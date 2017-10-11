A Speculative 14.4% Yield As This Green Energy Company Turns Cash Flow Positive

FCELB is trading at just 35 cents on the dollar. If the company turns cash flow positive as expected, the potential two-year total return is about 85%.

The 10-year stock chart of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) looks a lot like a downhill ski slope. FCEL has lost about 98% of its value over the last decade. FCEL has a long history of losses in the green energy sector and investors have funded those losses with a series of dilutive stock offerings. Mr. Market has lost patience, making their last capital raise more difficult. Equipment sales can be erratic and the company was forced to change their business model. Selling green energy under long term contracts is a more stable business model. The transition is underway and this has resulted in recent analyst upgrades from Cowen Group and Oppenheimer Holdings.

This article focuses on the high yielding FCELB cumulative preferred convertible issue. FCELB appears to be the best way to participate as the company transitions to a cash flow positive power sales model. This article provides the top 10 reasons to consider FCELB, while also outlining the major risks of this still speculative issue.

What is FCELB?

The FCEL common stock trades actively on the Nasdaq with an average daily trading volume of about 5 million shares, but FCELB is unfamiliar to most income investors. The FCELB preferred is a pink sheet issue with little visibility. Most popular preferred stock related web sites do not even cover it. Quantumonline recently added some coverage. FCELB is a par $1,000 cumulative preferred convertible issue with a 5% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly on Feb. 15, May 15, Aug. 15, and Nov. 15 with a record date of Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 1. FCELB now yields 14.4% at a recent price of $346.70. See the prospectus for additional information or the issue summary on pgs. 43-45 of the 2016 10-K filing.

This easier to read Nov. 17, 2004, 8-K filing also summarizes some key aspects of the prospectus such as the dividend payment dates. Dividends may be paid in cash or shares of FCEL common stock (based on current market prices) at the company's option. There have been no deferrals in a dozen years of trading and all dividends have been paid in cash. As per the 8-K filing, FCELB holders originally had the option to convert to common stock at a strike price of $11.50. Note however that this strike price is now $141 per share (see pg. 40 of the 10-K filing) on a reverse split adjusted basis. That conversion option is of no value with FCEL now trading at just $2.08 per share. The company can not force conversion of FCELB to FCEL unless FCEL trades at 150% of the conversion price (see section #8 of the prospectus) which is now $211.50. That is certainly not going to happen. FCELB is what's known as a "busted convertible." It trades as a cumulative preferred issue without any regard to the conversion option.

Since FCELB trades on the pink sheets, your broker will not report the ex-dividend date and dividend payment dates as is done for most preferred stock issues. Many retail investors are deterred by this difficulty in finding information as well as the high trading price of this par $1,000 issue. Some of my Panick High Yield Report members have called Investor Relations to verify the record dates and other information reported above. The Aug. 15, 2017, dividend was received on time by myself and several other Panick Report members that own this issue. The continued payment of the FCELB Series B preferred dividend can also be verified by looking at the latest 10-Q report where the quarterly dividend of $800K is broken out on the income statement (see pg. 4). Thanks especially to Wayne Olsen for his excellent May 30, 2017, FCELB article and for graciously sharing his notes.

FCELB is a par $1,000 issue with 64K shares outstanding, so the total value of the issue at par is $64 million. FCELB has been actively traded over the last few days, but trading can be less active at times. Limit orders and patience are recommended when trading. Here are the top 10 reasons that income investors should consider FCELB:

1. A dividend deferral is unlikely.

The modest dividend size and payment flexibility makes a near term deferral unlikely. The FCELB dividend amounts to only $3.2 million annually. This is not a major financial burden given the company's substantial cash holdings (see item No. 5). Even if cash does eventually get tighter, the FCELB dividend may be paid in shares of FCEL common stock at the company's option. FCEL has a current market capitalization of approximately $140 million. Paying the FCELB dividend in shares of FCEL would only be minimally dilutive. In the unlikely event of a deferral, preferred stock holders would be entitled to elect 2 Directors after 6 quarters of deferral.

2. FCEL is trading higher.

Preferred stock investors should always pay close attention to the common stock. The nearly 75% three-month gain in FCEL is extremely positive for FCELB. A common stock will often move ahead of a preferred stock. Common stocks tend to be far more actively traded and often react to news more quickly.

