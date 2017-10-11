NantKwest, NantCell, And Dr. Soon-Shiong's 2020 Cancer Vision

NantKwest (NK) is a 400 million market cap company trading at $5.06 per share focused on harnessing innate natural killer cells to treat cancer, infections, and inflammatory disease. Its leader, billionaire and Forbes richest Doctor in the world title recipient, is Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. He is best known for developing and selling the drug called abraxane, but is becoming well known for his jaw-dropping potent acquisitions in preparation for a potential anti-cancer pipeline IPO in May of 2018. His goal is Cancer Breakthrough 2020, or simply, cure cancer by 2020. Although controversial in the way that NantWorks miraculously acquires biotechnology companies and their candidates at a fraction of their realistic value without investing industry-standard expectations of up-front cash, such as with Altor, CytRx's (NASDAQ:CYTR) aldoxorubicin, and GlobeImmune (GBIM), a fact which has led to some controversial celebrity law suits and shareholder revolts, Strong Bio cannot help but be amazed by the tremendous accomplishments and medical breakthrough potential the part-owner of the LA Lakers has for the treatment of cancer. To avoid confusion please understand that several companies exist under Dr. Soon-Shiong's NantWorks heading, including NantCell, NantHealth and NantKwest, which seem to be more cancer-oriented than some of the other ventures, with a diverse range of foci.

According to NantKwest, a paradigm shift in cancer treatment is underway. "The NANT Cancer Vaccine is the first combination immunotherapy protocol to orchestrate the delivery of metronomic low dose radiation and chemotherapy with molecularly informed tumor associated antigen vaccines and natural killer cells, to activate the innate and adaptive immune system and to induce immunogenic cell death. By inducing immunogenic cell death and protecting as well as enhancing the innate and adaptive immune system, the NANT Cancer Vaccine seeks to attain long-term sustainable remission of multiple tumor types with lower toxicity and higher efficacy than current standards of care". Note that this is in contrast for aggressive targeting of cancers that might in some cases drive mutation and contribute to "pushing" cancer escape. The NANT Cancer Vaccine is being examined in clinical trials across multiple tumor types and at multiple stages of disease as an expansion of pancreatic cancer study authorized by FDA.

NantKwest is developing its platform of unique "off the shelf" activated natural killer cells (aNK) that do not require patient matching, do not require a blood draw, minimize adverse events, carry high cancer cell-destroying payloads of granzyme and perforin containing granules, and are highly cost effective. Strong Bio is especially excited by this technology and regards an investment in NK as speculative, but with tremendous promise, worthy of any watchlist. aNKs have the ability to rapidly seek and destroy cancer cells and other abnormal cells, such as those infected by virus, without exogenous stimulation or catalysis. The company has shown some promising results in phase 1 studies utilizing three lines of cells, aNK, haNK and taNK, that more specifically target cancers, evade cancer escape mechanisms, and enhance antibody dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) immunotherapies when used in combination with these cell lines compared to immunotherapies when used alone (multiple pre-clinical studies).

In a phase 1 study report July 31, 2017 for single agent aNK therapy used to treat patients with relapsed hematologic malignancy, 42% exhibited a response, with 2 complete responses. One complete response was in a patient failing autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) therapy for Hodkin's Lymphoma that demonstrated a 10 year durable response, and a second patient failed AHCT therapy in multiple myeloma that demonstrated a 2 year durable response. The data, published in Oncotarget, reported the treatment was well tolerated with good safety, and no evidence of grade 3 or 4 adverse events. Currently 33% of the patients survive at the present time, two years after the study. The aNK cell therapy is currently in an ongoing Phase II clinical study in Merkel cell carcinoma and represent a critical, foundational component in the company’s recently launched NANT Cancer Vaccine clinical trial program. FDA gave NantKwest orphan drug designation for treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma using aNK cell therapy. The market for hematologic malignancies is estimated to be $85.8 billion by 2025. Merkel cell carcinoma has a survival rate of about 5 years, and about 1500 new cases in the U.S. and 2400 cases in EU are diagnosed each year.

