Could This Be The Knockout For Coke?

Introduction

Since James Quincey has been named the new CEO of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) on May 1 of this year, Coca-Cola shares have appreciated nicely and nearly reached new highs before cooling off. Investors have recently been riding another nice wave up, as earnings season approaches. Many people may have thought that things could be turning around for Coca-Cola, but the future of the company still remains uncertain. The past few years have been very rough for the company as sales and earnings have declined. Looking forward, the shareholders may be disappointed and left scratching their heads.

KO data by YCharts

The Fundamentals

If you look at how the EPS compares in the past couple of years, it is discouraging, to say the least. In the first two quarters this year, Coke has seen a decrease in EPS, by 17% YoY in the first quarter and by 60% YoY in Q2. This is not surprising, as the company's EPS has shown an average decrease of 6.74% over the past four years. Coca-Cola has cited the reason for decline is based on currency exchanges and unfavorable structural changes. Sales since 2012 have declined as well, by 3.37 percent on average. As sales decline, earnings decline, it makes sense. But what doesn't make sense is why the dividend is increasing. If the earnings of the company, which decreased by 11% last year, and is down around 28% from where it was four years ago, why does the company continue to raise the dividend?

Annual Statement

Year 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Growth EPS 1.49 1.60 1.60 1.9 1.97 -6.74% Sales (Mill.) 41,863 44,294 45,998 46,854 48,017 -3.37% Earnings (Mill.) 6,527 7,351 7,098 8,584 9,019 -7.77% Dividends 1.40 1.32 1.22 1.12 1.02 7.58%

As you can see, the dividends can be a bit misleading, as investors may think that since the dividends are increasing, the company must be doing well. A closer look at the financials shows that this is not necessarily the case. When you look at the payout ratio of the company, you see that management is spending 93% of the company's net income just paying dividends. This means they keep only around 7% of their net income as profit. Using this metric with last years earnings, Coca-Cola would have paid over $6 billion in dividends alone. Given all these factors, KO may have to decrease dividends, freeze them completely, or risk continuing to lose billions of dollars in profit. If the current trend continues, the company may be spending more money paying out dividends then they are earning through net income.

KO Payout Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

Coca-Cola isn't panicking though, at least not yet. They have retained earnings of around $64 billion. Since retained earnings is an accumulating amount, it has yet to decline, as the company hasn't had a negative year or quarter recently. Again, not yet. When the payout ratio exceeds 100%, KO won't have any net income left to fund the dividend. Instead, retained earnings will have to be tapped in order to meant shareholders expectations of an increasing dividend. Think of it as their "savings", and when the payout reaches 100, which will occur if Coca-Cola continues to raise the dividend without an increase in earnings, then their excess cash will start to decrease. However, in order to avoid stockholder panic, management may elect to continue raising the dividend. This would decrease the retained earnings even more. Eventually, the company may be forced to face reality and decrease the dividend. Such a decision may not occur for a number of years, as the $64 billion in retained earnings would have to decrease substantially before the company finally realizes the position they put themselves into. When put into perspective, the soft drink empire isn't doing so good, and as the annual revenue continues to slide, and the future doesn't look bright.

KO Retained Earnings (Annual) data by YCharts

Moving forward, KO is projected to report EPS for Q3 around $0.49 vs. a comparable (Non-GAAP) EPS last year of $0.49. The only positive that can be drawn from this is that it is not a decrease from last years earnings, but instead a stagnant number. The revenues have decreased however, as they are projected to have revenues of $8.58 billion in Q3, compared to $10.63 billion last year around this time. That would show almost a 20% decrease in revenue in just one year. If the price of the company continues to increase even after the earnings announcement, this could create a bubble that will eventually pop, which may drive the price down drastically. I can't imagine why anyone would be happy with a company that hasn't grown.

Conclusion

The dividend, which seems to be the most attractive quality to investors, ironically is the knockout for Coke. Coupled with the declining sales and earnings, this casts doubt on Coca-Cola, and it just isn't a good investment. The company has increased the dividend for the past 55 years, and they will most likely continue to increase it in the future. Coca-Cola will be left with no net income left to spend, which will dig into their retained earnings. The problems they cite for decreasing revenue, such as currency headwinds, is beyond their control, and it is not going to stop any time soon. To further add to the list of problems, management has yet to offer a solution to the decrease in sales. Many people have overlooked these basic fundamentals when analyzing this stock, as some have even said that the dividend is solid. Share price has slowly crept up in the past months, but the company financials don't lie, and Coca-Cola may be heading into a downward spiral, and the only way to stop it is to cut off the only lifeline keeping them afloat, otherwise, they may completely sink below the surface.

