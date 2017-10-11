6% Yield With Appreciation Potential: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

A while back one of my Marketplace subscribers asked why, since our Friedrich algorithm seemed to like certain Oil & Gas Royalty Trusts, we did not recommend or add these stocks to portfolios. At the time I answered based upon some research that had been done about four years prior indicating that the reserves would run out before I could get my initial investment back through the dividend payments. So I answered with a very cautionary explanation and suggested staying away.

Conventional Wisdom

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is currently trading around $7.80 per share and sports a current yield of 10.07%.

Four years ago, when I was first attracted to the yield offered by royalty trusts, my main concern was the fact that these companies owned depreciating assets that may run out before I could get my initial investment back. The estimated remaining proved reserves at that time would have lasted about eight years before being completely depleted. So I lost interest. The problem is that conventional wisdom tells investors that once the oil and gas run out, the value of the trust units will go to zero. Which is true, but…

The Friedrich data file TTM (trailing twelve months) ratios look so good.

Even though I had answered the subscriber with the logic that had provided my own investing decision earlier, I decided that I should take another look to see how many years were left now. To my surprise the remaining life of reserves for the company is still around nine years! Four years after having had about eight years left before depleting all reserves and the company still has nine more years left based upon independent analysis that is updated annually. So I decided to take a deeper dive.

What I found was that the company had been established in November 1980 with enough proved recoverable reserves to last until about. Here we are in 2017 and SBR is not even close to running out of oil or gas reserves. How can this be?

I have been writing about energy for many years and following the prices of oil and natural gas since the oil embargo of 1974, the last time Saudi Arabia decided to teach the U.S. a lesson. In my writings I have consistently argued that when prices rise, exploration companies will find more oil and gas that will be recoverable. I have also written about technological advances in both locating new energy resources and in producing more from each well. Higher prices result in more reserves, developed or undeveloped, to be recoverable because the higher cost of lifting the resources can be offset by the increase in price. That is why the proved reserves number moves higher in periods of higher prices and lower when prices fall.

Recovery Technology Advances

There are three types of oil recovery methods: primary, secondary and enhanced. Without going into the details I will simply explain that with primary and secondary methods only about 20-40% of the oil in a reservoir can be extracted (or recovered). Using enhanced methods (thermal, gas injection or chemical injection), as much as 60% can be recovered.

Typically, gas field recovery is much higher than for oil of the discovered resource. But still, there are always pockets of gas trapped by rock formations that were never economically recoverable; until fracturing technology was developed. This same technology can release both gas and oil deposits that heretofore would not have been recovered using conventional methods. This increases the amount of reserves again from those originally proved recoverable. Consider this quote from Wikipedia based upon data from the eia.org (Energy Information Agency):

Total production of crude oil from 1970 through 2006 was 102 billion barrels (16.2×10 9 m 3), or roughly five and a half times the decline in proved reserves.

So we went from 20-40% recoverable (average about 30%) to 40-60% (average 50%) with enhanced recovery methods (an average increase in reserves of about 67%) and then we increased the size of the original reservoirs by using fracturing technology. Using the most advanced methods still gets us to only about 60% of the original deposit (or as much as 100% greater than under conventional methods) that will be recoverable, except that due to fracturing technology companies are now able to increase reserves by as much as 50-100% from the original estimates where shale formations exist. And technological advances are not going to stand still while there is still another 40% of the deposit left buried in the ground. In other words, the recoverable amount of oil reserves discovered in 1980 may actually produce some 400% now compared to what was originally possible.

If technology can take us to an average of 80% recovery rate (which I believe is possible at some point), there may still be another 33% increase in the total that can be extracted over the total of both what is still in the ground and proved reserves (under current definition) plus all the production that has already come from those reserves. In the end the total recoverable oil reserves of the U.S. may turn out to be some 600% of what was thought to have existed for deposits discovered prior to 1990. [Original proved recoverable reserves = 20% of deposit; if 80% of the original deposit could be recovered using improved recovery technology, then that would mean there is four times as much oil, or 400%, that can eventually be recovered compared to original estimates; then, if fracturing technology can unlock 50% more oil than what was originally included because it could not be accessed using conventional drilling technology that existed at the time of discovery, the total amount of oil that could be recovered could grow from 400% by 50%, which results in 600% of the original recovery expectation.] Of course, we are not there yet and may not get all the way to 80% recoverable. But even an increase to 70% would unlock a significant increase in proved reserves; after all, moving from 60% to 70% is not just a 10% increase; it is .10/.60, or 16.6%. And that is not an increase on current recoverable reserves that remain in the ground; it is an increase of what is in the ground plus what has already been produced over the last 100 years or more.

For more perspective on this topic consider reading this Forbes article about the Permian Basin, which could alone end up producing more oil than the huge Ghawar field in Saudi Arabia. The Permian Basin has been producing oil for nearly 100 years and its recoverable reserves are still growing according to the above article and many others. Its true size and potential will continue to be debated for many years while the oil just keeps on flowing.

It is important to understand that the price of oil (and natural gas) plays a huge role in determining how much of a deposit can be economically extracted. The higher the price, the more of a deposit that can be extracted using more costly methods. If the price of oil returns to $80/bbl. or more, then more of the resource can be extracted profitably. Even at $60/bbl. it is far more economically viable to extract more oil than if the price is $40. A producer can afford to spend more on enhanced extraction methods at the higher per barrel price. So as prices fluctuate and extraction technologies improve (and the cost of those methods fall), the proved reserves will also fluctuate. The methodology is similar for natural gas, which is important since SJT is primarily a gas producer. I explain the process in terms of oil because the math is easier.