NantKwest has also developed a cell line known as haNKs, which are modified to express high-affinity CD16, strongly correlated with favorable anti-cancer efficacy. Only 10-15% of the naturally occurring natural killer cell population expresses the high affinity CD16 variant, and even lower levels are found in populations of those sickened by cancer. Much of the cancer cell killing of immunotherapies relies upon ADCC whereupon effector immune cells attach to antibodies. FDA recently approved NantKwest's IND for the study of haNK cell therapy in clinical trials. Phase 1 studies have shown that haNK cells amplify the destruction of cancer cells mediated by Herceptin and Rituxan. Preclinical studies of haNK cells engineered to express IL-2 cytokine and CD16 allele plus avelumab, an anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, have indicated a strong rationale for initiation of human trials. A recent phase 1 haNK cell therapy clinical trial targeting a wide range of cancer types has been initiated in 16 patients. It serves as a novel first-in-class clinical trial to utilize combination innate immune cells with adaptive haNKs in solid tumors as a cancer vaccine.

aNK cells are engineered to incorporate chimeric antigen receptors to target tumor-specific antigens (called taNKs) are being developed by NantKwest which lack Killer Inhibitory Receptors (KIR), which cancers can activate to evade NK-mediated destruction. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology is among the most powerful novel cancer therapy approaches currently in development. NantKwest's lead candidate taNK cell line expresses a CAR for ErbB2/HER2, present in numerous cancer tissue types, and serves as a model combination therapy for many new and emerging cancer therapies. But there is an almost limitless number of surface antigens that can be developed to improve cancer treatment across a multitude of cell types. The cancer vaccine market is expected to reach $12.8 billion by 2023, achieving nearly an 18% CAGR.

The company started as an Illiniois company and "redomesticated" in Delaware, which of course has a convoluted business legal labyrinth that favors businesses thus providing a symbiotic tax relationship for the government. Q2 report information indicates the company has about $39 million in cash. Research and development expenses for the quarter were $9.7 million, general and administrative at $14.1 million. Quarterly loss was about $23 million, or ($0.29) per share. The total accumulated deficit of the company is $447.5 million. The company expects it will need additional capital to further fund development and seek regulatory approvals for its candidates. The company participated in a $8.5 million preferred stock financing in Viracta Therapeutics in March 2017, with primary interest in candidate VRx-3996. NantKwest do-development agreement with Altor has primary interest in candidates ALT-801 and ALT-803, with IL-15 being a known natural killer cell stimulator.

NantCell, another biotechnology venture of the NantWorks system, seems primarily interested in CYTR, which has also had its market cap fractionated after a $350 million plus royalties deal, for aldoxorubicin (with estimated annual markets in the $5-7 billion range as a biobetter for doxorubicin's $1.4 billion annual market by 2024, if approved by FDA 505(b)(2) for up to 24 indications). It's interest in GBIM is for it's GI-4000 program which also covers multiple indications of cancer, which targets the mutated Ras oncogene protein (a major signaling molecule with huge potential), and which has previously completed phase 2 trials in pancreatic cancer, non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer. GI-4000 will be also be evaluated in combination with multiple additional agents in patients with metastatic pancreas cancer, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), ovarian cancer, urothelial cancer, head and neck squamous cell cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer and NSCLC, whose tumors express mutations in the Ras oncogene product. NantCell has also acquired exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the Company’s GI-6207 program which targets the CEA protein expressed in a number of solid tumors and the Company’s GI-6301 program targeting the Brachyury protein. In addition, NantCell has exercised an option to license the Company’s preclinical GI-6100 program targeting the MUC1 protein. GI-6207 and GI-6301 will be combined with GI-4000 and other agents in a number of the above described trials. More details on these trials can be found at clinicaltrials.gov by searching for “QUILT” trials. Seems fair to say that this program is worth more than its current market cap, now fractionated to $2 million.

Under the terms of agreement with NantCell, GBIM is entitled to receive payments on the achievement of milestones and royalties based on net sales of products by "NantCell or its affiliates or sublicensees". Notice that the language within the quotation marks might lend credence to affiliates coming together in an IPO or merger. Updates from GlobeImmune not only showed that GlobeImmune was able to advance two additional product candidates into the clinic (GI-4000 & GI-6100), but that it's Tarmogen product platform, which activates T-Cells (yeast based vectors), was essential to NantCell's Cancer Vaccine program. Furthermore, the press release stated that GlobeImmune restarted operations at its former Louisville location to support manufacturing GMP product for the nearly one dozen NantCell cancer vaccine trials. A quick search on LinkedIn will also show that the company is hiring for R&D as well, in particular for GlobeImmune's pre-clinical Tuberculosis program. So its safe to say the projects are not dead, even if the stock price appears to be.

This leads one to wonder what in the world is going on? Are the market caps being squeezed down in order to decrease tax load heading into a merger, or is this just another retail washout preceding hostile takeover and legal quagmire? Whether or not NantKwest would want to merge with NantCell or even NantHealth is unknown, but with GBIM being an OTC stock, a reverse merger into CYTR is more likely if Soon-Shiong wants to keep NantCell separated. One might also assume all would be merged together to give the projected May 2018 IPO more "pop". But the fact is, more legal trouble is brewing on the NantCell side as well. Two derivative action lawsuits on behalf of CytRx corporation as a nominal defendant are ongoing as well, one in federal and one in the Delaware court system. So separating the entities might better protect NantCell and NantKwest from liability. But a massive merge and highly popularized IPO to get the market behind Soon-Shiong's dream Breakthrough 2020 might quickly make all legal actions dissipate. NantHealth (NH) is another potential merger piece with a market cap of about $500 million, but probably not a likely piece, as it seems too unrelated to be included.

