Diamondback - The Best Shale Oil E&P Is Coiled And Ready To Strike Higher

In my opinion, Diamondback Energy (FANG) is the best independent E&P operator in the domestic shale industry. Headquartered in Midland, TX, FANG acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Permian Basin. Diamondback is primarily focused on horizontal drilling into multiple intervals within the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations. A recent update issued last week is a positive catalyst prior to the release of the upcoming Q3 EPS report. In addition, the company's LP - Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) - is performing very well and will lead to increased tax-advantaged distribution flow up to the GP.

Investors may be surprised to know that over the past 5-years Diamondback's stock has drastically outperformed both EOG Resources (EOG) and Pioneer Resources (PXD) - two companies that many assume to be the leaders of the domestic shale industry. This is why I say Diamondback is, far-and-away, the best independent E&P operator in the domestic shale oil patch.

Source: Google Finance

Bullish Near-Term Catalyst

Last week FANG announced a bullish Q3 production update:

Q3 production of 85,000 boe/d (73% oil) was up 10% over Q2.

Q3 production for the MLP, Viper Energy Partners, was 12,600 boe/d (68% oil) - up 20% over Q2.

The company is currently running 9 rigs and added a 4th completion crew which is executing in line with the 3 previous crews.

With respect to cash flow, CEO Travis Stice said:

Cash flow has grown to the point that the Company believes it can run nine rigs within cash flow and continue to grow at industry leading rates.

All-in-all, this was a very positive update for the short-term. But the long-term looks pretty good too.

Reserves

Source: Q4 2016 EPS report

The reserves update - from the Q4 2016 EPS report -indicated proved reserves as of year-end 2016 of 205.5 million boe (68% oil), up 31% yoy with proved developed finding and development ("F&D") costs of $7.26/boe. Net proved reserve additions of 64.3 million boe resulted in a reserve replacement ratio of 409%.

Note that liquids (oil plus NGLs) accounted for 86% of total proved reserves. That's an excellent split considering the still low price of dry gas.

Also noteworthy is that FANG's F&D costs compare very favorably with Pioneer Resources' $9.59/boe but were higher than EOG Resources' $5.22/boe. However, one again has to give the nod to FANG because although its F&D costs were $2/boe higher than EOG, it was able to grow its net proved reserves by 31% last year while EOG Resources net proved reserves grew only 1%. One reason for this is that EOG had before tax impairment charges of $6.3 billion in 2015 and another $321 million in 2016. It's hard to grow net proved reserves when you are writing off such large quantities as uneconomic. FANG had less than $1.1 billion in aggregate impairment charges for 2015 & 2016.

Diamondback estimates it has ~4,300 gross Hz locations economic at today’s prices (WTI=$50/bbl, NYMEX=$3/Mcf). The bottom line here is that the company has a large multi-year inventory of highly economic wells to exploit. In addition, there is likely much upside in the company's resource base. I say this because in stacked acreage, there are likely zones that have not yet been penetrated which could provide additional upside and be highly economic. This is why a well such as the one recently drilled into the Bone Springs interval (see below in "Source Rock" section) is positive catalyst going forward. So far, Diamondback has been conservative and assumed fewer productive layers than some of its peer group. As a result, there appears to be substantial room to the upside in future reserves reports.

The MLP

Note that Viper's production has grown to be ~15% that of Diamondback. Viper is a "pass through" investment vehicle and owns the mineral rights to some of Diamondback's most attractive acreage. And although the partnership does not have any incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") up to the parent, Diamondback still has multiple reasons to insure Viper continues to grow and prosper:

Access to capital markets to grow Viper's market cap and help fund acquisitions. Drop-down monetization of upstream assets as they become attractive to do so. Tax-advantaged distribution growth from the LP.

Despite no IDRs, according to the most recent 10-Q filing (and after a July equity issuance) Diamondback owned ~64% of the LP common units of Viper. That is down from 74% at the end of Q2, but still a large stake.

