Lockheed: The World's Most Expensive Weapon

Recently, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has come under scrutiny for the extreme costs to the U.S. government for its recent F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. It is estimated that the price tag on one jet is 94.6 million dollars. President Trump recently said that the price is much too high. According to the Wall Street Journal, the cost cutting programs are intended to reduce the per unit cost to 80 million by 2020. Through joint programs between Lockheed, its partners and the U.S. government, the firm is working to lowering production costs. These cost reductions will probably come from greater efficiency, not from Lockheed sacrificing margins.

That said, in nearly all other cases, investors would run for the hills if they owned a firm that derives 23% of all revenue from a product deemed too expensive by its single largest buyer. Why is Lockheed Martin different?

Lockheed's Economic Moat

The reason why the market hasn't fretted over Lockheed's need to lower costs is because Lockheed has a strong economic moat protecting its business. The industry uses the term "economic moat" when referring to a firm's ability to stave off competition and retain market share. An economic moat by definition, is the ability of a company to retain competitive advantages over its competitors, thus protecting its long term profits and market share.

The key to investing is . . . determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability for that advantage.

- Warren Buffett

Lockheed has substantial patents surrounding the F-35 that make it impossible for another firm to come in and replace it. Not only that, Lockheed's buyers would suffer immense switching costs if they attempted to transition to a new product. The cost required to retrain and develop new processes around a new product far outweigh the cost of the current F-35.

Another advantage Lockheed has is its impressive network. Most NATO countries use Lockheed jets in their fleets. This further adds to the complications for the U.S. to switch to a new manufacturer.

Lockheed Overview

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor in the world. The firm specializes in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services for the aerospace and defense industries.

Operating in an intense environment with increasing global security threats, Lockheed has mastered their strategy to be at the forefront of defense and security innovation. The firm serves both the United States and countries abroad. In 2016, domestic sales account for 71% of total net sales, 59% of that coming from the department of defense alone. International sales accounted for 27% of total sales and 2% of total sales came from U.S. commercial customers.

Over the last 5 years, Lockheed has far surpassed the return offered by the broader U.S. equity market. Lockheed has returned over 300% while the S&P 500 over the same period has managed to 78%.

Moat Analysis-The Numbers

Basic economic theory suggests that the market will eventually eek out all economic profit, or profit above normal costs. This is because when others see a firm realizing economic profit they are enticed to enter the market. The mounting competition forces firms to compete with price, eventually driving economic profit to 0. In practice, firms obtaining economic profits are those who manage to have a greater ROIC (return on invested capital) compared to their WACC (weighted average cost of capital). In 2016, Lockheed Martin had an average ROIC of 34.03%. Much higher than its WACC which was probably somewhere between 9%-12%.

Conclusion

Due to Lockheed's moat protection, government incentives to decrease costs won't come to affect Lockheed's revenue any time soon. This doesn't mean that Lockheed won't have to give up some of their margin, but it is true that the U.S. government can only push so far. For these reasons I remain bullish on Lockheed for the next year, especially as tensions continue to rise around the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.