Disney Has Problems And Hasbro Is In A Box

So far this does not appear to be happening. One reason may be that Disney does not tolerate initiatives that go against its core business interests.

Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) role as a major force in the toy space is in jeopardy and this may have a very significant effect on Hasbro’s (NASDAQ:HAS) longer term outlook. Hasbro derives a very large portion of its business – an estimated 25% - from its association with Disney. Disney, in turn, is to a large extent dependent on the success of its cable and cinema films to generate the momentum for the brands which the company licenses to its partners, notably Hasbro.

There is little doubt that the main drivers for toy IPs – films for Cable TV and cinemas – are having difficulties and face declining audiences. cinema ticket sales have stagnated for a while and international expansion came to a halt last year:

Source: Motion Picture Association of America, Inc.

In addition, Disney’s main locomotive – the Disney Channel – has suffered a 20% decline in viewership during the past 10 years:

Source: Statista

More importantly, according to Fox Business in a report published on July 4 this year, the commercial-free Disney Channel's ratings among in its core 2-11 and 6-14 demographics fell for the first six months of this year 23% in prime time and 13% and 18%, respectively, during the full day, compared with the same period a year ago. Ratings are also down at the smaller Disney Jr. and Disney XD networks. These are the age groups that buy toys from Hasbro.

There are a number of possible explanations for these developments. Streaming is often blamed as the main cause because younger audiences are shifting over to content that is accessible on their smart phones or tablets. However, they still go to big screen cinemas to see major blockbusters. In other words, streaming is one but not the only one reason for the decline in cable and cinema audiences

Another, more sophisticated, assessment was provided recently by my esteemed colleague Gerrick Johnson of BMO Capital who said on September 6 that “the toy industry is suffering from a bad case of movie fatigue." In addition to lackluster performance at the box office, we blame an oversaturated movie market, fatigue in certain properties associated with multiple sequels, and competition from entertainment from other screens for underperformance of movie-related toys. The main reason for underperformance, in our view, is that there are too many movies being released and released too frequently. Aside from cannibalization, the rapid release of new movies makes each movie less relevant, less able to stand out amongst a crowded field, and limits general buzz.

I had said something similar, though less elegantly, in my article “Disney - One Success Story, Several Societal Problems, A Couple Of Chinese Opportunities And One Major Blunder” published on June 16.

Garrick has definitely a point if on looks at the number of Action Figure movies released or to be released between 2014 and 2018:

Source: Box Office Mojo

Further supporting this contention is the fact that toy-related movies have taken a hit in terms of ticket sales. Comparing the most recent major toy-related films with their previous releases shows that ticket sales have plummeted by nearly one quarter:

Now looking at the impact on Hasbro specifically, their all-important Action Figure program is basically driven by five properties – Star Wars, Spider-Man, Transformers, The Avengers and The Guardians. It hence is interesting to scrutinize their performance from three different vantage points – worldwide consumer interest, U.S. shelf space and worldwide toy sales.

Between December 2003 and September 2017 there were a total of 18 movie releases for the five properties – 5 Transformers, 5 Spider-Man, 4 Star Wars, 2 Avengers and 2 Guardians. The only two movies that clearly stood out in terms of consumer interest were the 2005 Star Wars movie Revenge of the Sith and the 2015 Star Wars movie The Force Awakens. All others, including Star Wars Clone Wars and Star Wars Rogue, attracted minimal consumer interest if Google Trends is anything to go by:

The shelf space allocated by leading U.S. retailers also suggests that the buyers were not particularly enthusiastic about these movie properties either. The chart below shows shelf space levels allocated to the action figure toys for the most recent release in comparison to the one allocated to its prequel as measured on the movie release date. Except for The Guardians, which was were marginally up, all other four were down and the difference for all five combined was in the order of minus 31%.

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Most relevant is the sales result of these movies on Hasbro’s Action Figure program. The bars below represent worldwide Hasbro shipments in the four quarters of the movie release date:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Again here, we see that the latest movie release of The Guardians did better than its prequel whereas all other movie properties were down. This, interestingly, exactly mirrors the shelf space performance as shown further above.

Toy sales of movie-driven action figures are further affected by the presence, or absence, of collectors. This group, mainly adults, represent a significant percentage of the consumer group buying these toys. In the specific case of Star Wars The Force Awakens collectors were estimated to have accounted for about 30% of all Action Figure sales. This plummeted to about 15% in the case of the sequel Rogue and now until end of September accounted for less than 5% for The Last Jedi. Similar declines are noted, albeit at a much lower base level, for the other four movie properties. Buyers believe that two factors are responsible for this development. One is the perception that sequel products are less attractive as collectibles and the other is the migration by the collectors from Hasbro’s traditional action figures to Funko collectibles.

If this trend continues, the negative effect on Hasbro’s top line will be cumulative and the company will have to find new and different ways to invigorate its business in future. One way to do so is product innovation.

Whilst the association with Disney has in many ways been a boon to Hasbro, it has also had one negative side effect – Hasbro began to rely to a major degree on Disney’s movie IPs for its innovation program for Action Figures and Fashion Dolls. Given the vulnerability of cable and movie driven IPs, the question is whether Hasbro is recognizing this and is taking corrective action.

To determine this, the managers of the Klosters Retailer Panel were in September asked to identify the 100 new products launched during the second half of this year most likely to significantly impact fourth quarter and next year’s toy landscape. These products were ranked and each assigned a weight and this was the result as far as the individual companies were concerned:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Note, however, that these percentages do not represent shipments or sales in the fourth quarter but rather reflect the longer term importance the retailers see in the selected new and innovative products.

Hasbro emerged as the clear forerunner. This is how the company’s individual category weights broke out:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Disney movie IPs accounted for all of the Action Figure weight whereas they represented 30% of the Doll category. They were no factor in any other category.

This tells me that Hasbro continues to be extremely dependent on movie IPs for its longer term Action Figure and Girls program. Both categories accounted for 45% of total sales last year and are expected to clock in at 46% this year.

If the trends we have seen for cable and cinema audience numbers persist and continue to have an effect on toy sales, then Hasbro’s business objectives will begin to diverge from those assumed by Disney. Hasbro will have little choice except to develop business opportunities outside the Disney orbit and Disney will resist this because this diversification is likely to come at its expense. As we have seen in the case of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) – Barbie versus Disney Princess – Disney does not take kindly to situations where its interests are in direct conflict with those held by its partner.

