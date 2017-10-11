Wal-Mart: Up 4% As E-Commerce Growth Takes Flight

Wal-Mart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase, and plans to open hundreds of new international stores over the next two years.

E-commerce sales are expected to grow 40% this year, which will help net sales increase by 3%.

Wal-Mart shares rose 4%+ after the company updated investors on the progress it is making in e-commerce.

Wal-Mart (WMT) stock rose 4%+ on Tuesday, October 10th after the company updated investors on its strategic initiatives, specifically e-commerce. The reaction from investors was clearly positive, and for good reason—Wal-Mart expects earnings growth to accelerate over the next two years, driven by its booming e-commerce platform.

Wal-Mart stock has rewarded investors who stuck with the company during its turnaround.

It wasn’t too long ago that Wal-Mart stock was plunging below $60, over whether the company could compete in e-commerce. But Wal-Mart has decisively proven that it can keep pace with the emerging threat of Amazon (AMZN).

Stronger earnings growth going forward could result in stronger dividend growth as well. Wal-Mart has increased its dividend for 44 years in a row. It is on the list of Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks with dividend increases for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Thanks to e-commerce, Wal-Mart's growth is back on track. As a result, the stock remains a quality hold for dividend investors.

News Overview

Wal-Mart announced that sales in fiscal 2019 are expected to increase 3%, driven by e-commerce, which is expected to grow 40%. Wal-Mart’s e-commerce business has come a long way in a relatively short period of time, and was a major factor behind the company’s turnaround. Brick-and-mortar retail is under intense pressure from Internet retailers like Amazon, but Wal-Mart has acted aggressively to keep up.

The result of this investment is that Wal-Mart's e-commerce businesses have become a much bigger part of the company over time.

Global e-commerce sales more than doubled from 2014-2016, which made Walmart.com the third-most visited retail site in the U.S. Last quarter, e-commerce grew more than 60%. Such huge growth rates are very impressive for a company as large as Wal-Mart, and has come from internal investment, as well as acquisitions.

Growth is due in part to various acquisitions, including the $3.3 billion purchase of Jet.com. It also owns a 10% stake in Chinese e-commerce site JD.com.

The investments have fueled Wal-Mart’s resurgence. Its e-commerce sales reached $15 billion in the most recent fiscal year, with plenty of room for continued growth up ahead.



Growth Prospects

Wal-Mart stock jumped on the news, and deservedly so. The e-commerce and share repurchase announcements are positive catalysts for Wal-Mart’s earnings growth. First, expectation of 3%+ sales growth for fiscal 2019 would represent a significant acceleration from previous years. For example, Wal-Mart’s net sales increased by just 0.6% in fiscal 2017.

The share buyback announcement could give earnings a big boost. Wal-Mart stock currently has a market capitalization of $251 billion. Therefore, a $20 billion buyback over the next two years, stands to increase earnings growth by approximately 4% each year.

Wal-Mart has effectively utilized share repurchases to reduce its share count over time.

Separately, international expansion is a growth catalyst. Wal-Mart also announced that it will open 255 new international stores in each of fiscal 2018 and 2019. This is a far greater rate than its domestic plans—Wal-Mart expects to open fewer than 15 Supercenters and fewer than 10 Neighborhood Markets in fiscal 2019.

New international store openings will be focused on Mexico and China. Both countries have large populations and expanding middle classes. Last quarter, Wal-Mart’s constant-currency international sales increased 2.5%, and new store openings are a promising catalyst for continued growth.

Wal-Mart reiterated guidance for full-year adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.30 to $4.40. Last fiscal year, Wal-Mart had adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.32. As a result, management guidance is for a decline of 0.5%, to an increase of 1.8%. Growth will accelerate from there, as its e-commerce investments gain traction. The company expects fiscal 2018 earnings-per-share to increase 5%.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Wal-Mart stock has had a great run in the past several months. The downside of Wal-Mart’s impressive run, is that it has elevated Wal-Mart’s valuation. The stock now trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 19, which is on the high side for a retailer. As a result, Wal-Mart does not appear to be undervalued.

That said, the announcement of higher e-commerce growth, and the $20 billion buyback, could raise Wal-Mart’s earnings growth potential. If this is the case, the stock’s expected returns would increase as well, through earnings growth and dividends.

Cash returns are an important part of Wal-Mart's shareholder returns. The company returns billions to investors each year, thanks to strong cash flow.

An updated projection of expected returns is below:

2%-4% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

3%-5% share repurchases

2.5% dividend yield

In this scenario, total returns would reach approximately 9%-13% per year, plus or minus any changes in the valuation multiple. This would be a strong rate of return, although a contracting price-to-earnings ratio would negatively impact total returns.

From an income perspective, Wal-Mart should continue its dividend increase streak. Wal-Mart currently pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share. Based on earnings guidance for the fiscal year, Wal-Mart will likely have a payout ratio of 46% to 47% this year. This is a healthy payout ratio, and leaves room for future dividend increases in the low-to-mid single digit range.

Final Thoughts

Wal-Mart’s e-commerce business has enjoyed considerable momentum to date, and should continue to for the foreseeable future. After a difficult turnaround, marked by falling sales and earnings, Wal-Mart investors are being rewarded for their patience. The company is back on track for growth, thanks to e-commerce. The stock remains a quality holding for dividend growth investors.

