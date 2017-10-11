A Lecture On Financial Markets 101

A couple of weeks ago, I received the opportunity to go back to my hometown and discuss financial markets with a class of high school economics students. One of my goals in writing for Seeking Alpha has always been to improve financial literacy. This trip to my hometown was an extension of that goal. At a public high school where more than four out of five students are on free or reduced lunch, I hoped that my career path from that same town could serve as a positive example. In a town where the median household income is less than half of the national average, I hoped that an early start on financial education could benefit the students.

Several years ago I had the good fortune to go back to my undergraduate university and do a similar lecture. I posted that lecture as an article on Seeking Alpha, and it has been read more than 14,000 times. While this recent lecture was a little more elementary, I hope that this piece is informative for investors looking to improve their own financial literacy.

I began with a discussion of my own personal background, and described the quality education that I received at that high school as a springboard to future undergraduate and graduate studies in finance and economics. I then described the career path that led me to become an institutional investment manager.

The Lecture

I flew up here very late last night to get the chance to talk to these classes about financial markets and investments. I think it is a very important determinant of your future standard of living. Once-a-semester or so, I go to an inner-city school in (my current city of residence) and talk about financial decision-making. Heading back to the office one day, I realized that I should be having this same discussion in my hometown. I reached out to Ms. A who I knew from my days in school, and Mr. B set up today’s discussion.

Before we get rolling, I want to start with a couple of questions:

What percentage of U.S. adults have Netflix in their house? (54%; Leichtman Research Group)

What percentage of households own a dedicated gaming console? (48% - Gamespot)

What percentage of U.S. households own a dog? (44%; ASPCA)

What percentage of U.S. households own a gun? (36%; CBS News)

What percentage of households own stocks outside retirement accounts? (14%: Fed Survey of Consumer Finances)

That is a really low number. When you add in retirement accounts, the percentage of adults owning stocks rises above 50%. This is still a shockingly low number. Half of American adults have no stock investments. With U.S. stocks at all-time high values, half the adult population has missed out on a chance to increase their wealth and financial security.

Every time you make a purchase, there is an opportunity cost, or the loss of potential gain if you would have chosen another alternative use for that money. Millions of people choose Netflix and dog food over monthly stock purchases. I buy both of those items as well, but I ensure that it isn’t crowding out my ability to save and invest. Saving for the future means delaying consumption today, and for many people that is an insurmountable hurdle. A good way to overcome this desire to spend all of your money today and not save any money for your future self, is to “Pay Yourself First.” When you are a professional with a regular paycheck, you should take some money off the top and set it aside before allocating the remainder of your pay to your budgeted expenses. By paying yourself first, you will always have money to invest and will have savings in the event of one of life’s unforeseen emergencies.

Today, we are going to talk about the merits of investing broadly, and why being financially literate is so important.

Can somebody give me a company that they would want to invest in? (Popular answers included Apple and Amazon). What does it mean to own stock in that company? A stock is a fractional ownership in a company. As an owner, or shareholder, you are entitled to a proportional share of the company’s future earnings or profits. From these earnings, some companies pay dividends to their shareholders, which can allow you to grow a passive income stream in addition to your regular paycheck. You also get to vote on the company’s board of directors, who in turn hire company management. The more stock you own, the more votes you get.

How would you think about how much to pay for a given stock? It should be based on your perception of the future growth prospects of the firm. You are trying to determine what your share of the future profits would be. Those profits in the future, especially far into the future, come with risk. In the not too distant past, newspapers and land-line telephone companies generated lots of steady profits. At the time, savvy investors would have wanted to put a large discount on future profits of those companies as the internet and wireless telephony proved major threats to their business models. The value of a company today is based on an investor’s expectations of future earnings, discounted back to the present based on their perception of the riskiness of that earnings stream.

Let’s switch gears a bit, and move from an individual stock to investing in the stock market more broadly. What year were you guys born? 1999 or 2000. Let’s go back to closer to when your parents were born. Imagine how difficult it was to buy stocks in the mid-to-late 1970s. You picked up your rotary telephone and called a broker. You paid him a hefty commission for each trade you completed. There were often outsized upfront load fees for buying mutual funds, so building a well-diversified portfolio was challenging. To follow along with your investments, you could get select quotes in the newspaper or wait for your brokerage report to come through snail mail. The high fees and information asymmetry between individual investors and their financial advisors made outperforming the market very difficult for the average investor.

