Honeywell: The Restructuring Plan, Just Icing On The Cake

On October 10, 2017, Honeywell (HON) announced plans to spin off assets that are expected to bring in approximately $7.5B of revenue in fiscal 2017. Management has decided to spin off the Transportation Systems and Homes And Global Distribution business units into two separately traded public companies by the end of 2018. The transactions are expected to be tax-free spin offs and management believes that the new structure will allow for them to better manage the remaining businesses - Aerospace, Building Technologies, Performance Material And Technologies, and Safety And Productivity Solutions - while also putting the newly created companies in a better position to unlock shareholder value.

HON shares finished the trading day slightly down on the restructuring news but it is important to remember that the stock has been outperforming the broader market by a wide margin so far in 2017.

I believe that the restructuring plan is a great long-term decision by management and that the transactions will most likely unlock a tremendous amount of shareholder value so, in my opinion, investors with a time horizon longer than one to three years should seriously consider adding HON shares on any dips.

Addition By Subtraction

While I am not overly bullish on the SpinCos, I believe that the spin offs will create a significant amount of value for Honeywell shareholders because it accelerates management's long-term strategy of streamlining operations and focusing on high-margin, core-assets.

As described above, the two soon-to-be spun off business units are expected to bring in approximately $7.5B in revenue. More importantly, these units are low margin businesses that have experienced top-line pressure over the last three years. (Source: 2016 10-K)

Therefore, I believe that management is smartly thinking ahead by spinning off these assets now in order to put the SpinCos in a better position to focus on their core businesses and allocate capital accordingly. Furthermore, the remaining businesses under the Honeywell umbrella already operate in high-growth industries that have promising long range prospects so the "new" Honeywell will be in a position that will allow for the company to significantly expand margins and grow earnings.

Additionally, Honeywell's decision to not listen to Third Point's recommendation to spin off the aerospace division has somewhat flown under the radar but, in my opinion, this is great news for existing shareholders because the aerospace division will be a key growth driver for this company over at least the next few decades. Lastly, management expects for the dividend to remain intact (in aggregate) so shareholders will be paid to be patient, even after the portfolio shuffle is finalized.

Where Are We Now?

Honeywell has greatly outperformed its peers group over the last few months.

The outperformance is largely related to an improving investor sentiment, but it has helped that the company has at least met the consensus EPS estimate in each of the last eight quarters.

In addition to the restructuring plan, management also raised Honeywell's full-year EPS guidance to $7.05-$7.10 from $7.00-$7.10, and guided for strong Q3 2017 results (EPS of $1.75 on revenues of $10.1B). Let's also remember that management recently raised the full-year guidance to the $7.00-$7.10 range (increase by 8%-10%, see here for more detail) so this is the second time in the last four months that the current year guidance has been raised. Simply put, there is a lot to like about Honeywell's business prospects as we head into fiscal 2018.

Valuation

Honeywell is trading at a premium when compared to its peer group, with the exception of 3M (MMM).

In my opinion, Honeywell deserves to be trading at a premium so investors should not think that HON shares are overvalued at ~20x 2017E earnings. Moreover, investors should expect for adjusted earnings to continue to grow through 2018 and, in my opinion, the spin offs have the potential to unlock a lot of value in 2018 (full disclosure: this is hard to quantify at this point in time).

Bottom Line

The recent spin off announcement should be viewed as icing on the cake because Honeywell was already in a position to outperform the market through at least 2018, as I described in "HON: Management Did Us All A Favor". Honeywell's long-term story keeps getting better so investors that are now sitting on a nice gain should stay the course, in my opinion. Additionally, prospective investors should not be scared of the company's current valuation because Honeywell is a best-of-breed industrial conglomerate that has great long-term business prospects.

It is a little early to quantify the true impact of the spin offs - stay tuned because I will be writing more about it in the future - but, when taking a step back, it is hard not to like the prospects of the announced restructuring plan. HON shares are up big in 2017 for a reason and I do not see why this would change any time in the near future. Therefore, investors should treat any pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: Honeywell is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to reduce my position in the near future.