3. Cash flow positive in 12-18 months.

After many years of burning cash, Oppenheimer now expects FCEL to finally turn cash flow positive in the next 12-18 months. OPY initiated coverage on Oct. 3, 2017, with a $4 price target and an "Outperform" rating. Turning cash flow positive would be a critical milestone for preferred stock holders.

4. Recent capital raise.

The company successfully raised $28.5 million with the Sept. 8, 2017, sale of a new 0% Series C convertible preferred stock issue. The capital raise provided FCEL with an additional cash cushion, which is positive for FCELB holders. Note that FCEL is trading well above the $1.84 conversion price of this new preferred stock issue.

5. Excellent liquidity and moderate balance sheet leverage.

Liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. As per the Sept. 7, 2017, Q3 earnings press release, total cash was $73.8 million, including $35.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $38.1 million of restricted cash. Those figures do not include the $28.5 million capital raise (see item No. 3) that was subsequently completed. Including the capital raise, cash and cash equivalents was $103 million. There was also $40 million of borrowing availability under the NRG Energy revolving credit facility. Total long term debt (which does not include the preferred stock issues) was only $92 million. Pro-forma total cash and equivalents exceeds total debt.

6. FCELB is senior to the newly issued Series C preferred.

The issuance (see item No. 3) of a new Series C 0% preferred stock reduces the risk that FCELB will be deferred. The new series C issue is junior to FCELB as per pg. S-6 of its prospectus. The company has demonstrated that selling preferred stock is an important source of new capital. It would be considered "bad faith" to default on the mandatory partial redemptions of this newly issued preferred. That obligation can not be met unless dividends on the more senior FCELB are also paid.

7. FCELB avoids the common stock dilution problem.

FCEL is already trading well above the $1.84 conversion price of the new 0% preferred stock issue. The 0% preferred stock offering is expected to be fully converted into common stock by 3/1/2019 as explained in a Sept. 10, 2017, article by Henrik Alex. I agree with the author that this offering should be viewed as a discounted and dilutive sale of common stock. This is a good reason to own FCELB instead of FCEL.

8. Partnership with Exxon.

FCEL has gotten rave analyst reviews for it's joint efforts with Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) to develop new carbon capture technology.

9. Potential buyout windfall.

Protective covenants require FCELB to be bought out at par $1000 in a buyout, unless two-thirds of FCELB holders vote to accept less. With FCELB now trading at $341, this would create a huge windfall if a larger partner such as XOM decides to buy this small micro-cap altogether. As stated on pg. 45 of the 2016 10-K filing:

However, holders of the Series B Preferred Stock can require us to redeem all or part of their shares at a redemption price equal to the Liquidation Preference of the shares to be redeemed in the case of a 'fundamental change' (as described in the Certificate of Designation).

10. Large and growing revenue backlog.

The total revenue backlog is quite large and growing as noted in the Q3 earnings press release. This substantial backlog of service and power generation revenues will help to increase and stabilize future cash flows:

Total backlog was $437.0 million as of July 31, 2017 compared to $392.1 million as of July 31, 2016.

What are the major risks?

Numerous risks are detailed on pgs. 29-41 of the Jan. 12, 2017, 10-K filing. I am summarizing only what I view as the major risks here. FCEL has had several recent significant contract wins, but there is no guarantee that these wins will continue. FCEL's green energy technology has gotten rave reviews, but competitors could eventually develop superior new technology. Korea Electric Power (KEP) is an important customer and there is some risk that South Korea could be affected by a war.

The green energy sector relies heavily on government subsidies. FCEL has significant cash and is progressing rapidly towards a cash flow positive business model, but may still need to raise more capital. Their ability to raise capital is largely contingent on the strength of the FCEL common stock. While FCEL is current with SEC filings and actively trades on the Nasdaq, FCELB is a pink sheet issue. It can be illiquid at times and information may not be available from your brokerage and other traditional sources.

Conclusions

While FCELB has significant risks, the potential rewards are also quite high. A share of FCELB can now be purchased for under $350. While Oppenheimer has projected that FCEL will become cash flow positive in 12-18 months, let's assume it takes two years. If FCEL successfully becomes cash flow positive, then risk will be greatly reduced. Let's assume that FCELB then trades at $550 to yield a still lofty 9.1%. Annual dividends are $50 per share, so $100 per share in dividends will be received over the next two years. In this positive scenario, the two-year total return including dividends and capital gains would be about 85%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCELB, COWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.