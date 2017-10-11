Why Are You So Greedy?

Feel free to change the facts to suit your theory. The Federal Reserve already did.

GDP is more disappointing than Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

The market became greedy. Investors are piling in with no concept of valuation.

You may leave a comment now. Given the attention span of impulsive bulls, they are probably done reading.

For simplicity’s sake, CNN has a fear & greed index:

CNN has only one metric showing more fear than greed: put and call options. Compared to the last two years, we are seeing some of the highest levels of put option buying.

This does not mean the market is definitely going to see a panic in the near future. No idea how much higher The S&P 500 (SPY) goes, but I don't see the fundamentals supporting the price:

The higher the market moves, the more work I have to do to find something that is still undervalued.

Suspicion

I suspect GDP growth will underperform significantly. Among people forecasting growth rates, none seem interested in explaining whether they expect to see higher GDP per hour worked (productivity) or more hours worked (employees * average work week). Given that growth in the labor force should be pretty terrible with many baby boomers wanting to retire, it's hard to see any significant growth in hours worked unless millennials suddenly start taking on double shifts.

Will productivity move higher? If so, why?

Our technology breakthroughs over the last several years have either been near pure recreational in nature or designed to eliminate existing jobs (that raises productivity per hour, but decreases labor hours).

I'll be amazed in 5 years from now if GDP is actually up more than 2% annually compounded (a little over 10%).

Investors in SPY are either betting on GDP growth or betting on corporate profits to become an ever-larger portion of the economy. If GDP growth is slow and corporate profits don't grow as a % of GDP, then they grow very slowly as well.

Inflation

Even if real GDP comes up short of the 3% to 4% range touted by political leaders, the market could rally on nominal GDP growth. The difference between nominal GDP growth and real GDP growth is inflation.

What underlying factor do you see driving inflation?

I'm thinking inflation may appear higher over the winter with heavy retail hiring leading to a little more money in some pockets, but don't expect that to carry on through all of 2018.

As a rule of thumb, I expect higher concentration of wealth to lead to lower inflation. Wealthier individuals have a higher propensity to save rather than consume. Therefore, if the new wealth generated is primarily for those who already have it, I don't expect it to drive consumption. Without something to drive consumption, I figure inflation remains fairly muted. Massive deficit spending could create inflation, or perhaps gradual inflation if other countries start selling off the U.S. currency and weakening it (gradually leading import prices higher).

What is your thought on the reason?

And 1.85% inflation across 10 years:

I think the bond markets are about right, I'm expecting it to run between 1.5% and 2.5% over the next 5 years.

Real wage growth

Growth in real wages for the bottom 90% has been dreadful for over 30 years (not political, just stating the numbers).

That level of growth doesn’t seem too bad. We see several periods where the value was growing by around 5%. The problem is in the data itself. We are not trying to find the growth in total wages and salaries. We want the growth in median weekly real earnings:

The growth in median inflation-adjusted weekly earnings is compounding at an absolutely dreadful rate.

Are we really about to see wages boom?

If so, are you comfortable with a massively bearish stance on companies with high labor costs?

Rising wages for baby boomers

The other perspective is argued here: Fed Study Finds Wages Adjusted For Baby Boomers Are Rising Just Fine.

“Over the last 12 months, the U.S. economy has created more than 2 million new jobs, pushing unemployment down to 4.3 percent, yet average hourly earnings moved up just 2.5 percent. That’s helped hold down overall inflation, which has lingered below the Fed’s 2 percent target for nearly all of the past five years.”

It goes on to conclude…

“Daly said the overall exchange of new workers for new retirees is holding earnings down by a little under 2 percentage points.

The phenomenon of richly paid retirees being replaced by more poorly paid workers is always occurring, Daly added, but the impact of the baby boomer generation, because of its size, is about double the historical average.

Median weekly earnings actually rose in the second quarter to 4.2 percent, on an annual basis, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s the fastest pace since 2007. Adjust for baby boomers and that would rise to 5.2 percent.”

They managed to turn 2.5% growth into 5.2% growth by changing the metrics. They removed the per-hour part of the calculation and jumped from average to median. I am fine with median, but would prefer to see the "per hour" remain. Essentially, if employees are working more hours, they can earn more money. Then they adjusted it again for the impact of baby boomers retiring. It seems to me like they were reorganizing the facts to fit their theory, rather than changing the theory to fit the facts.

Again, I could be wrong, and I value discussions because it encourages me to re-examine my fundamental assumptions.

I hope wage pressures are in the pipeline

It seems to me that growth in output per hour worked has stagnated.

Wage growth would be a sign of a much healthier economy. The lack of wage inflation has been one of my major concerns regarding the health of the economy. It seems pressure on profit margins from wage growth would send the domestic markets much lower though, since it would require revising earnings estimates materially lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.