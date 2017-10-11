Are Tesla Shorts Giving Up?

There probably is no bigger battleground stock in today's market than Tesla (TSLA). The two camps could not be any more different - one believing that Elon Musk is perhaps the greatest human and will change the world, and others believing we will see one of the biggest stock collapses in market history. As the debate continues to rage on, investors are making some interesting moves when it comes to this stock.

To get an idea of what investors think of the stock, there are two major items that I look at, beyond daily share price movements of course. The first one is institutional investments, which we only get four times a year from major firm filings, while the other is short interest, which we get from NASDAQ twice a month. Today I'm here to look at how short interest is trending, with the following chart showing this figure going back to the first half of 2012.

(Source: NASDAQ Tesla short interest page)

Yes, that is a big drop at the end of the chart, which represents the second half of September. Short interest declined by more than 2.9 million shares, the largest down move since the first half of April 2016. Additionally, while it may be hard to see on the chart, short interest is now at its lowest point in 13 months, and we are more than 24% off the high of almost 35.7 million shares set in November 2016.

There are a few reasons that I can think of as to why we saw this huge move in just a two week or so period. First, as you will see in the chart below, Tesla shares pulled back about $50 in the second half of September, allowing new short sellers to cover with a nice profit or those that were underwater a bit to cut their losses. Additionally, some investors might have wanted to get out of their positions ahead of the Q3 production and delivery announcement, just in case there was any major positive news.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Now it is quite possible that we will see a reverse in short interest at the October update after the company reported a Model 3 production shortfall. Additionally, some investors might be betting against the name after a further delay in the semi-truck announcement. We'll find out what truly happened in the last full week of October, which should be close to Tesla's Q3 earnings report (which we don't have a date for yet).

But the more interesting story here that I'm watching is the huge pullback in short interest despite the fact that the company continues to massively dilute investors. Between the end of Q2 2016 and Q2 2017, the outstanding share count rose from 148.015 million to 166.863 million, and we know it will continue to rise by the quarter. With so many more shares available to short, you would think the number of shares short should be on the rise. It isn't, but if we look at things another way, bets against the stock are surging. That is because in the last year, Tesla shares are up roughly 77%, so the amount of dollars short is much higher, although off its high because of the pullback in short interest and the stock in the back half of September.

In the end, I'm sure that the Tesla bull camp will say that shorts are giving up as the company continues to grow. That is certainly true if you look purely at the number of shares short, which has fallen to a more than one year low. However, it is likely that this is a temporarily blip, mainly driven by the late September pullback in the stock. Also, the amount of dollars bet against the stock is up substantially from a year ago, due to the rise in the stock, so you could make the opposite argument that shorts are not giving up. What do you think? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.