Investors who read my recent Seeking Alpha article (see Viper: Time To Take A Bite Out Of This Distribution Growth Vehicle) on the MLP saw that I have a conservative estimate of $0.35/unit for Viper's Q3 distribution. Also, note that my estimate of total Viper common units outstanding after several recent public offerings was 110.875 million units.

Put all that together and Diamondback owns an estimated 71 million units of Viper. If Viper's Q3 distribution were to come in at my $0.35/unit estimate, that would be a total distribution up to Diamondback of $24.8 million. At the end of Q2, Diamondback had 98.4 million shares outstanding and subsequently issued another estimated 3.45 million shares in an August public offering. As a result, Viper's distributions to FANG will equate to an estimated $0.24/share in Q3. That's not chump change - especially considering the current analyst estimates for Q3 EPS (see down below) is $1.16/share. The point is - the MLP is thriving and both Diamondback and Viper are benefiting from the partnership.

Source: September Presentation

And note that the MLP is certainly viewed as a growth vehicle that is powered by acquisitions. On the Q2 conference call, CEO Stice said:

Our acquisition machine continued buying in the second quarter, closing 46 transactions for $116 million. We’ve also closed seven deals in the third quarter to date for $78 million, and signed definitive agreements for another $87 million set to close this month. Pro forma for these transactions, Viper will have increased its asset base by 38% since the end of the first quarter.

The acquisition strategy for the MLP is focused on increasing distributions, reserves, production and inventory on a per unit basis. Management has been - and will continue to be - very active in applying their expertise in the Permian to evaluate deals in order to grow Viper's asset base (and distributions up to the parent).

It All Starts With The Source Rock

But at the end of the day, it's the quality of the rock that matters. As the graphic above shows, Diamondback is a Permian pure-play with ~191,000 acres across 6 core areas - each of which are stacked plays with multiple benches (Wolfcamp A&B, Spraberry, Bone Spring and Cline) to exploit. It can share surface infrastructure as it moves from one producing zone to the next. As a result, the company is the low-cost operator with respect to both cap-ex and cash costs.

In Q2 the company turned onto production another batch of stellar wells in the Delaware Basin. 30-day IP rates averaged 175-210 boe/d per 1,000 feet and many were drilled with extended laterals from 7-10,000 feet. These results proved the excellent results reported in Q1 were not an anomaly. FANG also reported that its first "Second Bone Springs" well in Pecos County had a 30-day IP rate of 190 boe/d per 1,000 feet. Typically the Bone Springs interval is not as prolific as the Wolfcamp A & B zones, so this was another very encouraging development that bodes well for the future.

And this is why Diamondback is dramatically out-performing its peer group: better rock and excellent execution. This is what makes FANG the low-cost producer with best-in-class full-cycle returns:

Source: September Presentation

Upside Potential

In the September presentation link provided earlier, FANG had already increased previous production guidance by 5% to 74-78,000 boe/d. As a result of the Q3 update released on October 2, my belief is that Diamondback will beat the high-end of this guidance and likely achieve production closer to 80,000 boe/d. The updated guidance also reported that per unit LOE and Cash G&A had fallen 19% and 33%, respectively. Based on previous results and driven by the updated guidance, FANG could deliver full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of an estimated $850 million. That compares very favorably to the $218 million in Q2 (which was up 25% from $175 million in Q1). Cash flow per share could jump to $9+. Using these estimates and a 14x EV/EBITDA ratio gives a $115 price target over the next 6 months. The stock closed today at $100, so that's a 15% return in 6 months.

Recent EPS estimates have been rising:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In the past 60-days Q3 EPS estimates have gone up $0.04/share and Q4 higher by $0.06/share. However, I doubt all the analysts have had time to digest the bullish Q3 update issued last week so I suspect these estimates are still too low. My EPS estimate for full-year 2017, based on increased production and guidance, lower costs, the current price strip, and additional distributions from Viper are is in a range of $5.40-$5.50. At the midpoint and with a 20x multiple, that gets to $109/share, which isn't far off and validates the $115 price target given earlier using the EV/EBITDA method.

