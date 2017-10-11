The Flow Show: Here's The Single Most Important Issue For Volatility

And if you haven't even considered the argument, well then what can I say but: "good luck."

You need to decide that if you are long risk assets or short volatility.

As you're hopefully aware, there's a fairly contentious debate among analysts about what matters when it comes to central bank asset purchases.

That debate boils down to this: is it the stock of assets held on central bank balance sheets or is the flow of purchases that matters?

To my mind - and I'm in the majority here, but by a pretty thin margin - it's got to be the flow. That seems intuitive. Yes, markets can take comfort in the overall size of CB's balance sheets and also in the fact that there is virtually no chance that those balance sheets are ever going to return to pre-crisis levels. But the purchases those bloated balance sheets represent are by definition already priced in. Therefore, it stands to reason that the ongoing supply of liquidity (or, put differently, the idea that central banks will continue to sell volatility) is what matters more going forward.

That's of course not to say that if the Fed were to alter the caps on balance sheet rundown and the ECB/BoJ were to suddenly start actively selling assets, the stock argument wouldn't take precedence. But for one thing, that has no chance of happening, and more to the point, the act of selling assets would effectively transform the "stock" argument into a "flow" argument because actively selling would represent a negative flow.

Okay, so on Tuesday, Richard Thaler (who of course won the Nobel Prize in economics this week), gave an interview to Bloomberg in which he opined that risk assets are "napping through the riskiest time in our lives."

That's a reference to the disconnect between market-based measures of implied volatility and the best measures we have of geopolitical/policy uncertainty. Here are the charts on that disconnect:

(Deutsche Bank)

There are a number of factors that are contributing to the disparity you see in the right pane above. But ultimately, it can all be traced back to the interaction between two things:

The communication loop between central banks and markets, both of whom are volatility sellers whose behavior reinforces the existing dynamic and whose ongoing two-way information exchange makes it impossible for either to form a long-term view. The fact that dissensus (the absence of agreement or, "confusion" for short) paralyzes market participants who then "wait" - vol. selling is simply the selling of that "waiting time."

The biggest risk to this setup is that central banks break the spell by either i) rebuilding a theoretical wall between markets and the policymaker reaction function thus limiting the extent to which policy is determined by moves in risk assets like stocks (SPY), ii) central banks stop effectively (and I use "effectively" there, because that's what's going on - QE amounts to effectively selling vol.) selling vol. themselves.

Again, those two points are not mutually exclusive. Indeed, doing the first (breaking the communication loop) is tantamount to doing the second, only in an indirect way.

Well, by all accounts, we're getting ready to find out the answer to the "flow" versus "stock" debate. And as Deutsche Bank writes in a new note out Wednesday, we have absolutely no idea what's going to happen. Here's Deutsche:

We only have only limited experience with the ‘stock versus flow’ effects of QE. 2018 will see the world’s most important Central Bank balance sheets shift from a 12 month expansion of more than $2 trillion, to a broadly flat position by the end of 2018, assuming the Fed and ECB act according to expectations. The QT that was feared surrounding the taper tantrum never happened in 2014/15, but will very likely occur in 2018/19.

Got that? We're getting ready to go from a 12-month central bank liquidity injection of ~$2 trillion, to a net nothing in terms of flow. Here's the chart (and this is broken down by central bank so you can see how this actually works):

(Deutsche Bank)

So if you are short volatility (XIV), the biggest risk for you is that central banks have underestimated the importance of the flow effect and overestimated the importance of the stock effect. Here's Deutsche one more time:

As we look at what could shake the panoply of low vol forces, it is the thaw in Central Bank policy as they retreat from emergency measures that is potentially most intriguing/worrying. We are likely to be nearing a low point for major market bond and equity vol, and if the catalyst is policy it will likely come from positive volatility QE ‘flow effect’ being more powerful than the vol depressant ‘stock effect’.

If you're sitting in short volatility products, it is absolutely imperative that you understand everything said above. Over and over I see retail investors make the mistake of thinking that somehow Wall Street doesn't understand what's actually going on here. Remember: these are the people who see this on the back end. You're just seeing it on the front end. Arguing that the points made above aren't true is akin to looking at a website and claiming that the reason it looks like it does is somehow different from the reason that you would get if you asked the people who built it.

Keep that in mind.

