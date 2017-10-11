To Russia With Love: Saudi Arabia's Visit

One of the strategies we've always applied in deciphering what players in the oil markets will do is play the game ... follow the incentives. It helps to know what the players are aiming for to inform our analysis of what they'll likely do. Case in point, recently King Salman of Saudi Arabia visited Russia to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries; a relationship that took a major step forward when both agreed in late-2016 to cut oil output in an effort to curb high inventory levels. Many pundits argued that this was a temporary pact, one that would end in early-2017, or fail as participants cheated. We've long concluded that Russia and Saudi Arabia's shared mutual interests means that the pact will not only succeed, but likely continue for awhile. We've detailed that analysis in our prior article here and here, and here.

The recent Saudi visit reinforces our views. Saudi Arabia is no doubt laying the groundwork for further cooperation because although Russia's contribution to the oil agreement is only 300K bpd, the psychological implication and gravitas it brings to the deal far outweighs the actual barrels it takes off the market. Moreover, Russia's 300K bpd cut serves as the cornerstone for Non-OPEC's agreement, so it brings with it an additional 200-300K bpd in Non-OPEC participant cuts.

Russia's commitment to the deal has thus far been very strong, and the recent cooperation has likely increased the trust factor between the two players. What Saudi Arabia needed, however, was to insure that oil inventories would continue to draw well into 2018 in time for the Saudi Aramco IPO, and we believe this visit further cements that scenario.

In exchange, Saudi Arabia offered certain "inducements" to Russia in exchange for its continuing support. First, Saudi Arabia will essentially "buy" this partnership by agreeing to acquire arms and procure infrastructure/oil services; the former evidenced by Saudi Arabia's agreement to spend $3B on Russia's S400 air defense missile system, and the latter evidenced by Aramco's announcement that Russia could provide it with oil drilling and trading services. Furthermore, the two countries also discussed having the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invest in Russia's energy projects, and Russia would in turn assist Saudi Arabia with certain LNG and nuclear plant projects.

Russia's Stronger Hand

Make no mistake, we believe Russia has the stronger negotiating position here and it appears to be taking full advantage of the imbalance in power given the slew of economically friendly Russian deals. Economically and politically, however, both countries are currently aligned. Both need oil prices to rise and both need that to happen quickly. We don't think Saudi Arabia's recent announcement that it will cut export allocations to 7.15M bpd for November is a coincidence either. Saudi Arabia's public actions were likely revealed well beforehand to Russia, and the unilateral action helps to bolster its credibility for the upcoming November OPEC meeting in Vienna. Saudi Arabia can now stand up and say it's taking the lead in sacrificing exports, and pressure other producers to adhere to their commitments. Moreover, it can claim that it hasn't just cut, but it's also brought along a Russian date to the cut party.

For oil bulls, we anticipate that OPEC and Non-OPEC will continue with their cut agreement deep into 2018, and we think they'll continue the cuts despite increasing evidence of an undersupplied market. We, nor you, should expect them to reverse course on oil cuts after suffering economically for the past few years. This means that even after inventories rebalance, the two countries now have every incentive to drive oil prices much higher. Wink and a nod no more, Russia and Saudi Arabia are now tied at the hip. They're prepared to jump off the supply cliff together and take the world with it.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.