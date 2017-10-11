Bed Bath & Beyond: Still Waiting On Sidelines

The only difference now is that the company is approaching critical technical levels coinciding with even lower multiples and book value of the company.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is probably one of the cheapest companies currently trading on Nasdaq based on conventional metrics such as price to earnings or price to free cash flow. However, it was cheap even half a year ago based on these metrics, and it declined more than 40%. It was trading at multiples of 8.8 to forward earnings half a year ago, and now it is trading at a multiple of 7.3 price to forward earnings. Therefore, looking at conventional metrics, it was cheap when it was trading at $36, and it is cheap at current $22. But the reason why the market discounts the company is the rapid deterioration in operating margin. And this deterioration is set to continue this year and perhaps in future as well. As a result, I am still staying away even though I realize it is now approaching technical levels that coincide with a book value of the company. And so it may put a floor for some time and perhaps even rebound, but my investment thesis is the same as was half a year ago.



Bed Bath & Beyond in May



I wrote my first article about Bed Bath & Beyond in May this year. (Waiting For Signs Of Stabilization) At that time, the company was trading at $36.1 and the expected earnings for this year were 4.34. Therefore, the price to forward earnings was 8.2. My recommendation was to stay away from the stock given the profit margin erosion. The main argument was that the company traded at a cheap valuation for a very good reason, and the reason was that operating margin keeps declining very fast. In fact, the operating margin was declining every year since 2012.

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond 10K's



And the situation is not expected to stabilize this year. In fact, the pace of deterioration is set to worsen.(visible in below picture from the call transcript) So I thought the best idea was to wait on the sidelines to see signs of stabilization. I don’t have to buy the company at the very bottom, but I can wait till I see the light at the end of a tunnel.



Bed Bath & Beyond in July



My second article about Bed Bath & Beyond came out in July this year. The headline of the article was “Bed Bath & Beyond: Can It Reach $20 Before Earnings Release?” The answer now is: It could not. Even though it came much closer to that. However, at that time the company was trading at $28.64. People kept pointing out that the company is cheap, cash-flow generative with a modest debt. But the erosion in operating margin can quickly erase all the free cash-flow generation. The decline in operating margin is continuing, and even the management does not see when it should stabilize.

Source: Bed Bath & Beyond 2Q 2017 Call Transcript



The reason why I refreshed the articles above is that the main thesis that held me back from the stock is still valid even now. Yes, the price to this year’s earnings is now 7.4 and 8.0 to next year’s earnings, which surely ranks among the cheapest companies out there. But it was cheap in May and July and it is cheap even now. If we could see the light at the end of the tunnel and see the reason for margin stabilization, even the expansion, it would be a perfect case for a contrarian value investment. At the moment, it is hard to see that if even the management does not see that. Also, if the margin ends at 6% level this year, the pace of deterioration is even accelerating rather than stabilizing, given it was 9.3% last year and double-digit before. This year will be the seventh year in a row of margin decline. In addition, it is worth pointing out that the US consumer data is probably the best in years. And so if the company cannot compete profitably in good times, it will be hard to withstand the bad times.



Perhaps the management set the bar too low for the rest of the year so it can easily outperform and wanted to sound pessimistic this time. This could be supported by the share buybacks that would buy the company cheaper and drive earnings up. That could be the thesis for taking a long action. Another reason for a long action could be that the company is so cheap that it is becoming a target for the acquisition.

If that is the case, and someone is considering the investment, it may be wise to diversify away company-specific risk and keep only the brick and mortar risk. By comparison, here are few examples of companies that suffer from the same risk of declining traffic in brick and mortar stores, which is the reason for a decline in operating margin for this company as well.



Source: www.finance.yahoo.com



The reason why I bring those stocks up is that the cheapness based on price to earnings does not necessarily have to mean the best investment, and other companies have the same risk with respect to decline in footfall and shift in consumer behavior, which may be diversified away to a certain extent.

Also, I would like to point out that we are nearing the technical levels from lows last seen during the financial crisis.



Technical levels



From a technical perspective, we are nearing a $20 level, which should be a strong level of resistance on a way down. During the financial crisis, $20 was a strong resistance, and the price bounced back from the level quickly. In fact, the lowest low during the financial crisis was $16.23, but this was the main low. If we look even further back, $20 held as a support even during in September 2001.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com



Also, the current book value of the company is $19.58. Therefore, low P/E ratio, low price to cash-flow ratio, modest debt, price close to book value coinciding with a strong technical level really put a floor on further depreciation in my point of view, but I will just stay on the sideline for time being given its deteriorating fundamentals.



If we really see a corrective pullback to the upside, then there is a resistance at $27.00, was previous support on the way down, and there is a 50-day moving average precisely at that level.

Source: www.stockcharts.com

Nevertheless, the momentum is to the downside and to overcome the strong bearish momentum, the company needs to deliver better results to show the signs of stabilization.



Takeaway



Bed Bath & Beyond resembles a value stock given its very low multiples. The company is cheap, but it needs to show a stabilization in declining margin to become a good long-term investment. At the moment, even the management does not see when the operating margin will stabilize, and therefore it is hard to invest in the company. Even though, I admit, the price is approaching an important technical level that coincides with the book value of the company. This may be a temporary floor, and the shares may bounce from it, but there is a strong bearish momentum in shares, and to overcome this, the company needs to stabilize the profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.