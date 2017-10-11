You Won't Go Wrong With Ventas

I last recommended senior housing REIT Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) back on February 12th of this year. At the time shares were at $62.80, and the momentum of the 'great migration' into stocks and away from bond-equivalents had abated. Therefore, I felt comfortable looking at Ventas based on its business fundamentals, its commitment to a growing dividend, and most of all its reasonable valuation.

Since then Ventas has had up days and down days, and is just about exactly where it was back on that date. At the very least, investors who got in then got the dividend. Now that Ventas has come back down to $63, I would like to recommend this stock once again. This article looks at Ventas' latest quarter, and what investors can expect going forward.

Uneventful quarter in an uncertain time

If I may say, Ventas' quarterly performances have been overshadowed by uncertainty of both healthcare reform and tax reform. Not only that, but there has been more competition for acquisition of senior housing communities, which altogether make up 55% of Ventas' revenue. Acquisitions and investments slowed down to just $110 million over the last quarter, and at the same time the company sold off 36 of its skilled nursing facilities, which are deemed a 'non-strategic' asset of Ventas'.

Adjusted FFO per share ticked up 2% compared to the same quarter last year. Same store net operating income increased 1.5%, with medical office building results leading the way. Management expects $4.15 per share in FFO for the full year 2017, which is just about flat versus last year's $4.13. Basically, Ventas' business is flat to slowly growing at the moment, and I suspect that might be the case in 2018. Debt remains at 5.8 times EBITDA. Debt is high, but it is manageable.

It will be interesting to see what 2018 guidance ends up being. Judging by management's tone, I expect they will guide very conservatively, and I see FFO growth in the low single-digits at best, at least for the short term.

A good value and better long-term story

The good news is, Ventas yields 4.9%, so even if there isn't a whole lot of growth in the short term, Ventas will pay you handsomely to wait. In addition to that, Ventas' long-term fundamentals are as good as ever.

An aging Baby Boomer population will be a tailwind for senior housing for quite some time to come, perhaps decades. While there is a lot of capital coming into the senior housing space right now, and that is both driving up supply and making it more difficult to acquire profitably, I'm confident that the long-run demographic tailwinds are going to boost Ventas' FFO one way or another.

Courtesy of Ventas Investor Relations.

This chart sums up the bull case for Ventas. Healthcare spending will far outstrip GDP as the 75+ population multiplies over the coming decades. In the coming years I expect more and more real estate to be devoted to the medical sector (and less to retail). Ventas is very strongly positioned for this, as it has partnerships with the most well-known operators in medical office buildings, life sciences and senior housing. Ventas is an early consolidator in this industry, and I believe it will pay off well into the future.

Ventas is reasonably priced right now, and I strongly believe that investors should buy this one on weakness. As you can see from the chart at the top of this article, Ventas is at a 5-month low right now. Shares are down 9% from September 15th, and the dividend here makes it very much worth your while.

Relative valuation is quite reasonable as well. Over the last ten years Ventas has traded at 15.7 times FFO, according to data from FAST Graphs. Right now Ventas trades at 15.2 times trailing FFO, which puts it at a discount of 3.2% to average valuation. It's not much, but I still advise income investors to add this REIT on any weakness and anytime the valuation is reasonable. Now is a good time for that.

If you're interested in Ventas, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I have been following this stock for awhile now, and I will continue to write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. In addition, I have a Marketplace service which allows me to write about dividend investing strategies in articles that would not otherwise fit the mold of 'free' articles. I invite you to take a risk free look at that as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.