In other words, the reserves of these companies are unlikely to be depleted anytime soon. To further comfort myself I did a little analysis to test the idea that reserves will last longer than the nine years forecasted by the independent analysts. I used the reserve reports from the annual reports as far back as available on the company web site and below are my findings. There is an annual reserve assessment report embedded in each of the annual reports, which can all be accessed by clicking on this link. In the 2016 annual report the table can be found on page 14. It is in approximately the same location of each preceding report.

Long-term implications

A little explanation of what you will be looking at is in order. I developed two tables: one for liquid reserves (oil and natural gas liquids) and one for Natural Gas (dry). The tables are identical in format so I will just explain the first one. The first table represents the proved reserves of oil and NGL (natural gas liquids) at the end of each year as reported by the independent engineering firm that analyzed the reserves. I included a column to show the amount of depletion (percentage) experienced in reserves from one year to the next. Then, at the bottom, I show the total reduction in reserves from start to finish, the total percent of depletion from the first year to 2016, the average decline per year and percent, and the decline in reserves from 2015 to 2016 and the percent. In the colored boxes I included the number of years it would take for the reserves at the end of 2016 to be completely depleted based upon both the average rate of decline over the prior five years. The change in reserves in the last year was positive and, if prices rise, will likely increase further.

The oil and NGL reserves are expressed in thousands of barrels and the Natural Gas reserves are expressed in millions of cubic feet.

SJT Reserves

Oil & NGL Reserves Annual % Change 2011 239 2012 192 -19.7% 2013 189 -1.6% 2014 268 41.8% 2015 170 -36.6% 2016 188 10.6% Total Change since 2011 (51) -21.3% Average Annual Change (10) -4.3% Yrs. Remaining @ 5-yr ave 23.4 Change 2016 from 2015 18 10.6%

Nat Gas Reserves Annual % Change 2011 130,707 2012 101,132 -22.6% 2013 103,405 2.2% 2014 118,594 14.7% 2015 75,573 -36.3% 2016 78,739 4.2% Total Change since 2011 (51,968) -39.8% Average Annual Change (10,394) -8.0% Yrs. Remaining @ 5-yr ave 12.6 Change 2016 from 2015 3,166 4.2%

The point of all this is to say that my original advice was not taking into consideration the improvements in technology that have contributed heavily to making production replacement possible by even trusts that add no new acreage or discoveries. This is also the problem with relying on the independent annual assessments contained within the annual reports. Those assessments assume no new wells drilled and no changes to technology. The same old wells will continue to produce more than imagined at the beginning of the trusts and more than what has been reported in the annual assessments. This means that I believe the dividends to be relatively safe for the long-term.

In addition, production should increase in the future due to the plans of the new operating partner, Hilcorp, as a result of the recent sale by the former owner, ConocoPhillips (COP). Kurt Wulff also likes SJT for the dividend and potential future development by Hilcorp:

Hilcorp becomes SJT’s partner as the working interest owner of all of SJT’s properties. Though billionaire Jeffrey Hildebrand, owner of Hilcorp, tripled his money in a year in the Eagleford Shale, he will likely require more time in the San Juan Basin.

I should point out that the trust is merely a pass through vehicle that collects royalties on gas and oil production that occurs on property for which the trust owns the mineral rights. Any actual operation of wells or drilling that occurs on the acreage held in the trust is conducted by “established companies such as BP Amoco, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil.” This quote is from page 34 of the 2016 annual report.

The risks and how to manage an investment in SJT

What do I mean by relatively safe? The dividends can and will vary based upon profitability which is directly related to the prices of gas and oil (in the case of SJT, primarily gas). The price of natural gas appears to have stabilized at close to $3/Mcuft . This is still relatively low compared to the historical average, as you can see from the chart below.

Source: Macro Trends

It is my belief that there is more potential for the price to find a base near the current level over the long term with brief spikes upward due to seasonality, weather and supply disruptions. If the price spikes it will increase the average price received by the operating company and the royalties paid to SJT. That will translate into higher dividends, at least temporarily.

Looking at the dividends paid per year paints a picture of the sort of volatility one can expect. I expect the full year 2017 dividend to total around $0.74 per unit and for 2018 to be around $0.51 per unit. That would put the 2018 yield at about 6.5% based upon the current price.

Dividends Paid 2008 $ 3.07 2009 $ 0.65 2010 $ 1.68 2011 $ 1.44 2012 $ 0.72 2013 $ 0.78 2014 $ 1.28 2015 $ 0.36 2016 $ 0.30 2017 $ 0.62 YTD

The reason I expect the 2018 dividend to drop is because the 2017 dividend benefits from settlement payments from COP that will not be repeated in the future. The average of those payouts over the last ten years works out to about $1.09 per year, or 14% yield on the current price. The average over the next ten years is likely to be lower but could also be higher than the 6.5% yield I expect for 2018.

There is also the possibility of lower dividends for a few years as the new operator increases capital spending to develop more producing wells and increase future income. But once the capital spending levels off again, the dividends should increase, and I believe that investors buying shares at the current price will be happy with their returns over another two decades or more.

Conclusion

This is a long-term investment for investors looking primarily for income. If the price of natural gas does spike for any length of time in the future, for whatever reason, there is also the potential for the stock price to rise as well. That would provide a good exit point for those wanting to capture the gain and re-enter after the price settles again. The one thing to keep in mind is that there will eventually come a point when the reserves could run out. That is why taking the gain, if it materializes, make sense for this investment. Otherwise, I would just hold for the dividend, volatile as it may be, forever.

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SJT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.