Fast forward to when you guys were born. The rotary phone had been exchanged for a dial-up modem or DSL. You could purchase stocks from low cost online brokerages with minimum initial deposits of as low as $500. Individual trades were flat fees (e.g. $9.95), and not a large percentage of your investment. The expensive broker had effectively been disintermediated. You also saw the rise of index funds over that time period. Does anybody know what I mean by index fund?

An index fund simply replicates a broad stock index. For example, you can buy all of the stocks in the S&P 500 (SPY) or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) for just a handful of basis points, fractions of a single percent. For active stock managers, their benchmark is usually the S&P 500, which is a large stock proxy for the broad U.S. market. By definition, half of active investors are going to underperform the index. An even greater percentage underperform after consideration for their fees. Passive investors could now essentially tie the S&P 500 for a cost that was $0.50 on a $1,000 investment.

Fast forward to today, and it is even easier to invest. There are now smartphone apps that offer commission-free trades. There are robo-advisors that allow you to open accounts with no minimums and carry fees of just $1/month. I don’t know that buying stocks on your phone is the best idea with respect to a disciplined investment plan, but I use this example to highlight that the barriers to entry to stock investing have fallen precipitously since when you were born.

Over that time period from around 2000 to 2017, stock ownership has actually fallen in the United States. All of these innovations – the proliferation of the internet, low cost online brokerages, smartphones, financial apps, low cost index funds – and stock ownership has still fallen. Part of that drop is probably a function of the two major market corrections that happened over that time period. Can anybody name them? (Tech bubble and financial crisis). The other driver of lower household investment in stocks has probably been weaker financial literacy. On average, as a society, we have not done a good enough job with financial literacy in schools, and parents have not had the knowledge to pass on to their children at home. Unfortunately, this lack of financial acumen has been one of the factors that has exacerbated income and wealth inequality in the United States.

I mentioned earlier that the most commonly used stock market benchmark is the S&P 500. Can anybody tell me what the historical average return of the S&P 500 has been over the last 50 years? It has been right around 10%. If you set aside some bit of savings and earned 10% per year on that money, how long would it take you to double your investments earning 10% per year? About 7 years. An easy way to think about that math is something called the “Rule of 72” – if you divide 72 by the expected return, you should get the approximate number of years it takes to double your money. An investment with an 8% return takes 9 years to double, a 12% return takes 6 years, an 18% return takes 4 years. By that math, let’s work through how much $1,000 would have grown into over the last 50 years at 10% per year. Does anybody have a guess? 2^7 = 128, which is a little bit of a high estimate, if you do this on your calculator than $1,000 * 1.1^50 would have turned into $117,391. A roughly $8,500 investment fifty years ago would be worth $1,000,000.

Instead of investing that money in the stock market, you could have put that money in a savings account, but returns would have been lower. The average rate paid on bank savings over the last 50 years has been about 5%. (As those who matured in the age of zero interest rates, they were astonished by that figure.) Instead of growing your money to $117k like in stocks, your money would have grown to roughly $11,500, or roughly one-tenth of the value. Why do you think returns on your bank savings account are lower than the stock market? Investors who take more risk are compensated in the form of higher expected returns. You should be compensated for taking more risk. It would be irrational to accept the same or lower returns for a higher chance of losing money. The riskier return stream for stock investors will be more volatile though. In 2008, the S&P 500 fell by 37%. Money in a savings account is FDIC insured – backed by the U.S. government up to $250,000. If you are investing in riskier assets, you have to be prepared for their higher volatility. You do not want to buy high and sell low.

When you see TV commercials extolling financial advice, there is always a disclaimer that “past performance is no guarantee of future results.” The next 50 years could look very different from the past 50 years. The stock market may not provide 10% annual returns and currently savings accounts pay less than 1% interest rates and not the 5% of yesteryear. The lesson from this example is the power of compounding interest, and the benefits of starting to invest early and remaining in the markets over long-time intervals. This example also demonstrates the value of the equity risk premium, or the compensation investors receive for holding stocks over less risky investments. Think about that 50-year period – you had the Vietnam war, the OPEC oil embargos and resultant stagflation through the 1970s, you had the Cold War, a stock market crash in 1987, the bursting of the tech bubble in the late 1990s, the financial crisis, threats to the viability of the European Union, the rise of China from a poor Communist outcast from the world community to an economic powerhouse. Despite all of those ups and downs and dramatic re-shaping of the global economic landscape, U.S. stock investors who stayed the course became millionaires.

