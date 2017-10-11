Earnings Preview: Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Despite reporting higher revenue from its two key divisions, Salix Pharmaceuticals and Bausch + Lomb (B+L), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) pulled back sharply from the $18 level reached earlier this summer. When the company reports third-quarter results on November 7, it will have another chance to prove to its investors that the business turnaround is playing out.

The benefit of Valeant’s asset sales is already priced in the stock. The company collected $820 million from the Dendreon sale in June, sold the Obagi unit for $190 million in July, and on September 29, completed the sale of iNova Pharma for $920 million in cash. Investors should expect refinancing deals like the $1 billion senior note issuance at a 5.5% interest rate to lower debt costs and to push out maturities. This is a positive development because the company is taking advantage of bond markets hungry for yield. Though the Fed is highly likely going to hike rates, it is doing so at a slow, measured pace. This strategy could accelerate as the global economy heats up, so Valeant must secure favorable rates now so that it knows what cash flow it needs to manage interest on the debt for the next few years.

For Q3, expect Valeant reporting net debt of around $26.7 billion. Add the $923 million from iNova and $190 million from Obagi and the company’s net debt should be around $25.6 billion. An annualized free cash flow of $1 billion should give it plenty of breathing room to improve the core businesses and pivot the company towards growth for some time in 2018.

Product Sales Reacceleration

The FDA’s issuance of a Voluntary Action Indicated inspection should remove the overhang in B+L’s operations. The unit may move from spending its resources in meeting regulatory requirements to launching new, innovative products in eye care. The Biotrue ONEday contact lens, which targets patients suffering from Astigmatism, has the potential to give sales a lift in the coming quarters. The market size of the contact lens market reached $9.91 billion in 2016. It will only get bigger as consumers need corrective lenses due to such activities as the overuse of electronic devices and watching television.

Source: Grandview research

Investors should expect the hiring of sales representatives at the Salix Pharmaceuticals unit will continue to add meaningfully to revenue. As the sales unit find efficiencies in promoting Xifaxan to doctors, Salix has a good chance of reporting another positive increase in revenue. CEO Joe Papa said the company will submit a reformulation of Xifaxan to the FDA in the future. This will not happen in the upcoming quarter but it does ensure the company has a growth path for the drug. The market size for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (“IBS”) will near $2.3 billion by 2025. It is critical that Valeant has a competitive drug that captures the bulk of the IBS market.

Stock Price Valuation

Assume that Valeant grows revenue by between -5% and +8 percent in the next 10 years. Using a 10-year DCF model (click the link to change assumptions), VRX stock has a fair value of at least $19 a share.

Fiscal Years Ending 16-Dec 17-Dec 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec 25-Dec 26-Dec Revenue 9,674 9,190 9,190 9,650 10,132 10,639 11,384 12,181 13,033 14,076 15,202 % Growth -7.40% -5.00% 0.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% 8.00% 8.00% EBITDA 2,418 2,022 2,022 2,219 2,533 2,660 2,846 3,045 3,258 3,660 3,952 % of Revenue 25.00% 22.00% 22.00% 23.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 26.00% 26.00%

Source: finbox.io

Per finbox.io, the basic philosophy behind a DCF analysis is that the fair value a company is equal to the future cash flows of the company, discounted back to present value. The more predictable Valeant’s cash flows become, the better able we are to fine-tune the fair value of Valeant’s stock price.

Takeaway

Bearishness for generic drug companies is taking a toll on Valeant’s stock. Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) fell 15 percent in the last week alone when the FDA approved Mylan’s (MYL) generic version of Copaxone. Conversely, Valeant is not reliant on a single generic drug product for its cash flow. It is paring its debt in a consistent, measured, and disciplined approach. As the company becomes leaner and the business environment brightens for generics, Valeant’s stock will recover.

Please [+]Follow me for continued coverage on undervalued biotechnology stocks like Valeant and Teva. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.