Can't Buy Mercedes At A Chevy Price

Buyers who desire luxury realize that, barring unusual circumstances, they'll need to pony up and pay premium prices to obtain it.

There is, however, some upper limit on reasonable expenditures. You don't expect to buy Mercedes for Chevy prices. Rational people should not be willing to fork over Rolls Royce money for a Lexus or BMW.

The same principle applies to investing. Solidly-financed, predictable growers like Costco (COST) are prized properties. Dependable growth leads to higher EPS along with expanding dividends. Companies that can be counted on to deliver typically command premium valuations.

The stats shown above don't take into consideration Costco's two special dividends of $7 per share (paid in Dec. 2012) and $5 (paid in Feb. 2015).

Few stocks tout better long-term Value Line metrics than Costco. Their ranking system runs from 5th percentile (worst) to 100th (best).

Costco did not disappoint when it reported fiscal Q4 numbers last week. It beat estimates for the period and the full year ended Sep. 3, 2017. Excluding 26-cents per share in one-time gains, COST posted $5.82 for the year versus $5.33 in FY 2016.

Consensus views for FY 2018 now center on EPS of $6.43. Fears of increased competition from Amazon (AMZN) in the grocery area, due to its Whole Foods Market acquisition appear overblown.

Why then, did COST retreat from a 2017 all-time high of $183.18, to last week's level near $157?

Momentum chasers had simply been paying too much.

At this year's peak Costco fetched 31.5x final FY earnings while accepting just a 1.06% yield. That compares with a post-2010 average P/E of 25.3x accompanied by a 1.13% dividend rate.

Overenthusiastic trend followers made the same mistake at tops during 2015 and 2016 (red-starred below). COST trades for less now that at any of those three "should have sold" moments.

It is entirely rational that traders who paid Rolls Royce valuations didn't fare well, even on this top-quality name.

Oct. 6th

There were numerous chances in prior years to buy COST at lower than average valuations (green-starred) along with higher than typical yields. Predictably, those who went long at relatively cheap levels made out quite well.

Did last week's sell-off (COST closed down $9.98 per share on Friday) make it a compelling buy again? Not really. At almost 27x trailing earnings and a 1.28% yield, it's about average. Costco's forward multiple of 24.4x is just slightly better than its own average valuation.

A regression to the mean on FY 2018 estimates suggests $162 to $163 as a reasonable 12-month goal. If potential 4% -5% in annual total return floats your boat, then COST is okay to own right here. Profits could be better. That target represents a 'fair price' rather than an upper limit.

Option savvy bargain hunters, like Costco shoppers, might do well to sell COST Jan. 2019, put options rather than simply purchasing shares. Late Friday morning, with Costco @ $156.69, the $150 and $155 strike price puts were bringing in premium of $10.50 and $12.50 per share respectively.

The more aggressive, slightly in-the-money, $160 LEAP put was bringing in almost $15.

Future stock market action can never be guaranteed. We can know for sure, though, that owning COST at either $139.50 or $142.50 would have been winning positions over 99% of the time during the trailing twelve months.

Costco's membership-based revenue stream makes it very likely we'll see more profit records and higher share prices over time. Value Line projects COST's EPS will reach $8.50 no later than 2022.

The longer your time frame the more assured you can feel that fundamentals will justify a renewed upward trend. That's how Costco outperformed 90% of Value Line's 1700-company main research universe up to this point.

Selling Costco out-of-the-money LEAP puts offers decent margins of safety combined with the chance at double-digit price gains.

Truly long-term thinkers might even consider selling Jan. 2020 expiration date puts. Break-even on the 27-month, $150 strike price drops down to $135.40 while bringing in $1,460 per contract right away.

COST hasn't changed hands for less than $136 since calendar year 2015. Costco's FY 2015 EPS were $5.29. The dividend rate is now 25% higher than it ran on Dec. 31, 2015.

Take advantage of Costco's elevated volatility and much reduced price to set up some short put positions.

You'll end up owning a great stock at a good price or simply keeping 100% of all premium dollars received. Either outcome seems like a good result.

Disclosure: Short COST Jan. 2019 puts

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short COST puts (not long the stock).