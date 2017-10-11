Lindsay: You're Probably Overlooking This Growth Opportunity

I believe the company's share price is not pricing in much of the potential growth the company will incur in the next 2-3 years and review those prospects.

The company has increasingly optimistic growth prospects, including an improving agriculture spending environment boosting its core products and a venture into new technologies poised for explosive growth.

Lindsay Corporation has seen lackluster price action throughout the agricultural slowdown in 2013 and 2014 through present day.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. Alongside those segment, the company recently acquired Elecsys which provides M2M and wireless solutions for manufacturing and businesses.

The standard: Core product portfolio

Lindsay operates through its core product portfolio of Irrigation Solutions, Transportation Solutions and B2B which includes manufacturing, tubing, pump telemetry and M2M solutions.

The company's core offerings in Irrigation Solutions put them at the forefront of a growing industry expected to grow at a 14% CAGR through 2021, being pushed by developed market in the US and Japan and emerging markets such as China and India alongside a continued recovery in Brazil.

Population growth increasing food stemming demand, alongside an improving agriculture business, is increasing the demand for smart irrigation solutions and management, allowing Lindsay to capitalize on growing market demand. A further shift in agriculture policy environment in emerging market like China and India will further increase demand for smart solutions.

(Source: Company slides)

The company's second core offering of Transportation & Infrastructure Solutions allows the company to capitalize on the growing infrastructure spending in the US and Canada through its acquisitions of Barrier and Snoline SPA back in 2006. The acquisitions have allowed the company to increase their market share in services to the growing infrastructure industry.

Solid infrastructure trends in China, Japan and Canada have helped grow the market demand for transportation solutions globally, yet in the US we are now seeing the need for an extensive infrastructure bill being debated in Congress as I'm writing this article. These efforts will push a potential $1 Trillion infrastructure bill to private and public companies dealing with road solutions and there's no doubt Lindsay's product pipeline will be called into action.

(Source: Company slides)

What you're probably missing: The big one

The company acquired Elecsys in 2014 for $70.5 Million in an all cash deal. In an excellent article by SA Contributor Dave Kelly from 2014, he outlines the potential for the company in the field of connected devices, otherwise known as the Internet of Things (IoT). Back in 2014, when the field was still in very early stages of application, it was a big deal and companies with high market penetration potential were a wise investment pick with major companies like Intel (INTC) raking in 100's of millions of dollars from IoT related technologies.

Now, when IoT applications are live and growing in the consumer and industrial markets, demand is soaring and Elecsys is in a prime position to capitalize off this with its wide array of offerings.

Although the company's Rail segment is slightly underperforming expectations recently with a decline in railway technology spending on behalf of lower volume, the company's other segments are booming. Lindsay has ceased to provide specific details on the company's segment performance or revenue contribution but a look at IoT market growth for 2017 and forward expectations paints a rosy picture:

(Source: Forbes Research)

When it comes to the real world applications Elecsys deals with, its market segments are expected to be among the leaders in spending through 2020, excluding some shifts in applications for the Oil/Gas/Water segment:

(Source: Forbes Research)

A leading Rail IoT systems provider is IBM's (IBM) Watson, which Lindsay partners with to offer hardware solutions. Rail optimization has turned to IoT for a while now, boosting companies' sales segments and increasing market share growth. Elecsys is the number one rail IoT services company globally.

Lighting IoT services are not new, with companies like Acuity Brands (AYI) developing applications for real life positioning monitoring and remote lighting control for home and corporate use. In very recent news, Target has announced it will use IoT for in-store position tracking in half its stores from Acuity Brands lighting solutions.

The company's Oil/Gas/Water IoT tracking and monitoring solutions is a welcomed product for companies looking to boost efficiency after the industry wide growth concern from the low price of Oil. The industry estimate of $16.89 Billion is expected to grow rapidly in the next ~10 years to over $30.57 Billion by 2026.

The company's powerful Elecsys Connect allows project managers and individuals to monitor any form of systems or manufacturing connectivity applications with their mobile application (web-based platform in the works).

