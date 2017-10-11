Gold Teases Breakout As Geopolitical Fears Proliferate

Gold rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions. Gold's rally was muted, however, by the threat of a Fed funds interest rate increase in the coming weeks. In this commentary we'll discuss whether these fears are well founded and if gold can continue to push higher in spite of them.

Spot gold rose by 0.5 percent to $1,289 after reaching its highest since late September at $1,294. December gold futures settled 0.70 percent higher. Silver rose 1.3 percent to $17.16.

Tuesday's trading session started off on a cautious note as Pyongyang celebrated the founding of its ruling party. This came on the heels of both Russia and China calling for restraint on North Korea following a Twitter post from President Trump hinting that military action against North Korea was a possibility.

Meanwhile in Europe, the leader of Catalonia's government called for a reduction in tensions in its standoff with Madrid over a bid in the wealthy northeastern region for independence. The tensions arising from this and from North Korea were enough to prompt some safe haven buying in gold and silver, yet not strong enough to overcome the market's concerns over higher interest rates.

Fed funds futures showed traders were pricing in a nearly 90 percent chance of a December rate increase as of Tuesday. Analysts worry that higher rates will dissuade investors from holding non-yielding bullion in favor of bonds and other interest bearing assets.

Turning our attention to gold's technical picture, the gold price managed to close above its 15-day (3-week) moving average on Oct. 9, the first time since early September. Gold confirmed an immediate-term sell signal per the rules of our trading discipline when it violated the 15-day MA on a closing basis last month. It then proceeded to slide some $60/oz. before its latest rally attempt. Based on the rules of our trading method, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is required to confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal (i.e. the second close above the 15-day MA must be above the first one).

Shown below is the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), which I use as a proxy for the gold price as well as a trading vehicle, due to its low cost relative to the price of gold. As the graph shows, IAU has closed only one day above the 15-day MA as of Oct. 10 and needs a higher close from here in order to confirm an immediate-term bottom. IAU's 12-day momentum indicator (below) should also ideally confirm a breakout signal by pushing above the zero level.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Another reason for my defensiveness is the lack of confirmation from the Five Factors. This refers to the five major factors which I believe are necessary for a strong, healthy gold market. As a reminder, here is the list:

The gold price should be above its rising 15-day moving average. Silver should be strong (i.e. confirming or preferably outperforming gold). Gold's relative strength (vs. the S&P 500) should be rising. The U.S. dollar index should be below its 15-day, 30-day and 60-day moving averages. The crude oil price should be strengthening.

As of Oct. 10, most of those factors remain non-supportive of gold's near-term picture. For instance, gold hasn't managed to close two days above its 15-day moving average. Gold's relative strength vs. equities hasn't turned up yet. The dollar index (DXY) is currently above the 15/30/60-day moving averages (below).

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Finally, while a case could be made that the crude oil price is strong, it's currently (as of Oct. 10) below its 15-day moving average. Ideally, we should see a majority of these five factors line up in support of a healthy gold price to let us know that the interim outlook for the precious metal is decisively bullish. For now, continued caution is in order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.