Strong Bio wants to try to comfort shareholders who have lost their life savings to these financial manipulations, and let them know that they are not alone. (Disclosure: Strong Bio is down over $300,000 due to these maneuvers. But Strong Bio has been here before. When Biosante reverse merged into ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) a similar compression of value occurred, Biosante reverse split, CVR's were issued, and it looked bleak to be honest. But a year later ANIP recovered nicely and is sitting at 7 to 9-fold its full-compression value. Strong Bio came out in good shape on that one! So let's not hit the panic button yet, and remain strong.)

When the merged entities IPO there could well be a nice windfall to raise money to develop these cancer platforms. And there is a lot of value coming together even though the market caps do in any way, shape, form, manner, condition, state, or quality represent fair value. This is not to say that a miracle merger and IPO is going to bail out fellow shareholder losses, but it is possible. For the sake of cancer treatment it would be a great accomplishment.

Investing in NantKwest might be somewhat risky, given that cell therapies are simply not "gliding through" regulatory approval at FDA. Moreover, the long-term consequences of activating granule dumping cells are not completely known in animals, as many animal studies are performed on animals that only live a few years. Although NantCell is perhaps less risky due to the likely approval of aldoxorubicin and a robust market, it is still private and it is not clear what the details of getting invested in NantCell could be.

Even more risky are any of Nant's takeover targets which have been absolutely beaten into the ground in terms of market cap, and are regarded by Strong Bio as nearly insanely high risk. That being said, the low valuation still provides the potential for a nice reward to risk ratio, and that is a factor investors in high risk stocks might like. Astronomically higher still would be the risk of a short position in these entities. The fact remains there is huge intellectual and market value here and the valuations are too small to pass up fundamentally, let alone based on a potential pre-merger set up piecemeal. NantKwest will have to be able to raise funds to continue its business. So dilution is a risk.

A merger could require a large offering to power the company through many phase 2 and phase 3 trials, but if Soon-Shiong is working on an IPO to raise funds, and merges all of his cancer entities together into one security, it is possible that cash from these entities could be significant (we don't know how much cash the private companies have) and make the bridge to the IPO. Moreover it may make obtaining funds from investors easier if all assets are pooled into one conglomerate. Soon-Shiong has deep pockets as well, and can probably find funds independently if necessary. Other risks revolve around successful approval of candidates at FDA, successful large scale manufacturing, and staving off big pharma as these takeover targets are ripe for the interception. Moreover the legal battles that the companies are facing have some teeth, as derivative actions have not been dismissed by the courts at the requests of management of the takeover targets such as CytRx and Altor. Competitive risks in biotech are always a factor as well, as new developments stir up new markets on a constant basis. Still, a successful IPO could be a "get out of jail free" card for these entities and their managers that might have breached fiduciary duties to shareholders, as the legal battles are set to drag on for years and value to shareholders could happen relatively quickly during a successful IPO promotion. Moreover if all of the merger candidates are proportionally undervalued, it might even end up being a fair distribution of interest. Still there is risk that fairness is not an objective of the flurry of activity.

If the plan is to merge (which is speculation) all entities into NK, bringing NantCell, CYTR, GBIM, Etubics (a private company funded by NIH), Altor, Viracta (and potentially others such as Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) in which Soon-Shiong has recently invested $90 million) cash reserves in excess of $100 million total would come together, with sales potential in the tens of billions each year, potentially bridging a dilution gap. The conglomerate would have a superior albumin-binding gp-60 receptor targeting chemotherapy drug and platform that is unmatched by competition, as well as a next-generation abraxane candidate. The conglomerate would have about 50 phase 2 candidates and be exploiting some of the hottest novel cancer signaling cascades ever known. The company would have one of the leading natural killer cell platforms. Closest competition is Bavarian Nordic (Pending:BAVN), a $9 billion company, which uses a T-Cell vaccine (Ankara Vaccine to trigger the immune response in combination with Opdivo) like GBIM in combination with a chkP inhibitor.

Take heed, fellow investors... there is pure genius in our midst, and something really big is about to happen! Strong Bio is looking forward to the Soon-Shiong IPO as potentially one of the biggest IPO events in cancer that the market has ever seen. It is an absolute must-see if you love biotechnology stocks.

