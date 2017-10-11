CarMax is Running On Fumes

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is the largest used car sales company in the United States. With 173 locations, revenue of $14 billion, and sales of more than 500,000 vehicles per year, it is a well known and valuable business.

Recent market trends have been broadly negative for auto sellers, and CarMax is particularly vulnerable to a downturn in the used auto market. With off-lease vehicle inventories rising, credit standards deteriorating, and a pricey valuation, CarMax will see a significant correction in its share price in the near future. This report will focus on auto industry fundamentals, valuations, and technical analysis, to show that CarMax will fall in share price significantly and quickly.

Fundamental Analysis

In June of this year, Morgan Stanley released its report on the state of the auto market. Their analysis focused on two major headwinds for the auto industry: inventories and lending standards.

Inventories are at multi-year highs. After crashing in 2009, inventories had been slowly climbing for years, and have now reached pre-recession highs. Now, the recent spate of hurricanes has brought this number lower, but this is just a temporary blip in a long term trend. Investors ought to be worried as high inventories come with high costs, and are also indicative of low sales.

In addition to inventories, Morgan Stanley also noted that lending standards have been deteriorating. This is likely due to slowing sales. In order to keep up the appearance of high sales, auto lenders have been giving out more loans to deep subprime lenders. This will be a ticking time bomb to financers (of which CarMax is one), hitting them with losses in financial books but also drops in sales when defaults hit.

Morgan Stanley used this information to update their prediction of auto sales.

While previously holding out until 2020 for a decline, Morgan Stanley is now predicting a downturn in sales immediately. In 2016 17.6 million vehicles were sold, while the prediction for 2017 is just 17.3, falling further to 16.5 in 2018.

How will this affect used car prices? Let this chart from Morgan Stanley speak for itself.

Valuation Metrics

A cursory analysis of standard valuation metrics make CarMax a bad long term bet. Its P/E ratio of 20.93 is nothing enormous in this market, but it is far larger than the multiples for Ford (NYSE:F) at 12.9, GM (NYSE:GM) at 7.2, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) at 8.84, or Autonation (NYSE:AN) at 11.63. Still, CarMax is the best of the best when it comes to used vehicle sales, so a premium valuation can be warranted. That said, should it be nearly twice as high as its next closest competitor?

Further, as P/E is a rather simplistic indicator, I also like to look at the EV/EBITDA ratio. At 31.03, this is a very expensive stock even at current earnings. We should not see much multiple expansion from this point, any future growth would have to come from earnings, but given the state of the auto market as I described previously, that does not look at all likely. Revenue growth, currently at 8.5%, is solid, but I cannot see that going anywhere but down in the future.

Debt is also rather significant at $12.6 billion against an EBITDA of $791 million. Now, I am not making the case that CarMax is going to go bankrupt, but this will be a heavy strain in the future, especially as rates rise and used car prices fall.

Technical Analysis

It has been great to be a CarMax owner over the past year. Share prices have soared from 56 all the way to a current high of 76. The technical indicators, however, are screaming a top. RSI has been above 70 for nearly a month now, while MACD looks like it is indicating a shift in momentum.

Could a significant correction be in store soon? I would say yes given these technical indicators and the tapering off in volume lately. Selling pressure is sure to be mounting, and as investors realize that the hurricane related reprieve is not sustainable, this stock should quickly get back to the $60 per share range, if not lower.

Conclusions and Action to Take

Fundamentals for consumers are faltering, and the auto market is especially vulnerable to a fall in consumer spending. CarMax, with high valuation ratios, will be especially vulnerable to a fall in auto prices. If you have been invested in the company, congratulations on the past year, but secure your earnings while you still can. If you want to initiate a short, I see no reason why not to. CarMax cannot possibly stay in this high price range, and there can be good money to be made on the way down.