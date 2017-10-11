Honeywell: The Best Is Yet To Come?

This is unlikely to be the end of Honeywell’s transformation. Acquisitions are definitely on the cards, and in the longer run disposals probably are as well.

When I last wrote about Honeywell (NYSE:HON), I titled the article “Better Together,” and argued that the activist investor Third Point’s pressure on the company to spin off its aerospace division was misguided. However, I suggested that, if all Honeywell’s divisions were performing strongly, then their aggregate valuation as independent companies would be higher than what they receive as members of a conglomerate, and that individual operations might well receive very favorable market reception. In other words, and despite my title, I saw scope for disposals or spin offs, just not the one that Third Point was suggesting.

After a considerable and apparently quite thorough portfolio review, Honeywell’s new CEO seems to have come to a similar conclusion. In a presentation released Oct. 10, he announced that two operations will be spun off in tax-free distributions to shareholders by the end of 2018. The home thermostat and electronic security businesses will be combined with ADI, Honeywell’s distributor of low voltage and security devices, and Honeywell’s automotive activities, most notably its supercharger business, will be separated from the aerospace division. The businesses have revenue of some $4.5 billion and $3 billion respectively and strong positions in their fields. They can be expected to be greeted favorably by the market, especially since both of them will be potential takeover targets.

The spin offs account for nearly 18% of Honeywell’s current revenue, but their severance will have very little effect on the geographic distribution of the new, slimmer Honeywell’s revenue. Without these businesses, it can expect more rapid organic revenue growth, higher margins from day one and an enhanced ability to improve them further. It will become a less diversified conglomerate, largely eliminating any exposure to single-family residential construction and the automotive industry. Most of its remaining businesses will have synergies with each other that they lacked with the spin offs. The new companies will debut with high-yield credit ratings, bolstering legacy Honeywell’s investment grade (Moody’s A2) rating in the process. Although Honeywell indicates that the aggregate dividend of the three companies will remain comparable to its current payout, this suggests that legacy Honeywell’s dividend will be reduced. Apart from the effect on its dividend – and Honeywell is not a great income vehicle − this sounds more like what a program of portfolio restructuring is intended to do, as opposed to the suggestion that Honeywell should hive off its aerospace division.

Investor reaction to the announcement was somewhat muted: On a day when the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 0.23%, Honeywell’s shares retreated by 0.20%.

However, their relative performance has been exemplary over the last several months, largely as a result of a solid Q2 earnings, but no doubt also in anticipation of just such an announcement (see here). If there is anything to be disappointed about, it may be the delay until the new companies are spun off, but my suspicion is that Oct. 10's (hardly dramatic) price action is more a matter of “selling on the news.” With the Q3 report only ten days away, it might also reflect some caution about hurricane effects on Honeywell’s business.

In my earlier article I also noted the surprisingly strong correlation between Honeywell’s shares and the broad market, despite their significant outperformance, and suggested that this resulted from the company’s diversity and investors’ resulting tendency to treat it as a proxy for the economy. Since then, this correlation has broken down, perhaps because investors anticipated some sort of reorganization that would refocus the company on its growth businesses. Honeywell’s shares have become more volatile than the broad market, and the gap between their performance and that of the S&P 500 has widened fairly steadily since May 19. There is no obvious piece of news that would have caused this: Third Point’s involvement became public knowledge at the end of April.

I am skeptical that Third Point’s involvement had anything to do with this restructuring. Over the fourteen-year tenure of the new CEO’s predecessor, Honeywell had made numerous acquisitions, and had, as I suggested previously, become somewhat amorphous. This is by no means meant to imply criticism of that executive, whose contributions to Honeywell (and whose services to its shareholders) were enormous. But a more focused business, which investors can relate more directly to discernible trends in specific economic sectors, and one that has shed some of its more cyclical exposure to auto/truck manufacture and house construction, makes a good deal of sense, both from a management and a valuation standpoint.

The dependence of Performance Materials and Technologies (31% of post-demerger revenue) on the energy industry for nearly 50% of its revenues will continue to weigh on the valuation investors are willing to give to that segment. If the fashion for creating large, diversified specialty chemical companies continues − for instance from the eventual breakup of DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), the possible merger between Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Clariant (OTCPK:OTCPK:CLZNY) or the expected spin off from AkzoNobel (OTCQX:OTCQX:AKZOY) – then sale of all or part of Honeywell’s nearly $9 billion Materials unit may create shareholder value. Safety and Productivity may also be ripe for trimming.

Recovery in the business jet market – for which there are, at last, a few hopeful signs – will, when it eventually occurs, amply justify Honeywell’s decision to retain its aerospace activities. This is not to say that there is no room for trimming this division’s activities; it is likely that mechanical systems could find a buyer at a good price, freeing Honeywell Aerospace to pursue engine and avionics activities. The CEO’s presentation makes it clear that acquisitions will continue to be integral to Honeywell’s growth strategy, and it will certainly have the resources to make significant purchases. Targets that would expand the Aerospace or Building Technologies divisions are the most likely candidates.

All of which amounts to an enormous range of strategic options, and as yet the new CEO has indicated only the criteria by which he will select strategies, rather than what they will turn out to be. My guess is that Honeywell will concentrate ever more of its attention on connectivity, software and systems, which suggest which of the possible disposals I’ve mentioned is most probable.

Accompanying Tuesday’s presentation about the spin offs was quite positive guidance as to what to expect from Honeywell’s Q3 announcement, due on October 20. The analysts’ consensus – which does not yet reflect the consequences of the spin offs – calls for 7.4% eps growth this year, followed by a 9.4% increase in 2018 and 9.8% in 2019. This seems rather ungenerous, as does a valuation of 18.5X what seem to be conservatively estimated 2018 earnings. This, the transformation that Honeywell is undergoing, an increasingly favorable world economic environment and specific incentives for several of its businesses suggest that Honeywell’s strong performance over the last twelve months can continue into 2018.