That last part – staying the course - can be difficult for even experienced investors. Let’s do a quick exercise, and I can explain to you what I mean. Grab a sheet of paper and a pencil or pen. Do not put your name on the paper. I am going to ask you ten numeric questions. You should write down two numbers that you have a 90% confidence that the correct answer will fall between. I will give you a quick example. I think that the U.S. population is around 320M, and believe there is a 90% chance that the U.S. population is between 305M and 345M. I will put those two bounds down on my paper. I am going to ask you ten questions – 5 about the world around you and 5 about financial markets.

What is the current population of my hometown? How many miles is it from my hometown to state capital? What is the seating capacity of local arena? How many total students were enrolled at local public university in the Fall of 2016? What percentage of the population of my hometown is under the age of 18?

So, we did 5 questions about the world around you. Let’s do 5 questions about the economy and financial markets.

What was the gross domestic product of the United States in 2016 $18.569 Trillion What is the current average rate on a 30-yr fixed rate mortgage? Around 4% (Bankrate) What is the market capitalization of Amazon? $475B How many new jobs have been created in the United States through August? 1.405 million (Bureau of Labor and Statistics) What is the U.S. Median Household Income? $59,039 (Census Bureau/Washington Post)

I did not know any of you when I walked in to the room, but I knew that you were going to be overconfident. That is not a bias unique to high schoolers, many asset managers exhibit overconfidence as well. Overconfidence hurts investment returns. (High score for the day was 5 on the 10 question quiz; at a 90% confidence interval half of students should have had 9 or more.)

I have a single class period to talk to you about investing, and I have chosen to spend at least part of it talking about investor behavior because it is an important driver of investment returns which in turn influence your long-run wealth. Individual investors who trade more frequently have historically generated worse gross returns, and even lower returns after taxes and trading costs. In a study on investment behavior, the difference between the annual returns of the most active trading cohort and the least active was about 5.5% per annum, or over half the long-run return of 10% we discussed.

Studies have shown that the problem is more actue for men. A study by Fidelity Investments on 8 million client accounts showed that women outperform men by about 0.4% per year. A higher level of trading by men may be a sign of the same overconfidence bias we just showed.

There are roughly 4,000 companies in the United States with public listings, and over 10x that amount globally. Think about trying to put a confidence interval around the forward earnings projections of all of those companies to reflect your view of the company’s risks. Then think about how those returns might be related to other companies you own. It is difficult to sort through all that information and pick the correct stocks consistently. It pays not to be overconfident. Remember you can essentially tie the market’s returns through broadly diversified low cost index funds if picking stocks proves overwhelming. In fact, Warren Buffett, one of the greatest active investors of our time, has said that most investors should simply stick to low cost passive funds. That is not a knock on active investment. I actively manage money on behalf of my company’s clients. Successful active management can generate tremendous wealth, but as the old saying goes "time in" the market is a better strategy than "timing" the market. It is difficult to continuously outperform the market over long-time intervals and the frequent traders in the studies I mentioned earlier probably would have seen their wealth grow faster if they sought market returns.

What percentage of you are better than average drivers? There is a famous study by Ola Svenson in The Journal of Psychology. He found that 91% of American drivers thought that they were above average. Most people think they are above-average investors too. As a result, they trade too much and diversify too little. What do I mean by diversification? Diversification is an investment technique to reduce exposure to any single risk by choosing assets that are imperfectly correlated.

In the second semester when you play the stock market game and build a mock portfolio, the winner will likely be someone who holds a concentrated portfolio and picks a stock that strongly outperforms the market. Concentrated portfolios have more risk – those that pick a limited number of stocks will likely produce the highest and lowest returns. Diversified portfolios will have lower risk and less variable returns. Over very short-time intervals like one semester, a portfolio with highly variable outcomes could make you a winner…or leave you in last place. Over longer-time intervals, you are less likely to earn returns commensurate with your higher risk holding a concentrated portfolio. The goal of that class exercise will be for you to understand the mechanics of investing, and to undertake the thought process about what might make a good investment and how to value a business. I never judge my personal performance over a time period as short as one semester. Use that game as a valuable learning exercise on how to invest.

We talked about opportunity costs and the need to pay yourself first. We looked at the benefits of compounding returns. We talked about the tradeoff between risk and return. We discussed investor behavior and diversification.

If I could have you take on thing away from our discussion, it would be what we discussed at the outset - that the barriers to entry to investing have never been lower, and still half of adults do not have stock investments. It is difficult to invest as a teenager – your high earning years are well ahead of you. One thing that you can do is invest in yourself. Further your education. It will lead to higher future incomes and more ability for you to save money and invest for the future. The greatest asset that everyone has in this class is time. You saw how compounding over long-time intervals can build real wealth. Work hard. Pay yourself first. Invest. Together those three things will drive your future financial health and prosperity.

