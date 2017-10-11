Tesla: A Tale Of 2 Analysts

Last Week’s Model 3 Blockbuster Reports

Last Thursday came a report by Edward Niedermeyer at Daily Kanban that a Michigan-based supplier called Thai Summit America is developing a pilot body panel line for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and has contracted to supply body panels for 300,000 Model 3 units through 2018.

The Kanban story speculated that Tesla’s production line in Fremont, California, is still a work in progress and may not be complete until some point in 2018, after the Michigan line is shipped to Fremont.

Then, on Friday, arrived a well-sourced report from Tim Higgins at The Wall Street Journal detailing how some parts of Model 3 cars are still being “banged out by hand,” away from the automated production line.

Inside the Fremont factory, workers said equipment for the so-called body-in-white line for the Model 3, where the car body’s sheet metal is welded together, wasn’t installed until by around September. They guessed at least another month of work remained to calibrate the tools. One worker who spent time in the Model 3 shop - dubbed by some as Area 51 because of the limited access and secretive nature - described watching young workers in September struggling to move large pieces of steel to weld together instead of using robots as is traditionally the case. “In place of the robots…you’ve got two associates lining up with a big, old spot welder hanging from the ceiling by a chain, and you’ve got one associate kind of like balancing it and trying to get the welder in position, and you’ve got another welder with his arm guiding it,” this worker recalled seeing. “Sparks go flying.”

Also appearing late last week was a story from a forum far more friendly to Tesla, electrek, reporting that the first Model 3 cars delivered were subject to some half dozen “component changes” including new headlights, taillights, seats, and even batteries:

In most cases, the vehicles are still performing normally, but Tesla wants to replace a now “prototype” part with a production one or it has improved on a production part through the deployment of the Model 3 manufacturing lines. For example, Tesla has already replaced the Model 3 front and passenger seats as well as the battery packs from the vehicles made in July.

Time For Credible Analysts To Update Their Forecasts

These reports obviously cast doubt on Tesla’s ability to achieve a weekly production of 5,000 Model 3 cars by the end of this year, as Musk has claimed Tesla will do. The reports all underline the risks Tesla has taken in electing to skip the rigorous, all-climate, extensive testing that virtually all other automakers employ before releasing a car to the public.

In the wake of these reports, one would expect Tesla analysts to revise their forecasts, at least as regards for both the balance of this year and for next year:

how many Model 3 deliveries Tesla will achieve, and

Tesla’s earnings (or, more accurately, losses).

And, indeed, on Monday, two Tesla analysts updated their research reports. Those updates make for a fascinating contrast.

First Up: Barclays Capital

First came Brian Johnson of Barclays Capital, Inc., author of the justly famous red-pill, blue-pill Tesla share price analysis, described at length here.

Right at the outset, Johnson noted last week’s “series of negative headlines” about the Model 3 launch.

His report revised the Barclays’ estimate of Model 3 deliveries in Q4 (now forecast at 1,150). And it revised (downward) the EPS estimates for Q3 (to -$2.98), Q4 (to -$3.05), and 2018 (to -$8.69).

The Barclays report also noted the current analyst consensus for each of those EPS figures. Not surprisingly, the analyst consensus is more optimistic than that of Barclays. (And, it’s fair to note, the Barclays’ forecasts have in the past been uniformly more accurate than the consensus forecast.)

The Barclays numbers are supported by a detailed financial model, showing forecasts for all categories of revenue and expense, as well as a cash flow and balance sheet analysis, through 2023.

The Red Pill And The Blue Pill…

The narrative portion of Johnson’s report discussed in instructive and entertaining detail the great “red pill” versus “blue pill” investor dichotomy.

Johnson described the red-pill view as focusing on the gap between what Musk promises and what Tesla actually does. Red pillers, pointing to Musk’s statement that the vehicles delivered in July were “not engineering validation units” but instead “full production cars,” argue the implication was that cars were rolling off an assembly line.

Who are the “blue pill” investors? They are the “true-believer-uber-bulls” who stress that all Musk goals should not be regarded not targets, but rather should be seen as intended “as inspiration to get the team working harder.”

[O]ne wonders if we shouldn’t abolish the Gregorian calendar for Tesla reporting, and instead move to a post-Newtonian calendar, in which time is a warpable continuum that responds to the energy field of Mr. Musk, as opposed to Newtonian planetary rotations.

Do such true believers actually exist? Why, yes, they do, in great numbers. Here’s one, in a piece published yesterday:

One other thing is that Elon Musk is one of the most creative geniuses of our time. You never know what creative additional actions to increase shareholder value will be next or when, but he has proven that it is highly likely that it is only a case of when, not if.

Johnson noted that another blue-pill-true-believer meme is that the Model 3 will be further delayed because “Musk is also laser-focused on a much bigger issue – saving Puerto Rico by producing some batteries which will serve as a power source.”

Is Johnson exaggerating? Evidently not. Again, from a piece published yesterday:

The latest high-profile opportunity for Tesla has come in Puerto Rico. The Governor Ricardo Russell has publicly asked for help from Tesla. The vulnerability of fossil fuel plants and long-distance transmission lines was vividly illustrated by their almost completely destruction in the recent hurricane.

Given the vast chasm between the views of the red pillers and the blue pillers, the debate which erupted on Seeking Alpha and Twitter after the reports of Model 3 problems, was, consequently, “only too predictable.”

… Meet The Much More Important Purple Pill

In Johnson’s view, the direction of Tesla’s share price hinges on a third class of investors, the “purple pillers." Who are these purple pillers? They are “investors who are long TSLA as a momentum play but lack the unshakeable faith of the 'blue pill' camp.”

