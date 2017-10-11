Primer: What Is A CEF Rights Offering? (+UTG Case Study)

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory a month ago.

With Reeves Utility Income Fund's (UTG) rights offering coming up, I thought I would present this primer on what a CEF rights offering is and what are an investor's options. Additionally, I've received some member feedback saying that they would like more educational articles or materials. Therefore, I'll be putting these primers into a "Beginners Section" in the The Cambridge Income Laboratory Library and Educational Materials.

Note that some sections are marked "advanced". These sections can be skipped if you're looking for just the bare-bones introduction and "what do to" advice.

I'll be using UTG's rights offering as a case study example. Anything related to UTG's rights offering will be presented in block quote format. Per their press release:

August 10, 2017 07:24 PM Eastern Daylight Time DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Trustees of Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s shareholders of rights to purchase additional common shares of the Fund. The Fund is issuing transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its common shareholders of record as of August 30, 2017 (the “Record Date” and such shareholders, “Record Date Shareholders”) who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the Fund. Record Date Shareholders who exercise their Rights will not be entitled to dividends payable during September 2017 on shares issued in connection with the Rights Offering. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those common shares that are not purchased by other Record Date Shareholders. In addition, the Fund, in its sole discretion, may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of the common shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported net asset value or market price per common share, whichever is lower on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per common share will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE MKT for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date. The rights offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund’s Registration Statement currently on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus. The Fund anticipates that the offering will expire on or about October 4, 2017 (the “Expiration Date”).

What is a CEF rights offering?

A CEF rights offering typically provides existing shareholders the opportunity to purchase a pro-rata portion of additional shares of the issuer’s stock at a specific price (called the "subscription price") per share, which is typically set at a discount to the recent trading price of the issuer’s fund.

All shareholders are given the right to purchase more shares based on the number of shares they own on a specified record date, so there is no dilutive effect to shareholders who exercise the rights issued to them, in terms of overall ownership stake.

In the case of UTG, the record date was Aug. 30, 2017. So if you held, for example, 300 shares of UTG before the record date, you will find that 300 of UTG's rights will magically appear in your brokerage account sometime after the record date. As every 3 rights enables you to buy 1 new share of UTG, this means that you are now entitled to subscribe for 100 new shares of UTG at the subscription price. If you buy UTG after the record date, you will not receive any rights. However, you can still buy them on the secondary market (see below).

How are rights traded?

Rights offerings fall into two types: transferable and non-transferable rights. If the rights are non-transferable, this means that the shareholder cannot transfer the rights to other parties. If a shareholder decides not to exercise his non-transferable rights, that shareholder's ownership in the CEF will be diluted by those shareholders who choose to exercise their rights.

If rights are transferable however, shareholders who choose not to exercise their rights can trade them in the secondary market during the offering period, before the expiry date. The money earned from selling the rights provides compensation to shareholders who do not wish to participate in the rights by enabling the shareholders to offset dilution by earning a profit on selling the rights.

Trading of the transferable rights normally takes place on the exchange where the CEF's common stock is issued.

For UTG, its rights trade under the ticker symbol "UTG" or "UTG.RT". Besides from your brokerage, you can find quotes for the rights from sites such as Nasdaq.

If you're not interested in the difference between accretive vs. dilutive rights offerings, and how to value rights, skip right to the "Your options as a CEF investor" section below.

Accretive vs. dilutive rights offerings (advanced)

So far, we've talked about shareholder dilution in terms of ownership stake in the CEF. However, I would argue that the actual percentage of ownership stake does not really matter for most retail investors, whose position sizes are typically too small to wield great influence in shareholder proposals.

What is arguably more important than dilution of ownership percentage is the impact of the rights offering on the earnings per share [EPS] (or equivalently, the net asset value [NAV]) of the CEF. This is because the EPS of a fund dictates the ability of the fund to grow its distribution (per share) and/or NAV (per share), both of which in turn have a direct impact on the investor's total return in the fund.

An offering that increases the EPS of a fund is called "accretive". An offering that dilutes the EPS of a fund is called "dilutive". How do we determine whether a rights offering is accretive or dilutive? It's pretty simple. If the subscription price is below the NAV, it is dilutive. If the subscription price is above the NAV, it is accretive.*

(*This does not take into account the expenses borne by the fund, and ultimately the shareholders, for administering the rights offering. After fees are taken into account, a slightly accretive might turn into a slightly dilutive offering.)

It's worth delving a little bit into the math to understand why the above is so. Mathematically, an offering is accretive if the projected earnings on the assets purchased with the capital raised is sufficient to overcome the EPS lost from share dilution. What does this mean, exactly?

