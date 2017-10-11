Advanced Micro Devices: Betting On A Bright Future

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has seen its share price consolidate in recent months after a nearly 700% return in 2016. Although its momentum has slowed, AMD’s recent earnings report signals that the company could continue to push higher on a strong fundamental ground. Moreover, the company currently trades at a lower valuation than its peers, signaling that if both its current lineup and new product roll outs produce strong results in coming years, its valuation multiple could close the gap, increasing the company’s share price. Although the semiconductor space is extremely competitive, a low-priced, long-dated options trade could produce a great return on investment.

Price Action

It is important to first understand where we currently are in the AMD share price cycle. After years of underperformance due to the slow death of PC sales, alongside the intense competition within the semiconductor space, AMD broke out higher in 2016 as general demand for semiconductors picked up across the industry. AMD has shifted its focus in recent years to utilizing its CPU and GPU technology in embedded and semi-custom processor applications, such as set-top boxes, game consoles, and industrial controls. Moreover, AMD's semi-custom processors have been included in the Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4 game consoles.

The company’s share price currently sits atop decade highs, after finding strong support at the $1.5 level. It bounced higher off of $1.5 support in 2008 amid the financial crisis, 2012, and again in 2015. AMD, looks to have found a bottom, and it consolidating atop its perch around $13.5. Should its share price breakout higher, the next level of resistance looks to be close to $40, signaling another potential 200% gain from current levels.

Growth Drivers

Although the semiconductor space is extremely competitive, with the likes of Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) dominating their respective spaces, AMD has still been able to develop differentiated products, which should continue to drive shareholder value. For example, its accelerated processing unit integrates a CPU and GPU onto one piece of silicon. This improves system performance by allowing the processors to run in parallel and thus more optimally. And although Intel has begun to incorporate graphics into its processors, AMD’s Radeon GPU is considered superior, according to industry analysts.

This is important as AMD looks to use its APU in middle-tier PCs, such as convertible laptop-tablets that need to be energy efficient while providing acceptable performance, which is a quickly growing space. This unit looks to already be paying off as its Computing and Graphics segment sales were up 51% over the last year to $659M, which is the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in the unit.

Moreover, AMD sees further growth potential in coming years as it utilizes a roadmap for growth. Management recently stated that within the enterprise and commercial markets it has developed a strong road map with multiple generations of growth staged out. AMD already is investing heavily in 7-nanometer, which will enhance performance on both the CPU and the GPU side.

The combination of innovative current technology as well as investment in future technology has allowed AMD to cut out a niche in the highly competitive semiconductor space. AMD can therefore take advantage of both the general market demand for semis as well as its ability to accumulate market share in coming years

Relative Valuation

Another reason to like AMD at its current level is its relative valuation to its peers. The chart below shows the price to sales valuation multiples of AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Applied Materials (AMAT), all relatively large players in the semiconductor space. What's apparent is that AMD’s valuation is well below that of its peers, with a price to sales half that of AMAT, its next closest competitor. Although AMD is considered a lower-cost producer to its peers, its future growth and investment signal that a relative valuation catchup is possible, which could propel its share price higher in coming years.

The Trade

There are multiple ways to gain long exposure to AMD currently. For one, you could simply own the shares outright, allowing you unlimited growth potential, while also being at the will of possibly volatile price swings. Another interesting trade however is to initiate a leap call spread, which defines both risk and reward. The trade I have identified is the January 2020 Bull Call Spread, with strikes at 15/20. The trade costs $1.3, with the potential to gain $3.7, a 200% return on invested capital if AMD’s share price is higher than $20 by expiration.

There are a few ways to manage this trade. If the price goes against you, you can either let the position expire worthless, or trade out of it. AMD’s options are fairly liquid, even this far out in time, allowing one to trade out without getting killed on the bid-ask spread. Meanwhile, if the company’s share price spikes higher, you can either hold until expiration, potentially capturing the full return, or again, trade out of the position at a gain, albeit less than if you waited until expiration due to the remaining time value.

Conclusion

AMD looks attractive at current levels as it consolidates following an explosive move higher in 2016. The price action has held up well, with AMD consolidating tightly, while not breaking trend lower. Moreover, fundamentally, AMD is cutting out a nice niche, while also benefiting from the general rise in demand for semiconductors. Finally, AMD’s relative valuation is among the lowest of its peers, signaling that if it can continue to innovate and potentially take market share, its share price could rally higher. Ultimately, there are risks to owning a volatile stock such as AMD, which makes owning options strategies an attractive play. In the end, gaining long exposure in AMD is a good move as it should continue to trend higher in coming years.