Beyond the rapidly growing businesses mentioned above, the company offers EMS/OEM solutions and LCD solutions for a wide array of customers in the Aerospace, Industrial, Medical, Transportation, Communication, Military, Infrastructure and Agriculture business, allowing for an effective overall competitive edge in rapidly growing markets.

Elecsys's last annual revenue report in 2014 showed the company grossed $30.48 Million, an over 20% increase from 2013. I believe the integration with Lindsay's products and customer base will be an effective way to grow Elecsys's market share and help win contracts as we enter into full-stage of application development of IoT solutions for manufacturing and businesses.

The top and bottom line: Sales & profits

Revenue has been under pressure from highs at 2014 following the global slowdown in Agricultural spending, declining from $617.90 Million in 2014 to $516.41 Million in 2016, the last full year reporting period.

Sales, however, are picking back up with a 0.87% expected increase in 2017 sales to $520.88 Million following a slight uptick in agricultural spending. Sales are expected to rise a further 4.88% in 2018 to $546.32 Million, confirming higher market demand.

LNN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at the company's bottom line paints a similar picture with EPS expected to decline 16.85% for FY 2017 to $2.22. It is noteworthy that guidance was given when agricultural uncertainty was still high and upward revisions for upcoming earnings reports are being made in the last 60 days.

(Source: Zacks Investment Research)

Currently EPS is expected to rise 33.78% in 2018 with $2.97 expected.

LNN EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is also committed to shareholder value and boosting EPS with share repurchases, repurchasing over 2 Million shares since 2014, after upping its repurchase authorization by $100 Million in 2015, bringing total share count to 10.69M.

Holding Lindsay Corporation has another perk - the company pays out $1.20 annually for a yield of 1.31% while you wait for the IoT and agricultural recovery to take full effect. A look at the company's cash flow show the sustainability of this payout and a potential increase alongside share repurchases:

(Source: Company Slides)

As seen in the investor presentation slides, the company's cash operations are ideal for a company of its size and market penetration, using 60% of cash from operations to invest in growth and 56% of cash being returned to shareholders. Although some operations and repurchasing power is evidently powered by taking on debt, the company's remaining cash balances allow it to easily pay back interest expense and yields on its debt offerings with maturities through 2030.

Investment risks

The company faces some stiff competition for its organic Irrigation & Infrastructure segments with companies like Toro (TTC) capturing large amounts of markets and utilizing its leading market position to penetrate other markets. Toro has grown revenues at a slightly higher pace then Lindsay, yet doesn't operate with the same intensity in the agricultural irrigation space, with only 6% of its portfolio linked to servicing the sector, allowing Lindsay to increase its presence and capture more market share as it diversifies:

(Source: Company Slides)

The IoT space is more competitive then there is space in this article to mention, but with the rapid growth of smaller companies using IoT services and products from the likes of Elecsys, the company is poised for a fight on market share.

Valuation

Lindsay is in a prime position to pick up on the rebound of agricultural spending and through its Elecsys acquisition, so is for IoT growth. These factors and more have me optimistic on the company's future.

Using the basic DCF model to value the company based on its TTM earnings brings me to a valuation of $126/share for the next 2-3 year period:

Looking at valuations further down the road, however, brings me to a different picture. Assuming the company returns to averaged EPS of $5.47 to $4.00, which it did in 2013 and 2014 respectively, valuations become even more interesting, which I believe is highly achievable.

Taking into account a $4.75 EPS a few years down the road, the company is likely to grow at a more modest pace of 10% on behalf of its organic core product portfolio and IoT prospects for roughly 4 years, followed by an aggregate growth of 4% moving forward. This brings us to a valuation of just over $150/share, bringing the company's market cap to over $1.63 Billion.

Conclusion

I believe current share price is not factoring in possible market growth for its incredible IoT presence in the manufacturing and industrial market. Coupled with the recovery in agricultural spending and increased demand for infrastructure, the company has significant room for impressive growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LNN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.