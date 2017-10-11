A 4.8% Yield From General Electric

The quest for yield has been a hot topic in the past several years because, as you're aware, rates have been at rock bottom levels since the crisis. That has made dividend stocks and other forms of high-yielding securities particularly interesting to investors, and with good cause. But one thing perhaps many investors don't consider is the ability to buy a company's debt as a way of not only betting on the success of the company, but also in achieving a much higher rate of income than the common stock can provide. One such example comes to us from General Electric (GE) and in this article, we'll be taking a look at a debt issue that trades on the NYSE.

The issue in question is listed under ticker GEH and it is an exchange-traded debt issue from GE Capital. It is a 40-year note that was issued in January of 2013, meaning that it will mature in January of 2053 barring some redemption event prior to that. Speaking of redemption events, GE has the right to redeem part or all of GEH beginning in January of 2018, five years subsequent to the issue date. That means that the possibility exists that this issue will only be around for three more months, but this is a standard clause that is in virtually all exchange-traded debt issues, giving the issuer the opportunity to buy it back if it so chooses. I wouldn't read anything into the fact that it could be called in January because most preferred stocks and exchange-traded debt issues are currently past the time when they could have been called, but weren't. None of us has the ability to know if GEH will be called in January or if it will never be called, but that is a risk of owning one of these.

Should it get called, GE owes holders $25 per unit that is owned, which matches the issue price. The issue is trading for $25.37 as I write this so you'd be on the hook for a 37 cent capital loss should the issue get called in January. That's about 1.5% of the price of the units right now, so that's your maximum risk if you're worried about it being called. If you think it will be called, however, best to just skip it and find something else.

Now that I've told you a reason or two you don't want to own it, why should you want to own? First, this is a very long duration bond that you can own for retirement or buy for your kids' retirement for that matter. There are still 35 years left on this issue so it has the potential to be around for a long time. The buy-and-forget mentality is something many investors are into when it comes to producing income and this would certainly fit the bill, provided it doesn't get called.

Second, you can get a cracking good yield on this bond as a replacement for common stock dividends. The headline yield on this one is 4.875% that is paid quarterly, but given that the current price is slightly above $25, the current yield is 4.8%. That's still very, very strong in relation to most dividend stocks and there is very little price risk barring some sort of catastrophic financial calamity befalling GE. As much as I've been unfriendly to GE in the recent past, I don't think that sort of thing is even relevant to discuss at this point. Thus, from where I'm sitting, you have a pretty decent shot at getting a 4.8% for a very long time to come with little price volatility. The only real risk I see here is that the thing gets called in fairly short order, but again, you're risking 1.5% of the purchase price and don't forget that you'd be entitled to accrued distributions between now and then; that would offset virtually all of the 1.5% risk you're taking if you think it may get called.

GEH is rated A1/AA+ so it is a strong issue that, as I said, has very little credit risk. The maturity is longer than some people like and that's fine; if you don't want a 35 year maturity, buy something else. But if you want a high-yielding, very safe bond issue you can own for potentially a long time to come, look no further than GEH.

