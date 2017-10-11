Asia Frontier Capital - Mongolia Travel Report

In line with our process of being on the ground in the countries we invest in, CEO and Fund Manager Thomas Hugger travelled to Mongolia in August to meet with companies on the ground. All photos are by Asia Frontier Capital.

In my view, the best time to travel to Mongolia is from May to September when temperatures are moderate and usually don’t fall below zero! Bear in mind that Ulaanbaatar is the “coldest capital in the world” with an average temperature from December to February regularly below -20 degrees Celsius.

My flight to Ulaanbaatar from Hong Kong was just one week after typhoon Hato, one of the strongest in decades to hit Hong Kong and especially the former Portuguese enclave of Macau. Unfortunately, on the morning of my flight, typhoon Mawar passed by Hong Kong. It was quite a challenge getting to Hong Kong International Airport since upon leaving my home in the New Territories the typhoon signal number 8 was still hoisted, meaning more or less all public transport was shut down, including taxis. It took me considerably longer to reach the airport and thanks only to the Airport Express train being operational was I able to arrive at the boarding gate for my Mongolian Airlines flight on time.

I was surprised at how empty the normally busy Hong Kong airport was, likely a result of the shutdown of public transportation. As expected, my flight (which was also empty) took off two hours late. After a bumpy start, the Mongolian pilots guided the Boeing 737 safely through the turbulent weather with both engines on full power during the first twenty minutes of the flight.

Even in the late Mongolian summer the temperature difference between Hong Kong and UB can be enormous which means careful planning of what to pack (done by my wife, thankfully) is needed. When I left Hong Kong the ground temperature was about 32 degrees Celsius, though upon arriving at Chinggis Khaan Airport in Ulaanbaatar (“UB”) the temperature was a nippy 6 degrees. Walking through the central Sukhbaatar Square after dinner that night the temperature had then fallen to +1 degrees!

The first few company visits on this trip were to be held in Darkhan, the second most populous city with a population of 180,000 compared to Ulaanbaatar’s 1.4 million. In Mongolian, Darkhan means “blacksmith” since the city was built with the assistance of the Soviet Union in 1961 and still today remains a largely industrial town composed of cement, steel, tannery and other factories.

The picturesque trip from UB, 230km northbound to Darkhan was mostly inhabited by vast expanses of the green steppe where sheep, goats and wild horses grazed freely. On our drive, we passed several small villages and from time-to-time saw white “gers” (Mongolian yurts) which seemingly sprouted from the countryside in an otherwise desolate green environment where the nomads living in them were out herding their animals either on horse or motorcycle. It was a refreshing change to soak up the picturesque landscape void of any permanent manmade structures.



Vast openness on the Mongolian steppe



A small settlement in the steppe between Ulaanbaatar and Darkhan

(look at the holes in the road)



“Modern” nomads



“Traditional” nomads

I last visited Mongolia exactly one year earlier and ended the Mongolia travel report for October, 2016 with two positive notes: the restart of the gigantic copper mine “Oyu Tolgoi” in the Gobi desert and the increase of coal prices “which can lead to higher share prices”. However, I was three months too early with my positive call which is not too far off, no? The MSE Index reached a low in December 2016 (the average daily turnover in October 2016 was USD 5,800) and finally came out of the doldrums in July 2017 right after the surprise election where opposition member and former world wrestling champion K. Battulga was elected as the new President of Mongolia.

Mongolia Stock Exchange Top 20 Index (12 months)



(Source: Bloomberg)

After arriving in Darkhan I was eager to understand the mood of the local businesspeople regarding the economic outlook. Expecting things to have started to turn, it was a rude awakening. Prior to our first meeting we drove through the industrial zone of Darkhan City and saw various idle factories, many of which dated back to the Soviet era. These were mainly heavy industrial factories and we had the chance to tour an idled former construction materials company, an idle factory for steel products, as well as an idled coal products company. Interestingly, all three companies are still listed on the MSE and do trade from time-to-time.

Our first factory visit was a company producing leather and leather products (mainly boots and coats). The factory was established with the assistance of the Bulgarian government in the 70’s and still today a sculpture at the entrance honours the lead Bulgarian communist party member who provided technical assistance to the company. In our meeting with the CEO we were provided a bleak outlook for both the leather industry and his company due to falling raw leather prices globally.

We also met with the CEO of a food company producing bread, Mongolian cookies and other baked goods. However, the company is better known regionally for its ice cream which we sampled and enjoyed, especially the locals from our brokerage company. At the moment, the company produces ice cream only for the regional market in Darkhan, though they have plans to import ice-cream machinery from China which will increase production capacity considerably. In general, the mood in Darkhan was not optimistic and my first impression was that the turnaround in the real economy is yet to happen.



Bread and confectionary factory in Darkhan

That evening we spent the night in a traditional Mongolian yurt in a beautiful tourist camp overlooking the entire plateau. Fortunately, our yurt was a bit more upscale than some of those we saw during the drive to Darkhan on either side of the highway! These traditional yurts are still a common sight not only in the countryside but also on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar where over 700,000 people live in what are termed the so-called “ger districts.”



Traditional Mongolian family home: yurt or in Mongolian “ger”

The next morning, we awoke early to enjoy the stunning view from the camp site and the peaceful silence. After enjoying a traditional Mongolian breakfast, we began our drive back to UB and arrived just in time for our first meeting, having successfully navigated the traffic-clogged streets in the city center. Over the course of the next three days I had the opportunity to meet with 17 companies (mostly with the CEO’s) who informed me about each company’s latest performance and business outlook. I was also able to visit the factory of a meat producing company which is either currently or preparing to export meat to Iran, Russia, and China, a dairy factory, and not to mention the Mongolian Stock Exchange “MSE”.



Visiting a dairy factory

In general, the mood and business outlook in UB was considerably more optimistic compared with Darkhan. Obviously, some of the companies I met have gone through an extremely difficult period during the past three to four years, but now many are either expecting or already experiencing an uptick in business including a return to profitability. The rise in coal prices, and especially the increased demand for coal from Chinese companies (due to the tightening of sanctions against North Korea and China’s implementation of production curbs and environmental controls), combined with higher copper prices has resulted in a marked increase in revenues for the Mongolian mining sector leading to positive GDP growth in the first half of the year. Now, big foreign companies are again looking to invest into the sector. As a result of higher coal exports, the country’s balance of payments has turned positive and forex exchange reserves have begun growing again. The recovery though remains fragile, as during my trip there were reports of a 160-kilometer-long line of trucks full of coal on the Mongolian site of the border to China in the South Gobi Desert due to Chinese bureaucracy. Probably the longest traffic jam in the world!



At the visitor gallery of the Mongolian Stock Exchange “MSE”

Since my visit to Mongolia at the end of August, the Mongolian Stock Exchange Index has increased further and is now up +47.7% year-to-date as of 30th September, 2017. According to Bloomberg the MSE is the 5th best performing stock market this year globally! However, the MSE index is not really a good benchmark since it is a capital weighted index and the top two companies in the index now have a combined index weighting of 54% and which are up year to date by 243% (a coal mine) and 59% (a brewery which recently merged with Heineken’s Mongolia beer business), respectively. Good stock picking is generally the name of the game in our frontier universe and since company research in countries like Mongolia is “basic”, we find on the ground meetings a highly effective method to generate good returns and more importantly to avoid serious investment mistakes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The AFC Asia Frontier Fund is invested in Mongolia.