When you buy into a rights offering, you are paying the CEF managers money equal to the subscription price per share, in return for each new share. What are the fund managers going to do with money you give them? Ostensibly, it will be used to buy more of the underlying assets in order to grow the size of the fund and increase income (in order to offset the effect of dilution). If the subscription price per share is higher than the NAV per share, then you can see that the fund managers will have some money "left over" after using part of the subscription money to buy the required amount of assets. This leftover money adds to the value of the fund, hence the rights offering is accretive. The higher the subscription price is over the NAV, the more accretive the offering.

On the other hand, if the subscription price per share is less than the NAV per share, then the fund managers will have to use some of the fund's prior earnings in order to buy enough assets to recover the "lost" income from the share dilution. This reduces the value of the fund, hence the rights offering is dilutive. The lower the subscription price is below the NAV, the more dilutive the offering.

UTG's subscription price per common share is 95% of the reported net asset value or market price per common share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. This is a dilutive offering because the maximum subscription price is 95% of NAV, no matter how high the price of the fund is. Moreover, the wider the discount of UTG on the expiration date, the more dilutive the offering will be, since the subscription price will then be based on 95% of the market price instead. According to UTG's 2016 annual report, the effect of the fund's rights offering in 2015 (which was also dilutive) directly decreased the NAV by $0.67 per share, equivalent to about 2% of NAV, which is pretty significant. Additionally, the rights offering incurred expenses of $139,299, or $0.004 per share, which is fortunately pretty minuscule.

Why do fund managers conduct rights offering below NAV, if they know if will be dilutive to existing shareholders (as in the case of UTG)? The answer is that it's a balance between them trying to grow the fund, and trying to keep existing shareholders happy. If the rights offering were not attractively priced, then they would not have enough demand for the new shares to grow the fund. Therefore, they need to offer the new shares at a discount, but then this has the drawback of immediately impacting the value of the shares as the market prices in the effects of dilution.

In the case of UTG this year, the announcement of the rights offering (on Jun. 19) caused an immediate -3.7% decline in the share price of the fund the next day.

Not all rights offerings are dilutive.

The recent rights offerings for the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) were at "the greater of [i] 107% of the net asset value per share as calculated at the close of trading on the Expiration Date or [ii] 90% of the market price per share at such time". Note the "greater" conditional modifier (as opposed to "lower" for UTG) which means that the minimum subscription price for CLM/CRF is 107% of NAV (making it accretive), no matter how low the price of the fund is. Moreover, the higher the premium of CLM/CRF on the expiration date, the more accretive the offering will be, since the subscription price will then be based on 90% of the market price instead.

Valuing the rights (advanced)

Since the rights entitle you to buy shares of the fund at a specified price, the price of the rights on the secondary market should be directly linked to price of the fund as well as its premium/discount value. At first glance, it seems that a quick pen and paper calculation might be sufficient for an initial estimation of the right's value.

As of 9/11, UTG had a market price of $34.91, a NAV of $35.65 and a premium/discount of -2.08%. If the expiry date were today, then the subscription price would be 95% of the market price, or $33.16 (this is an approximation because it's actually the average of the final 5 closing prices before expiry day, but it shouldn't make a big difference). So if every 3 rights entitles you to buy 1 share of UTG at $33.16, each right should have a theoretical monetary value equal to one-third of the difference in price between the subscription price ($33.16) and the current market price ($34.91). This value works out to be $0.5833. However, the last trading price of UTG rights was $0.1351, or only 23% of the estimated rights price!

Clearly, this method of valuing rights is not correct, unless one assumes that one is right but the market is wrong (and that is nearly always a bad assumption to make!). Remember that for a dilutive rights offering, the NAV/share will be impacted as soon as the new shares hit the market.

For UTG, if all holders exercise their rights then the fund can grow by 33%. However, as the current estimated subscription price is only 93% of NAV, the fund will incur a loss of about 7% on the new shares. Spread over the entire asset base, the NAV will be negatively impacted by -1.7%. This means that while the subscription price remains at $33.16, the market might be anticipating a downward adjustment of the NAV, and hence possibly the price, when the new shares are released. Assuming that the premium/discount of the fund stays constant, the new NAV will fall from $35.65 to $35.03 and the new price will fall from $34.91 to $34.30. As the spread between the subscription price ($33.16) and the anticipated market price ($34.30) is now less (compared to using the current market of price of $34.91), the value of the rights will also decrease. The new value works out to be $0.38, which is 20c less than the initial estimate above, but still nearly 3 times the actual market price of the rights. However, this might be a conservative estimate as not all rights holders will elect to exercise their rights. In the last right's offering in 2015, only 53% of rights were subscribed. If not all rights are subscribed, the effect of dilution should be less than expected, which should increase the value of the rights. However, UTG's rights offering also has a provision to "issue additional common shares in an amount of up to 25% of the common shares issued in the Primary Subscription". If that happens, this would have the effect of increasing the dilution.

