Procter & Gamble Won The Battle But Lost The War

Procter & Gamble (PG) and the dapper chaps pictured above have been locked in a very public, very expensive fight over the past few months. The fight was over a board seat that Trian wants but PG doesn't want to give up. I saw an estimate of $100M spent collectively to wage the war over the vacant seat in PG's Cincinnati board room, something which is a bit difficult to fathom to be honest. But PG called the seat on Tuesday and while Trian hasn't given up just yet, it does appear that PG has narrowly avoided Trian joining the board. The problem is that the stock reacted in exactly the way it should have; it fell on the news.

Normally, I find activist investors to be a distraction because they bring lots of noise and pomp and circumstance, but little in the way of substantive action that wouldn't have occurred anyway. Surely there are those of you that disagree with that sentiment and that's fine, but normally when I see an activist trying to start a fight with a company, it is immediately off-putting. In this case, however, I already disliked PG and the activist made me think that perhaps there was some cause for optimism on PG after all. However, if indeed the seat has been lost by Trian, PG is going right back in the rubbish bin with all of the other bloated, overpriced consumer staples as far as I'm concerned.

But wait, you say, why do you want an activist when the chart looks like this? To be fair, this is a pretty nice looking chart. The problem is that while the stock has continued its move up, the rest of the market has left it behind. Even the DJIA, which is full of enormous stocks just like PG, has vastly outperformed it in just about any period you can think of.

This is what Trian wants to change and PG needs someone else to come in and show it the error of its ways. PG has fallen into a very easy trap for a large company and that is a bloated cost structure. PG's SG&A costs never fall despite the fact that the way its business operates, it should be able to generate some leverage, even on its low single digit sales increases ever year. The fact that PG has only been able to keep SG&A flat on a percentage basis is all the indication I need to know that it has little willingness to change. PG should be seeing substantial leverage from higher revenue given that it isn't running retail stores or restaurants that have to be staffed in order to grow; it should be able to do more with the same - or roughly the same - amount of people and costs but it hasn't. One of the most egregious offenders is PG's buyback program, wherein it uses shareholder capital to pay its employees in enormous quantities. There's no excuse for it and while PG certainly isn't alone, it is this lack of cost discipline that has kept a lid on margin growth and thus, the stock price, and I suspect Trian sees that as low-hanging fruit.

Here's the thing; if Trian really has been defeated and PG goes right back to what it was doing, the PG:DJIA chart is going to move down and to the right forevermore. PG has shown no willingness to do something even a little out of the ordinary in order to grow earnings at better than the 5% or 7% it has grown fat and happy on over the past several years. Trian, no doubt, would have come in with some fresh ideas, including the reorganization it pitched with three business lines. PG says it is working on operational initiatives but there is no actual evidence that it knows how to do that. As harsh as that sounds, it is true and it is a big reason why I don't like this stock.

Trian would have been able to help PG and give it the kick in the pants it needs to get on with the program but with Trian out, I once again don't see any reason to own this stock. You can do much better than a bloated, overpriced dividend stock with management that just likes to sit on autopilot and collect bonus checks. Trian was the only good thing going for PG and it is gone, and thus, so am I. If PG comes out and actually has some ideas of what it can do in order to save money and/or produce outsized revenue growth, I'll reconsider. But for now, all the evidence supports PG just carrying on as it has for years and that just isn't good enough.

