Future Is Backwarded: When To Eat Your Profits

If you look at the financial futures markets and S&P 500 Index, you'll notice that futures/forward prices are less than the spot price. Normally, futures/forward prices should be greater than the spot price, given a so-called cost of carry. However, in the case where suppliers of the market need price-takers, and markets are expected to fall, the prices will be in reverse.

Furthermore, looking at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), you'll see the technical prices with relative high's and low's.

TECHNICAL PRICES

High & Low 52-Week High 255.05 1-Month High 255.05 LAST PRICE = 254.50 1-Month Low 248.02 52-Week Low 208.38

This is while the S&P 500 index's latest close is at 2550.64, and the nearest expiration futures contract for the index is at 2548.20, which is lower than the spot price.

Although the SPDR ETF is trading at an implied discount to the S&P 500 index and futures prices at 254.62, this shouldn't be seen as an enticing discount. That's because the curve in the futures prices indicate further price discounting for the S&P 500.

Only retail traders see a whole, single price, while active traders and investors access to NASDAQ Level 2 quotes (NQDS) can find better pricing with multi-level pricing. What happens in times where markets are signaling a lengthening of supply is the unwillingness to sit on supply at a negative carry.

The futures prices are comprised of the spot price plus the cost of carry (also known as, convenience yield). This cost of carry includes the interest rate costs, and other costs for holding the asset before and during delivery. These are mainly insurance costs and delivery costs, other holding costs may including stocking fees, and any other miscellaneous fees associated with packing and shipping.

In the realm of financial futures this usually can be simplified to interest rates, for cash-settled financial futures contracts.

You may be familiar with discounts with tax credits and tax deductions. Right away, it should be understood, a tax credit is more valuable than a tax deduction, since you are getting the whole discount deducted in the form of a credit, or a payment, if there is no tax liability. This same concept can be analogous to financial markets.

Suppliers can't just simply change the price of their inventory, depending on where in the supply chain the inventory is in. That means the markets will never credit a price discount, that's only an illusion displayed on a quote screen that is displaying a best bid offer price, based on numerous bids and offers coming from brokers and dealers across an ECN or from the exchange floor.

MUTLIPLE PRICES

In the supply-side equation, the pressures to meet at a equilibrium price between competing suppliers can be indicated by the cost of carry. In this case where markets are essentially seeking price takers (e.g. Futures/Forward prices are less than spot prices) who are willing to short and hold financial futures contract to cover at a later time, the market expectation is that future spot rates will be trading at a higher price than futures.

This is because the cost of carry is essentially inverted, where negative carry rates initiate volume sales that are discounted to wholesalers.

Because there will be confusion and argument as to the actual price, Level 2 quotes is one way active traders and investors can get a tighter price from volume suppliers who can't afford to sit on negative carry inventory!

Typically, this is of no concern to retail investors, because they are assumed to be liquidity consumers--not wholesalers, or liquidity providers.

All market participants who are liquidity consumers are incurring a cost of carry, and all market participants are effectively seeing a whole price, which should include a certain convenience yield as a component of the price.

When interest rates are negative, as is the case with S&P 500 financial futures indicating so-called backwardation. The cost of the investment makes it easier cheaper to short sell. In the case of the synthetic futures contract, holders are being time-compensated for buying the contract when interest rates are negative. This concept was explained in a previous article titled, "Options In A Negative Carry Universe: Time Is Everything".

In the example of the given article, the saying, 'Here's some money for your troubles...', can be perceived as an enticement for a losing investment. Since, most options expire worthless, it's one way of looking at it.

With the markets actual, and the aforementioned backwardation, it's best to perceive markets as looking for additional suppliers to encumber the negative carry rates of holding financial assets. In this case it is cheaper to short sell the S&P 500 financial futures and buy to cover at a later date to reap the benefits of a negative cost of carry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.