Mannkind: 2nd Short Opportunity

Approximately a year and a half ago, I suggested that Mannkind (MNKD) was an "Enticing Short", based on a completely overdone share price spike. Today I think a similar situation is unfolding - providing another opportunity for a trading short in the stock.

Before discussing the current situation, I suggest that readers review the original article and its follow-up to see the similarities (and differences) to today's situation. It turns out that my original short timing was fortuitous: witness the two month stock price performance after the article was published:

In the earlier case, MNKD was valued at a $900M market cap, while today (close of business 10/10/17) it's trading at about $700M (the stock has undergone a reverse split since the time of my first article). Moreover, in today's situation there is an incremental positive that helps explain the rise, viz. a label change which should make it easier for MNKD to sell its inhalable insulin drug Afrezza.

However, it's my belief that the trading pattern in MNKD over the last week has completely divorced itself from any fundamentals, and instead is a classic case of momentum trading supercharged by a short squeeze. [Short squeezes of this magnitude don't arise very often, but for anyone interested, I wrote about one a few years back in Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR), and incidentally the trade worked out quite well.]

Let's begin by looking at a chart of MNKD's trading over the last six months, with my annotations. Basically the stock had found an equilibrium point trading at about $1.30 per share. Then, as the FDA's label decision came closer, the market bid up the price of the shares to about $2.1 in anticipation of very favorable label changes. Ultimately, bulls didn't get the full label change they'd hope for (there's no "ultra-fast" designation) but they got essentially what the market had been hoping for and anticipating in the weeks leading up to the decision.

(This article is intended simply to provide a timely trading idea, so I'm not getting into the full pros and cons of the drug and its changed sales prospects because I believe the market is not trading on those factors anymore, the momentum/short squeeze has simply taken a life of its own. But for those interested, I highly recommend articles by SA authors Spencer Osborne and Looking for Diogenes who dive into many of the details of MNKD's prospects.)

However, at some point momentum players jumped in and took the stock on a moon shot. As I indicate on the chart, the volume of the daily trading approaches the total number of shares outstanding and on some days it exceeds the float (which SA lists at 64M shares). Clearly the new owners of the shares aren't long term investors, they're in the stock as a short term momentum trade, and they have to hope they can get out before the stock price comes back to more reasonable levels.

Analyst Upgrades

Before discussing the bigger factor contributing to the share price rise, I should mention a more minor contributor, namely a price target increase by analysts at Maxim and an initiation at H.C. Wainwright, both with price targets of $7 per share. I consider this minor because it's very well known that MNKD will have to raise money to pay off near term debts and to fund operations - and Wall St. firms typically issue positive, pie-in-the-sky targets in order to get a part of the financing fees. My opinion is not a great insight, it's a view shared by many people familiar with Wall Street workings, see e.g. this tweet by Adam Feuerstein:

Short Squeeze

So instead of being due to any analyst opinion, the severity of the price spike only occurred as the result of a tremendous short squeeze. Indeed, MNKD was the perfect squeeze candidate because (1) it has always had a very high short interest as shown by this data from the Nasdaq site:

and (2) because the cost to borrow the stock has historically been very high and it has doubled during the squeeze (chart from interactivebrokers). Note that these high costs increase proportionately with the increase in share price, hence initial shorts are even more driven to cover.

Trading Opportunity

But what's unfortunate for initial shorts becomes a positive for anyone who's waited for the short squeeze to run its course. Shorts today (particularly if using options to implement the trade) won't be pressured to cover, and instead all of the short term day-traders who have gotten in on the hopes of selling to the next greater fool will be forced to stop out of the stock once the momentum reverses. It's for this reason that I'm shorting the stock (via options) at prices above $6.50. I expect the stock to ultimately trade back to the pre-announcement anticipatory price level of $2, though I will be covering my shares in increments from $5 to about $2.50. I expect the whole trade to take less than 3 months to unfold.

