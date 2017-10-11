Tesla: Short Interest Sinks

The tide is clear: Shorts are covering just as Model 3 production ramps up.

3 Million Shares Covered

Nasdaq last night released the latest short interest data:

By September 29, the latest date as of which data is available, the short interest in Tesla (TSLA) had sank by 3 million shares to 27 million shares, representing a 10% drop in just two weeks to the lowest level of 2017. In the year-to-date period, the short interest declined by 8 million shares!

Using the average prices in the respective periods, data shows that bears took of the table more than $1 billion in just two weeks, and more than $2.5 billion in the year-to-date period.

What Does This Mean?

Despite all of the negative news, tweets, articles... this begs the question:

Why are bears covering? Why are they backing out now? Isn't the Model 3 delayed?

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

The party at the bear camp is over.

Maybe the short interest is declining, because at least some bears have now recognized that Tesla's valuation already incorporates long Model X-type delays for Model 3 production.

As I have pointed out before, despite the significant sell-side analyst revisions throughout this year, the average revenue estimate for 2018 still trails way behind management guidance of 500,000 vehicles, or nearly $30 billion, just from Tesla Automotive alone:

In other words, even if the Model 3 is delayed for months, Tesla would still be on a trajectory to beat the average sell-side analyst expectation for 2018.

In fact, however, Model 3 deliveries are actually ahead of the original deadline!

Don't take my word for it. Look at the following screenshot:

At the Model 3 Reveal Event on March 31, 2016, Tesla put up on wide screen in all caps:

DELIVERIES BEGIN AT THE END OF NEXT YEAR

Next year would be 2017. At the end of next year would be December 31, 2017. In other words, the Model 3 Delivery Event on July 28 was five months ahead of the original deadline.

Just like Tesla is tracking ahead of the "impossible" 100-day deadline for the delivery of the world's largest battery to South Australia, as it delivered half of the batteries on the day the clock started ticking with the signed interconnection agreement, it's also ahead of its original deadline for Model 3 deliveries. And from the looks of it, the pace of deliveries is set to increase in December:

Bottom Line

Model 3 is a consumer product that is seeing unprecedented demand. I'm not aware of another consumer product in history that had a wait list of nearly 500,000 people who paid cash deposits for a product unfinished, unseen, untested, and in 18 months in advance.

It would be foolish to judge the long-term future of this product by fickle news and commentary, which is why I'm keeping my eye on the long-term prize.