Management

Execution at a high-level in today's domestic shale industry typically comes down to a combination of excellent management and technology. Glancing through the resumes of Diamondback's management team gives me the impression it is somewhat of a Burlington Resources/Conoco Phillips (COP) reunion. CEO Travis Stice worked at Burlington until it was acquired by COP in 2006. Paul Molnar - Executive VP of Exploration & Business Development, was a geologic advisor for Burlington Resources and held leadership positions at COP after the BR deal. FANG's Executive VP of Reservoir Management - Russell Pantermuehl - worked for Conoco Phillips as a reservoir engineering advisor from January 2005 to March 2010. Both Stice and Pantermuehl attended Texas A&M and graduated with BS degrees in Petroleum Engineering ... so there's a deep Aggie connection as well. The point is, the management team obviously navigated through the BR and COP transition before coming back together at Diamondback. I get the feeling they like each others' company and are a tight-knit group that enjoys working together. The time spent at Conoco - considering the technology available at that company - was likely well spent. Note that COP has a Tier-1 position in the Eagle Ford shale and data from the Texas Railroad Commission indicates COP is drilling the most economic wells in the play (see COP In 2017 - The Eagle Ford Shale Makes A Big Comeback). No doubt some of the executive management team had a hand in acquiring and exploiting COP's Eagle Ford acreage going all the way back to their stint at Burlington Resources. They seem to be duplicating - and extending - that success at FANG. Except now they are operating in the Permian Basin - a more oily - and therefore an even more successful venture.

Risks

As an oil & gas commodity price taker, Diamondback will trade lower if WTI and natural gas prices fall. Also, FANG does not pay a dividend, and as a result, there is no downside yield protection.

Production growth in the Permian could outrun pipeline takeaway capacity additions - and that holds true for all three components of production: oil, natural gas, and NGLs. If so, bottlenecks could develop and realized prices could be volatile and below benchmarks. However, as RBN Energy reports in its recent Hot Legs: Crude Oil Shuttle Pipelines In The Permian's Delaware & Midland Basins this is a fairly well anticipated development and producers and midstream companies are jumping in to provide additional takeaway capacity. These include the Wolfcamp Connector System, the Delaware Express Pipeline, and Magellan's (MMP) Wink-to-Crane pipeline:

Source: RBN Energy

The $150 million Wink-to-Crane pipeline is a 60-mile, 24" diameter pipeline that will have an initial capacity of 250,000 bpd when it comes online in mid-2019, but is expandable to more than 600,000 bpd, if and when demand warrants. It connects in Crane to Magellan’s 275,000 bpd Longhorn Pipeline - a major Permian takeaway pipeline that runs all the way to Magellan’s East Houston storage and distribution facility.

As a result of these and other 3rd party pipeline systems, Diamondback has so far been able to concentrate its infrastructure spending on gathering lines and for drilling saltwater disposal wells ("SWDs") as needed. Yet as total production in the Permian continues to grow, investors should keep an eye on potential takeaway bottlenecks. The best indicator of that is to look at FANG's realized price for oil as compared to the WTI benchmark - noting any odd differentials. Meantime, FANG's properties appear to be advantageously located with respect to long-haul exit capacity pipelines.

From a balance sheet perspective, net debt to Q2 2017 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA was a very conservative 1.3x. From the previous discussion of EBITDA growth, one can see that this metric is likely to improve further. Meantime, the company has very little debt due until 2024:

Source: September Presentation

Summary and Conclusion

In my opinion, Diamondback is the premier operator in the Permian Basin and owns some of the most cost-efficient leaseholds. Q2 well results proved that the prolific wells reported in Q1 were not an anomaly. The Q3 update appears to build on that momentum and guidance was increased while adding a fourth completion crew during the quarter. In addition, the MLP Viper Energy Partners is humming along very nicely and will contribute a fast growing tax-advantaged stream of distributions up to the parent.

FANG is a BUY with a $115 6-month price target. That's 15% higher than yesterday's close at $100.

