2 Dividend Investments, With One Preferred Share The Clear Winner

There are years of call protection on the table for these two preferred shares.

I have two investments which are fairly good for the buy-and-hold investor. Both securities carry a stripped yield near 8%. Before I get into the two preferred shares, let’s take a look at the underlying company.

Chimera

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is creating RMBS securitizations. They are taking on more credit-risk, but in the securitized transactions the creditors would not have access to CIM if the deal falls apart.

CIM tends to take on more credit risk from my view because of their role in securitized transactions. Part of the portfolio is in agency securities, but it’s only a small portion. Securitized RMBS are the largest allocation in the portfolio:

Because of the added risk, the preferred shares do carry more risk than peers. The risk isn’t significant enough to discount investing in CIM’s preferred shares. However, the added risk should be taken into account.

Preferred shares

Here are the current prices of CIM-A and CIM-B:

Note: Guide to price chart is at the end of the article

CIM-A and CIM-B sometimes trade very close together. An investor could flip a coin and be in good shape with heads or tails. This isn’t the case now. CIM-B usually trades at a larger premium when compared to CIM-A - as it should. My buy ratings for both are:

CIM-A: Buy under $25.18

CIM-B: Buy under $25.43

CIM-B’s metrics make it better than CIM-A. CIM-B is well within the hold range.

More metrics:

Both shares have solid call protection, but CIM-B’s call protection is excellent. The preferred shares have call protection on the calendar until:

CIM-A: 10/30/2021

CIM-B: 3/30/2024

CIM-B clearly wins the battle of call protection.

Further, CIM-B offers a fixed-to-floating at the end of the period which materially reduces interest rate risk. The market usually recognizes that. Consequently, CIM-B is often more expensive than CIM-A. The difference in prices usually isn’t huge, but CIM-B will still cost at least a dime more, sometimes 2 to 3.

This weekend we see CIM-B trading lower. Given the general trend higher in rates over the last few weeks, the value of the fixed-to-floating at the end for CIM-B should be desirable. Investors holding CIM-A in tax-advantaged accounts would be better off with CIM-B if they can make the swap at the last reported spread of CIM-B being cheaper by $.07. Prior to the floating-rate for CIM-B, both shares pay $.50 per quarter in dividends.

Therefore, the investor would maintain the same income level and pocket the $.07 per share. Useless if the investor is trading 100 shares, but a nice benefit for the investor moving 1,000 to 2,000 shares. The more shares being traded, the better it is for investors who are trading.

Conclusion

CIM preferred shares carry a high stripped yield with a significant amount of call protection on the table. CIM’s portfolio does carry more risk for preferred share owners compared to NLY-F or AGNCN from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) or AGNC investment Corp. (AGNC) respectively. CIM-B is currently the superior option when compared to CIM-A. Investors in CIM-A could swap into CIM-B for the better stripped yield and additional call protection.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

