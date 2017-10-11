Q4 Biotech Catalyst Watchlist

By Slingshot Insights intern Sam Jordan

We have a full slate of exciting data releases and regulatory decisions for Q4 2017. This article will focus on Phase II and Phase III data releases and on regulatory filings.



The catalysts that will be covered impact Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), MediciNova (MNOV), DBV Technologies (DBVT), Heron (HRTX), Cytokinetics (CYTK), and Spark Therapeutics (ONCE). We believe that the catalysts addressed in this article will significantly impact stock prices.



Spark Therapeutics' Advisory Panel

Spark Therapeutics will hear from the FDA Advisory Committee on October 12th concerning their new drug Luxturna following favorable results in its Phase III trials for Inherited Retinal Dystrophy.

Inherited Retinal Dystrophy (IRD) is a rare genetic disease that causes progressive blindness in patients. Most patients diagnosed with the specific genetic mutation, biallelic RPE65 mutations, become legally blind by age 18. Luxterna is a revolutionary treatment that uses manufactured adeno-associated viruses (AAV) to treat the disease at the gene level.

Luxturna has received Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Breakthrough Drug approval for its use in treating Inherited Retinal Dystrophy. Its Phase III trials was highly successful with no serious side effects. 72% of patients treated with Luxturna completed the lowlight mobility test at the end of the study versus no successes in the control group.

October’s advisory board review will discuss potential issues with the treatment and will provide a preview of Luxturna’s FDA approval process before its PDUFA date on January 12th. If approved, Luxturna will be the only approved pharmacological treatment for biallelic RPE65 mutations which will significantly help its commercial success. Additionally, Luxterna is Spark’s only drug to have completed Phase III trial. If approved it will provide proof of concept for the AAV therapies on which the three-billion-dollar company is built.



Cytokinetics' VITALITY-ALS results

After mixed results from Phase II study data, Cytokinetics launched a Phase III study, VITALITY-ALS, with increased dosage to examine Tirasemtiv’s potential as a treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Data from this study is expected in early December.



ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting approximately 20,000 Americans. The disease slowly degrades the brain's ability to control muscle movement eventually leading to respiratory failure and death. It gained national prominence when it was featured in 2014’s Ice Bucket Challenge and the release of the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything. Tirasemtiv treats ALS by promoting muscular strength and endurance.



Tirasemtiv has received Orphan Drug designation for its use in treating ALS. However, its Phase III trials had mixed results. Subjects failed to achieve its primary endpoint of increased muscle function versus the baseline, but promising data from secondary endpoints including respiratory function showed enough promise to warrant a Phase III study with an increased dosage.



The Phase III data is pivotal for Cytokinetics. Founded in 1997 the company has, due to various setbacks over the years, failed to ever generate a profit. If the increased dosage of the Phase III study fails to provide significant improvement in motor function of patients or leads to serious side effects, it will provide a serious blow to a company that has seen its stock price surged over the past three years primarily due to the potential of Tirasemtiv.



Heron's PDUFA for Civnati

Heron Therapeutic’s Cinvanti is a reformulation of the conventional NK1 receptor antagonist used to treat Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting. Studies have shown it to have significantly fewer adverse side effects than the current formulation. Civnati has a PDUFA date of November 12.

Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting is reported in about 75% of cancer patients and can occur anytime between 24 hours to a week after treatment. The current NK1 receptor treatment for this can be accompanied by serious allergic reactions and has led to 23 deaths. Cinvanti is a reformulation of the treatment removes polysorbate 80, the most common allergen in the treatment. This has significantly decreased the incidence of adverse reactions while maintaining efficacy equal to the current formulation. Cinvanti will be the first injectable formulation of of this common treatment that does not contain polysorbate 80.

DBV's Phase III Viaskin data

DBV Technologies has two Phase III trials, Phase III PEPITES and Phase III REALISE due to report on Viaskin Peanut in the fourth quarter. Since the best results from Phase II were in pediatric patients, both the subjects of both Phase III studies are children.



It is estimated that 1% of Americans have a nut allergy yet as of today, no cure exists. Viaskin Peanut is the first in a line of allergy treatments from DBV that uses a skin patch to expose the wearer to small amounts of the allergen. This exposure will eventually lead to an increased tolerance for the allergen. Phase II studies showed that 50% and 70% of patients developed and increased tolerance after one year and two years respectively. Even more astounding, 80% of pediatric patients developed an increased tolerance after two years.



If the Phase III results for Viaskin Peanut confirm the findings of the Phase II study, this could become the first commercially produced peanut allergy desensitization treatment. It's convenient patch also provides benefit of similar oral treatments under testing. With a potential market of three million people in the United States alone, the market potential for this drug, if Phase III is successful, is huge. Furthermore, Viaskin Peanut will be followed by Viaskin Milk and Viaskin Egg which if approved would expand the target market for the Viaskin line to over 10 million patients.



Medicinova's MN-166 Data

Medicinova’s MN-166 uses ibudilast, a drug that has been approved for in Japan for twenty years as a treatment for asthma under the brand name Ketas. Phase IIb trials for MN-166 as a treatment for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis finished in May and are due to be presented on October 28th.



400,000 Americans suffer from this fatal autoimmune disease which attacks the central nervous system of the body and causes progressively decreased muscle control. The first round of Phase II trials, presented in 2008, showed that MN-166 slowed the effects of MS on the brain and the body at a statistically significant level.



The developing new applications of MN-166 is one of the core programs of Medicinova. One of the other diseases that it is being developed for is Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a different autoimmune disease affecting the nervous system. The data due out on October 28th could be indicative of the potential of the other trials of this drug for diseases like ALS. As one of three core programs in the company’s pipeline the success of the trials for MN-166 is very important to the company and its stock price.

SAGE's Postpartum Depression Data

The Q4 release of Phase III data for the treatment of postpartum depression with SAGE-547 is crucial for Sage Therapeutics, after it failed Phase III trials for the treatment of super-refractory epilepsy.

SAGE-547 is one of three drugs in the pipeline of Sage Theraputics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Developed for the treatment of super-refractory epilepsy, it failed to show any significant difference versus the Placebo in Phase III trials for treatment of the aforementioned disease. This failure, which occurred earlier this year, caused the stock to drop over 13%. The Phase III trials for its use in treating postpartum depression in new mothers could provide means from Sage to salvage this drug.

Affecting millions of women a year, postpartum depression provides and broad and diverse market for a SAGE-547. Sage has attempted to boost demand through a questionable ad campaign this summer with the catch phrase “Silence Sucks”. Despite the negative reaction to its ad campaign, failure in Phase III trials for SAGE-547 would mean absolute failure for the drug and would bode poorly for a growth company whose stock is still up 100% over the past year and a half.

