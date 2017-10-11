5 Dividend Stocks Investors Should Buy Or Keep An Eye On

It is difficult to not like dividends.

It is more difficult to not like dividend champions. Today, I bring you some of the better dividends the market has to offer.

To start things off, let’s jump right into Altria Group (MO). This is one of my favorite investments. I assume almost anyone who’s purchased shares would agree. What’s not to like about this:

Altria Group has an exceptionally high dividend yield. The company is continuing to grow earnings.

And then… the price jumped to over $75. For some of you, this may have been a sad day. Perhaps you were unsure if $75 was a good price to jump in. Well, the market handed you a second try (the green box). Investors are concerned about the FDA regulating the level of nicotine in cigarettes. Well, some investors are concerned. Others are purchasing more shares. Let’s zoom in:

From the FDA’s announcement, it is clear they intend to push smokers towards reduced risk products. IQOS, designed by Philip Morris (PM), should perform very well in the United States after it clears the FDA requirements. If you weren’t aware, people like IQOS:

The FDA announcement has a better chance at being a positive sign rather than a negative one. The market disagrees. The market is probably wrong. MO is a strong buy right now. Philip Morris sells products internationally. Altria Group sells products domestically.

Wal-Mart

I’ve been following Wal-Mart (WMT) for a while. Wal-Mart is currently a hold. However, they are not too far from a buy rating. The company has been investing in their online capabilities:

I purchased shares of Wal-Mart when I believed they were trading at a discount:

I got in on 5/13/2016 for around $65.

Because a large chunk of Wal-Mart’s online investing comes through acquisitions, it is not expensed the same way as research and development. Therefore, Wal-Mart earnings continue to be strong. Their strategy of acquisitions has dramatically increased online sales year over year. On the Q2 2017 earnings call, Douglas McMillon went on to say:

“Walmart U.S. grew comp sales 1.8% and comp traffic 1.3%. We continue to gain traction in e-commerce with Walmart U.S. GMV up 67%.”

Analysts are recognizing growth in online sales and now view Wal-Mart as being second only to Amazon (AMZN) in online commerce. The guiding factor for me purchasing Wal-Mart was because I believed they had a strong strategy for moving into the e-commerce space.

Wal-Mart is still a hold, but their e-commerce success has brought them closer to a buy.

Realty Income



Realty Income (O) is famous for their monthly dividend. They have increased the dividend 92 times:

However, they should also be famous for the quality of their management. Excellent acquisitions and management of the properties was critical to O’s strong performance over the last couple decades:

O usually trades at a substantial premium to the total value of their real estate assets. They deserve a premium…

…but I’m not comfortable with paying such a large premium today.

Simon Property Group

Simon property group (SPG) also has excellent management. They are the largest mall REIT in the US. They have delivered rapid growth in FFO per share and dividends since the end of the great recession.

Recent FFO:

Dividends rising rapidly:

Despite the fear many investors have over the future of malls. SPG maintains an extremely conservative balance sheet. Their dividend is exceptionally solid and their rental incomes are increasing significantly year over year. When retailers are considering opening a mall location, SPG controls many of the most desirable assets. Simon Property Group knows they are undervalued currently:

Management is making the correct move in repurchasing shares at the current price.

AT&T

AT&T (T) has a huge dividend yield and strong earnings.

Strong earnings:

Huge dividend yield:

However, investors are not very excited about the future performance for telecom companies. If T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint (S) complete a merger it would dramatically improve T’s pricing power. Over the last few years, T and VZ have wanted to avoid competition on prices. However, TMUS and Sprint were competing on price. When the oligopoly has fewer players, the remaining entities may join T and VZ in avoiding price based competition.

Almost made it

Exon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were both investments I considered getting into in the latter half of 2015. I regret not pulling the trigger when I believed both were at a good valuation. I will continue to watch both stocks, but I’ll consider myself lucky if I find another strong entry point.

Conclusion

I believe the market overall is insanely overvalued. In an overpriced environment, investors still have great opportunities in individual companies. For investors seeking dividend investments, there are a couple great options here. All 5 companies are fantastic in their own right, but I currently only view Altria Group and SPG as a buy. Wal-Mart is within the hold range and with their current success getting closer to a buy. T and O are strong companies I keep my eye on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, WMT, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.