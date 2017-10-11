Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Rock Solid And Sweet

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) is a very sweet stock that most investors should own. It is financially stable with an impressive 4.23% forward dividend, a strong balance sheet that could have no debt within 24 months, and an international expansion plan at just the right time. Current investors will not only reap rich dividend rewards now but could also benefit from significant stock appreciation due to international sales and potential industry consolidation.

Financials

RMCF is in a very nice place financially. The net income before taxes for the previous 6 months rose to $2,741, 246. Long term debt is very low, only $1,858,926, and management has mentioned that they may pay their entire debt service off early. This would add to net earnings by an additional $1.4 million annually. If so, this could lead to a significant increase in the quarterly dividend along with the potential for a stock buyback program.

Legal Proceedings

RMCF won a summary judgment on July 11, 2017 that puts to rest their only legal proceeding. Claims were completely dismissed and no future activity in the matter is expected. This shows that RMCF management runs a tight ship. The founder, Franklin Crail, is still a major stockholder and in the company for the long-term.

International Expansion

Now that it has been established that RMCF is a well-run and conservatively managed company, let's get into some of the more rewarding but potentially riskier growth possibilities. The main source to significantly increase revenue and earnings is from international expansion. RMCF is only at the beginning of expansion in this arena. They have international operations in Canada and South Korea along with smaller ones in the Philippines. Recently, expansion into China is in progress and a master license agreement was entered covering the countries of Vietnam, Panama, and the State of Qatar. This expansion increased franchise fees by 165.9% over the previous 6-month period ending August 31, 2016.

Management did not want to qualify the future opportunities in international expansion, but I believe it will be a major focus in the future. The reasons are twofold, first it is the only real source of significantly increased revenue. RMCF is doing a great job keeping costs down and running a steady company but revenues are not meaningfully increasing from domestic operations. Fortunately, the whole world loves chocolate and premium chocolate is not a saturated market. Second, RMCF recently increased their manufacturing capabilities through margin and efficiency improvements. Factory margins have now improved to 26.6% up from 25.7%. Now that the factory investment has been completed, RMCF can use more of their cash flow to expand into growing markets.

The Lottery Ticket

RMCF is a company that is very attractive as a takeover target. It has a market cap of approximately $67 million, strong cash from, almost no long-term debt, and significant potential for increased revenue. A larger player could benefit from all these characteristics and make them even better. SG&A could decrease significantly through a merger since they amounted to over $6.6 million in costs for the year ended February 2017. Net income before taxes for 2017 was $5.4 million so a merger could actually double annual net income for the company. A merger at even double the price would still create an 8% annual return on investment for the acquiring company if all things except SG&A stayed the same.

Summary

RMCF is an attractive investment for many different types of investors. It is a safe investment due to extremely low debt and a consistent quarterly dividend, it has growth potential for investors looking for increased returns, and it has a speculative side with attractive characteristics for a merger. Investors should consider RMCF for a portion of their investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RMCF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