Many in the camp believed that in the coming quarters (either 2A or 3Q 2018), Tesla would achieve its “iPhone moment” – in which the world would better appreciate that the Model 3 is a revolutionary product, changing the way we think about cars. Along with that, purple pillers seem to believe that gross margins will improve as the Model 3 ramps to a pace of several hundred thousand units a year. Also, they believe the threat of competition will be minimal, as fully electric models of key competitor will not yet be in showrooms, but rather are the German equivalent of vaporware (it’s actually the same word in German). Accordingly, the real test for Tesla shares is if the production delay look like they will drag the Model 3 volume ramp into 2H ’18, or even into 2019, when the competitive threat will likely become much more imminent.

Johnson sees another reason the production delays are important to the purple pillers: those delays “may reduce the credibility of the Tesla story and targets within the market”:

[T]he purple pillers are a more realistic crowd – and generally don’t believe the blue-sky Tesla scenarios proposed by the blue pillers (in which Tesla will several million units a year, while also leading in other business opportunities – i.e., battery storage).

So, in essence, the purple pillers are the investors who don’t buy the Tesla story, but are along for the momentum trade so long as there are enough investors who are still swallowing the blue pill:

[I]n our RoT (“Return on Tweet”) investment mentality for Tesla, investors clearly react to the tweets, perhaps due to the narrative type of thinking that even if they don’t believe it, if other believe it then they’re happy to go with the flow. And to the extent Tesla continues to miss on its targets, faith of the blue pillers could ebb – which would shake the purple pillers.

Adam Jonas And His Prime Numbers

Now, let’s compare the Morgan Stanley report from Adam Jonas and his team, also published on Monday.

Unlike the Barclays report, the Morgan Stanley piece makes absolutely no reference to the reports of Model 3 delays reported in the Daily Kanban, The Wall Street Journal, or the electrek articles. That, despite the fact The Wall Street Journal had repeatedly sought comment from Jonas about those delays.

In further contrast to the Barclays report, the Morgan Stanley piece includes no revised Model 3 delivery forecast and no revised EPS forecast. Indeed, it has no financial modeling whatsoever.

Instead, Jonas claims to have made a “deep dive analysis” of EV infrastructure and concluded Tesla’s Supercharging network gives Tesla an insuperable advantage.

This is truly bizarre. There is no "new" news here. Tesla has enjoyed the Supercharger advantage from the start.

If anything, the Supercharger news for the past two years has been bearish. As Bill Maurer has done a terrific job documenting (most recently here and here) Tesla in 2016 fell far behind its promise to open new Supercharger locations, and it has now fallen far behind its promise for 2017 as well.

Jonas completely sidesteps those problems, and speaks in terms of the number of Supercharger stalls instead of Supercharger locations.

Moreover, Jonas never acknowledges the temporary nature of Tesla's charging infrastructure advantage. He fails to mention the $2 billion spending plan of Electrify America (of which, $800 million will be spent in California). He fails to mention, as well, the monies Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) is committing to a charging infrastructure in the U.S.

There is no doubt that, once other automakers conclude it makes sense to construct a charging infrastructure, they can quickly do so, and create one with more locations and faster charging than Tesla has.

Jonas also increases his “Core Tesla exit EBITDA multiple” to 10x (from 9x). In other words, no change in the business model here, either. Tesla will achieve the very same EBITDA as earlier forecast. Rather, it is pure financial engineering: increase the multiple to increase the target price.

These two factors lead Jonas to increase his target price from $317 to $379. Both are completely arbitrary numbers. Jonas offers no financial analysis to support them.

Both $317 and $379 both are prime numbers. It's as if Jonas visited the neighborhood clairvoyant, who advised that prime numbers would seem mystical, deep, and impressive.

Equity Raise Ahead

Why did Adam Jonas rush out a report that ignores the issues raised in the business press about Model 3 delays, and instead offers half-baked reasons for increasing his price target?

Because, gentle readers, Morgan Stanley is a Tesla underwriter. It has collected millions in underwriting fees so far, and it knows Tesla will need billions more in capital raises to stay afloat. It wants a seat at the table for those offerings, and it knows the next one will be coming before Q1 2018 ends.

Tesla had just suffered a $14 per share price reversal in the wake of bad news. So, what better way to show that Morgan Stanley is loyal, devoted, and faithful to the Tesla flag than to rush out a report with a dramatic target price hike?

And, give Morgan Stanley this: the hastily organized rescue mission appears to have worked. Monday's share price erosion was largely restored on Tuesday after the Morgan Stanley note appeared and was immediately publicized by business Insider, MarketWatch, CNBC, here at Seeking Alpha, etc.

Is It Finally Safe To Short Tesla?

In my most recent article, I warned against shorting Tesla despite the news about the Model 3 problems.

The Brian Johnson analysis fortifies me in that advice. No one should initiate a short position in Tesla unless and until the purple pillers have finally decided that, after all, it’s time for a red pill.

Musk still has the power to push the price around with his tweets. There are still more narratives to play out. For instance:

The South Australia 100-day miracle,

the Puerto Rico humanitarian mission (subsidized with no-bid FEMA contracts), and

the Tesla semi revolution.

On top of that, there will be endless gushing about the magnificent Model 3 once a staff member at Teslarati or electrek is finally allowed to drive one for a few hours. (It will be weeks or months later before a Model 3 is released to Road & Track, or Car and Driver, or Edmunds, or Consumer Reports, for real testing.)

So, unless you have a compulsion to gamble, and plenty of cash, and a stake whose loss will not affect your lifestyle or happiness in the slightest, then I continue to recommend that you resist the temptation to short Tesla.