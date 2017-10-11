Achieving A True Floating Rate Loan Position: An ETF Analysis

Here we will analyze the five floating rate loan ETFs available today, discuss the attributes of each and how they have performed relative to their mandates.

There are currently five floating rate loan ETFs listed in the U.S. and aside from investing primarily in loans, the characteristics of these products vary widely. Investors screening loan products may be looking to benefit from a variety of elements ranging from a high distribution to a solid total risk-adjusted return, of which can be obtained through some of these vehicles.

Here we will analyze the five floating rate loan ETFs available today, discuss the attributes of each and how they have performed relative to their mandates. The U.S. floating rate loan market is approximately $1 trillion in size, about half that of the high yield market.

Portfolio strategy for floating rate loans was discussed in a previous article, found here.

Note: Most risk and return metrics referenced are based on a two-year window ending September 30, 2017, to best compare funds since common inception. These figures along with several other data points are exhibited in Table I and II.

FTSL (First Trust Senior Loan ETF)

This offering from First Trust is an actively managed fund that holds about 80% of assets in senior loans from businesses in North America and 20% in other debt and potentially some equity securities. The managers combine a traditional fundamental credit selection process with relative value analysis in an attempt to capitalize on opportunities in the loan market. With an expense ratio of 0.85% it is one of the pricier options. Over the past two years, the managers have done a good job at capturing just 63% of the downside on the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index, and although they've captured just 68% of the upside, the spread between up and down capture is one of the best among the competitor's ETFs; exhibiting that the active efforts are bearing fruit. The fund has also beaten out its passive competitors in terms of total return over 1 and 3 years, but for investors looking for a juicier distribution at a cheaper cost, SNLN and SRLN may be more suitable options.

SRLN (SPDR® Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF)

Another actively managed mandate that holds at least 80% of assets in senior loans. In order to capture the best opportunities and actively manage risk, the managers attempt to anticipate which credits will be dropped or added to indexes, and sell and buy accordingly. SRLN is the second largest fund with over $2B in assets and has had the best track record in terms of up and down capture versus the S&P/LSTA Leverage Loan Index, capturing 72% of the upside and just 63% of the downside - a recipe for solid out-sized returns if it can continue. With some of the strongest total returns over the past few years coupled with the lowest levels of volatility, the fund boasts a 2-year Sharpe ratio of 1.58 - well above its closest competitor. The solid track record justifies the 0.70% expense ratio.

FLRT (AdvisorShares Pacific Asst Enhanced Floating Rate ETF)

The newest of the floating rate loan ETFs and the final active strategy available. The managers at Pacific Asset Management combine a top-down macro assessment with bottom-up credit analysis to select industries and securities. FLRT is by far the smallest fund, with just $27M in assets. To put this in perspective, BKLN has an average daily trading volume of nearly 2.5 times that. Liquidity on the secondary market is a valid concern here, as the fund trades just under $10,000 in volume daily, on average; or about 500 shares. The average bid/ask spread over the past two months has been 50 basis points which is well above peers that range between 3 and 8 bps. Although the fund is middle of the pack in terms of total return over two years, the higher level of volatility has resulted in lackluster returns from a risk-adjusted perspective. FLRT also delivered the lowest yield over the trailing twelve-month period, of 3.35%. This is all aside from the fact that it is the priciest option, with an expense ratio of 1.1%. This one may need some more time to test the strategy over the longer term.

BKLN (PowerShares Senior Loan ETF)

This ETF from PowerShares tracks a market-value-weighted index of the 100 largest bank loan facilities issued to corporations. As the first offering on the market in 2011, it has amassed a large asset base, to the tune of $8.8B. Given this, it trades very well relative to peers with the highest average daily share and dollar volume. Performance has been strong over the short term, but with an expense ratio just 6 bps cheaper than SRLN, the active strategy may be the better bang for your buck.

SNLN (Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF)

The index that this ETF from Highland tracks definitely adds some spice to the mix. The index is a market-value-weighted index made up of 100 senior loans that have: minimum one year remaining until maturity, have at least $500M in par outstanding and a coupon with a spread over LIBOR of at least 125 bps. Liquidity is also a chief concern in the screening process. The fund is the cheapest option with an expense ratio of 55 bps and has delivered by far the highest distribution over the past 12 months, however, this can likely be attributed to the lower credit quality of the underlying portfolio. SNLN has, however, delivered some of the lowest total returns over the past 1 and 3-year periods.

Chart I & II: Data referenced on SRLN, BKLN, FTSL, SNLN and FLRT

Source: Morningstar Direct and ETF.com as of September 30, 2017

Source: Morningstar Direct as of September 30, 2017

*The upside and downside capture ratios are based on the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. This is not the prospectus benchmark for every ETF covered here, however, the metric allows for comparability of the fund’s performance to the broader loan market.

OK, So Which One?

SRLN appears to be the most compelling option here. It is an active fund with a strategy that appears to be effective, and that fact definitely shines through in the data. For 6 basis points more than the priciest passive option (BKLN), one would have benefited through solid risk-adjusted performance, a high distribution and all at a very low level of volatility over the past couple of years.

For those looking to maximize distribution at a lower cost and are less concerned about managing risk on the downside, SNLN can potentially provide this through its passive mandate that tracks an index made up of loans chosen through rigorous screens.

It is worth mentioning that all of the ETFs mentioned above exhibited extremely low correlation with the Barclays U.S. Aggregated Bond Index over the past two years. So if your chief aim is diversification, this could have been achieved through any of these products.

Also, although secondary market liquidity is important when trading these vehicles – which was touched upon in the analysis - one must not lose sight of the underlying liquidity on the primary market for floating rate loans during a large market sell-off, particularly for larger investors. There is generally limited liquidity on the primary market as loans are private debt obligations held mainly by larger institutions. Losses can add up quickly in an inherently illiquid asset class when all investors head for the door at once.

Looks Like, But Isn’t

Although outside the scope of this article, I would be remiss if I did not cover what are not floating rate loan products.

One can be forgiven for confusing floating rate notes with floating rate loans. Although similar, these assets are not the same. Whereas floating rate loans are private investments with generally sub-investment grade ratings, notes are essentially traditional corporate bonds but with a floating rate coupon similar to bank loans, based on a short-term benchmark such as LIBOR. Floating rate notes are also generally investment-grade.

Moreover, it is common for investors to associate the products that invest in notes with their floating rate loan counterparts. There are currently three ETFs available that invest in such securities:

FLOT (iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF) FLRN (SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Flt Rate ETF) FLTR (VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF)

These products have provided lower distributions and total returns on average, albeit at a lower level of volatility. But for those with an extremely low risk appetite, these securities can also act as a great diversifier, with all three exhibiting a negative correlation with the Barclays U.S. Aggregated Bond Index.

