its debt investment in Sungevity Inc. to an equity position in Solar Spectrum Holdings LLC during the period.

“Now talking about credit. And our improving credit in our near-term outlook. In the second quarter 2017 our weighted average credit rating approved 2.27 from 2.43 in the first quarter and our watch list grades which are grades 3.25, decrease from 39.4% to 33.6% on a cost basis primarily from the conversion.”

Sustainable Dividends