We can now see that valuing the rights is actually pretty difficult, much more difficult than we first thought. The dilution effect depends on both the premium/discount of the fund upon expiration date, as well as the proportion of rights-holders that subscribe, neither of which can be predicted with any accuracy. Besides uncertainty with valuation, these factors can also act to reduce the price of the rights:

It is difficult or expensive to short the CEF, making the long rights/short common arbitrage play impractical or unprofitable. This would act to reduce the demand for the rights.

Many shareholders may not desire to subscribe with their rights (perhaps already having a full position) and hence choose to sell the rights. This would act to increase the supply of the rights.

In my opinion, I think it's pretty safe to operate on the basis that there's no "free lunch" and therefore not go too crazy with trading or arbitraging the rights in any major capacity.

Your options as a CEF investor

If you owned the CEF before the record date and have had rights assigned to you, here are your options:

1. Do nothing. This is the worst option because the rights expire worthless and you don't gain anything to offset your dilution in ownership stake. I don't recommend this option. However, this is the default option when rights are assigned to you, meaning that you actually have to do something if you don't want to lose out.

2. Sell your rights. If you're not interested in increasing your stake in the CEF, sell your rights. As we can see from the valuation section above, it's quite difficult to price and predict the value of rights. On one hand, the values of rights could decrease if the discount of the fund widens (in the case of dilutive offerings). On the other hand, the price of rights could increase as more people choose to subscribe with their rights, decreasing their supply on the secondary market. So I don't think there's a particular strategy as to when is the best time to sell the rights, just do it before the expiration date (and I lean towards selling earlier rather than later)! You do have to pay the trading commission for selling rights, though, just as you do for common shares.

3. Subscribe with all or part of your rights. If you are interested in increasing your stake in the CEF (technically, your ownership % is simply being preserved and not increased, but you will have a greater number of shares), then you should contact your broker to elect for subscription. You can choose to subscribe with all of your rights, or only a part, depending on how many more shares you would like to receive (if you subscribe with only part of your rights, don't forget to sell the rest!). See the "How to subscribe" section below.

What if you didn't own the CEF before the record date, and currently hold no rights in the offering period, what can you do?

1. Do nothing. If you didn't own the fund before, and have no interest in owning the fund in the future, then just simply do nothing. I think that goes without saying (but I'm still going to say it anyway).

2. Buy the rights, or the fund. If you are interested in owning the fund, you have a choice to either buy the rights on the secondary market (and then using them to subscribe) or buying the fund directly. The following table presents the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Advantage Disadvantage Buying the rights You get a potential discount on your entry price for the fund, assuming that the fund has priced the rights too cheaply. You have no control over the subscription price, and your rights aren't entitled to dividends if the fund's ex-date lies during the offering period. Buying the fund You control the buy price, and are entitled to dividends if the ex-date of the fund lies in the offering period and you buy before the ex-date. You don't get the potential discount on the buy price of the fund, but you're still susceptible to dilution when the new shares hit the market.

Note that if you buy the rights on the secondary market, you have to elect to subscribe with your rights in the same way as the investor above who had rights assigned to them. So don't forget to contact your broker! See the "How to subscribe" section below.

For UTG in the MIN portfolio, I'm simply going to subscribe with all of my rights. As I'm not able to accurately value the rights, I'm not going to engage in any trading of the rights or any arbitrage plays here. As UTG is a well-run fund with a solid management team and track record, I'm happy to increase my ownership stake by 33% at a partial discount, although I'm cognizant that the NAV may take a small hit as the offering is dilutive. I will need to sell some shares of other funds in the portfolio to raise some cash for this subscription by the expiration date.

How to subscribe

Remember that the default option for rights is to not subscribe. Therefore, you must contact your broker and inform them of your intention to subscribe. With some brokers this can be done online, whereas with others a phone call seems to be required. Make sure you elect to do so before the expiration date (some brokers may even require you to submit your rights several days before the expiration date to be effective). You can either subscribe with all of your rights, or only part of them, depending on how many new shares you want to receive.

As far as I know, the decision to subscribe is not irrevocable; in other words, should you change your mind before the expiry date, your broker should be able to accommodate your request. Brokers may also require you to set aside some amount of cash to cover the subscription. Moreover, most brokers also charge a fee for rights offerings, which falls under the category of "reorganization fees". The fees for some of the more popular brokers are presented in the table below. Some brokers may waive the fee for large balances or at discretion.

Broker Voluntary reorganization fee Interactive Brokers $0 Scottrade $25 E*Trade $38 Fidelity $38 TD Ameritrade $38 Charles Schwab $39

(Source: Barron’s Online Broker Survey 2017)

Cambridge Income Laboratory

If you have enjoyed my article, please click the "Follow" button next to my name to be alerted to my new free content! The Cambridge Income Laboratory is Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas.

To find out why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research," join us by clicking on the following link: Cambridge Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.