General Electric Returning To Its Industrial Roots

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is transitioning back to its roots, and experiencing a great many changes at the moment. As such, their stock price has been in flux and pulled back a bit. The company is in the process of divesting themselves of several units, and planning to rid themselves of more. A new management team has continued to transition away from the company built by long-time CEO, Jack Welch, and is returning to the roots of what they do well. They are looking to go deeper into select market, rather than to get broader across an ever-expanding series of markets (as they had under Welch). These changes have meant uncertainty, and the company is now trading at $23.71, (near the 52 week low of $23.25). However, this strategic refocusing is the right path, and this pullback marks an excellent time to begin (or add to) a position in the company.

Back to Basics

GE is in the middle of big changes. With the retirement of long-time CEO (and Jack Welch successor) Jeffrey Immelt, the company is now being headed by former healthcare division chief, John Flannery. Mr. Flannery has continued the transition begun under Immelt, that is divesting the financial unit and other areas deemed outside the core industries. These changes have resulted in investor uncertainty, as this rising market has many good places for investors to place their investment dollars. However, as the market continues upward, possibly into an area where a pullback is likely, it is important to find investments that represent a good value. GE is such an investment.

General Electric represents excellent value. While revenues have fluctuated a bit in recent years, earnings have resumed their upward trajectory after a brief pullback in 2015. The year over year earnings growth (for the coming year) is predicted by some analysts to be as high as 37%. Analysts with Valueline predict annual earnings growth of 14% over the next 3-5 years. With GE being near it's 5-year low, this is a good time to begin building a position in the company, laying a foundation for the turn that is coming.

Mr. Flannery's management team is already looking to trim the fat. They are committed to a $2 billion cost reduction plan that is already under way. The company has grounded it's fleet of private jets and is looking to sell them off. In addition, long-term debt is continuing to be reduced. The level has dropped by more than half in the last 3 years, thus further reducing expenses needed to service the debt.

Value

GE's P/E ratio for the trailing twelve months is 19.5, versus the TTM P/E for the S&P 500 of 25.36. Forward P/E for GE is 15.5, which is less than the 5-year average of 16.88. Managements continued cost cutting, and their turn to increased efficiencies should result in more money falling to the bottom line. Continued share repurchases should also move the earnings per share higher. Assuming the low forward-looking P/E stays the same, these two items should push share price higher.

Another potential source of profit improvement is the newly acquired Baker Hughes division. The downturn in oil prices of the past year further resulted in difficult times for this new division. Reduced oil prices lowered the amount of drilling going on worldwide, and thus the amount of services needed for oil field. This resulted in potential profits for this oil field serving unit being lower than predicted at the time of acquisition. As oil prices stabilize worldwide, this unit should show increased revenue and income, and in time should realize its full potential.

At today's closing price of $23.36 the stock is trading at $0.11 cents per share over it's 52-week low of $23.25, and a long way from it's 52-week high of $32.38. As such the yearly dividend of $0.96 per share, now offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.11%. As I mentioned in my article on Ford (NYSE:F), this represents a premium to what is available in many utility stocks (companies often owned specifically for income). Companies like GE and Ford are thus giving you the opportunity to own utility level dividends while still having strong potential for price growth. The high dividend also serves to put a floor under the stock price in times of weakness. If the stock continues to have some short-term weakness the yield will continue to rise, and thus attract investors seeking high yields.

GE's turn around will take time. It must be like turning an oil tanker around in the ocean. But it has begun, and signs signal it is heading in the right directions. Management is returning the company to its areas of strength, and shedding the less crucial units. They are looking to have deep markets in their best and strongest areas, and that is always a good plan. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) handles refuse and recycling. They would not be wise to invest in hotels. Likewise, GE is returning to its industrial strengths, and with that they should continue to pick up market share in those areas. In the process they are cutting unneeded expenses (like private jets). Thus they are looking to get lean and mean. Now it the time to begin to bet on this American legend.

How to Approach the Play

I do not recommend creating an entire position at once in any stock. I find it to be a far better move to take nibbles or small bites. That way you can take advantage of opportunities that may present themselves. If you already have a position in GE, now may be a great time to begin to add to it. This allows you to take advantage of the short term uncertainty to add to your position at a lower average cost. Again, I would recommend making your purchases in smaller transactions. If you think that you would like to add 300 more shares, then why not plan to make 4 more purchases of 75 shares each. Then if the stock runs, you have benefited from the down share price. However, if it continues to come in a bit, you can continue to benefit from opportunities.

If you do not currently own a position, I think now is a great time to begin one. Again, look to make several purchases over time, rather than one huge one. Sticking with the example of wanting to add 300 shares, one might want to purchase their first 100, thus locking in the value that is currently available, and the dividends in coming months. (The dividend on 100 shares would represent $96.00 per year, or $8 per month.) Then keep your powder dry and look to make more purchases if the deals present. If the stock falls a little more, (say to $22) then purchase another 75-100 shares. Those shares would be yielding more than 4.5%. If it falls further (and you still believe in your thesis) then take another nibble resulting in an even greater yield. The company is essentially paying you for your patience. They are paying you more than 4% just to wait. That is a pretty good deal.

The bottom is near. Don't try to catch a falling knife. Rather look to open small positions around the bottom, that will give you the best cost-basis you can get. Then when profits begin to improve, and the price with them, you stand to benefit from the income, and the capital appreciation.

This industrial giant is not down for the count. They are in transition. Betting on them is certain to be a good bet in time. I don't know exactly what the timing will be, but I expect that in 1-2 years, the investment will be a profitable one.

