Gene Sequencing, The Driver Of Personalized Medicine

Illumina dominates the genetic sequencing instrumentation market and they are looking to expand into the application space.

Genetic sequencing will play a large role in personalized medicine, giving healthcare providers insight into the underlying cause of illness and helping to identify the best medical treatment for a given patient. Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) currently dominates the genetic sequencing equipment space, but there are many competitors looking to capture share in the growing market. The following reviews the current state of the genetic sequencing market, providing investors insight into the rapidly evolving market.

Illumina, the Market Leader

Illumina sells instruments, consumables and services to the life science community, with consumables represented 64% of sales and instruments representing 20% in 2016. In 2016, 46% of Illumina's revenue came from outside the U.S. The company is best known for their genome sequencing products, including their top of the line HiSeq X Ten instrument. The HiSeq X Ten is capable of sequencing over 18,000 human genomes per year and was the first platform to provide whole human genome sequencing for under $1,000, with Veritas Genetics using the instrument for their $999 whole human genome sequencing offering for consumers.

The performance comes at a cost, with the unit initially priced at $10 million. The high capital price and large capacity have led to some discussion that the market for the high end instruments may already be saturated. Illumina saw a 3% decline in instrument sales in the first half of 2017, with fewer sales of HiSeq and HiSeq X instruments. The decline was partially offset by the introduction of their NovaSeq instrument.

The NovaSeq platform is intended to give researchers a more flexible user experience, and the company expects the technology to eventually lead to $100 whole human genome sequencing. The platform is capable of achieving 300x coverage for demanding applications, like somatic variant detection. Illumina offers an instrument trade in program, so the placement of new NovSeq instruments may not result in a larger install base. The $950,000 price tag for the NovaSeq 6000 unit is certainly more accessible to smaller institutions, which may eventually lead to more machines in service.

Illumina complements their high power sequencing offerings with microarrays that can be used to assess a subset of the genome, which is faster and less expensive that whole genome sequencing. Illumina believes that some researchers will migrate from microarrays to sequencing; however, customers are showing a clear preference for more focused arrays that can be used to carry out high-throughput screening.

While microarrays may be a growing revenue stream, the focused arrays have a lower selling price than broad arrays and sequencing solutions. Operating margins in the first half of 2017 declined to 15.5% from 24.2% during the same period in 2016, which was attributed in part to an increase in demand for the focused microarray products.

Illumina's revenue streams have also been shifting away from products towards services, which has historically had lower margins than product sales. While gross margins for both revenue sources are healthy, they have started to decline in recent quarters.

2014 2015 2016 H1 2017 Revenue from Products 87.0% 85.2% 84.7% 82.0% Product Gross Margins 73.3% 74.0% 73.7% 67.7% Services Gross Margins 61.8% 59.3% 57.8% 54.2%

Illumina spent $504.4 million on research and development in 2016, so they are certainly not resting on their laurels. Illumina is also starting to branch out into genetic testing applications, including laboratory automation and Informatics tools. The company purchased BlueGnome Ltd., Verinata Health, Inc., and Myraqa, Inc. to develop a prenatal clinical diagnostic platform. The company has also initiated two joint ventures that look to increase consumer demand for genetic sequencing.

Helix

Illumina formed Helix Holdings, LLC, as a joint venture with Warburg Pincus and Sutter Hill Ventures in 2015 to develop a marketplace for consumer genomics offerings. Helix will carry out genetic sequencing and store the results, portions of which can then be accessed when customers purchase a product offering from a partner company. At launch, Helix announced partnerships with the Center for Individualized Medicine at Mayo Clinic and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH).

There are now over a dozen different partners offering services in the Helix shop, with products addressing ancestry, health, nutrition, and fitness. Customers pay a one-time fee of $80 to have their DNA sequenced, then pay an additional amount for offering specific analysis packages. Partner offerings range in cost from $25 for a report on how an individual's genetics impacts their sleep behaviors to $250 for a food sensitivity analysis.

Illumina currently owns a 50% equity stake in Helix and SG&A for the unit represented 1% of revenues during the second quarter. Certain Helix equity owners can require Illumina to redeem their interests for cash at fair market value after January 1, 2021. At the end of Q2, the fair market value of this obligation was $80 million.

The Holy GRAIL?

Illumina was a founding partner in GRAIL, a life science company looking to develop blood tests that can detect early stage cancer. Amazon (AMZN), Bezos Expeditions, Bill Gates, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Celgene (CELG), GV, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Innovation, and Merck (MRK) are among the parties that now own an equity stake in GRAIL after a Series B offering raised $900 million. Illumina's stake fell to below 20% after the financing round. GRAIL announced plans to merge with Cirina, Ltd. in May of this year. Illumina spent 0.8% of revenue in the second quarter on R&D for GRAIL.

A recent study by GRAIL found that they were able to detect at least one mutation in blood samples that corresponded to mutations found in tumor biopsies in 89% of patients enrolled in the study. It should be noted that the patients enrolled in the study were in advanced stages of cancer, so the circulating tumor DNA may be at a much higher concentration than would be present in asymptomatic patients. While the scientific development process will be challenging, the payoff could be huge for Illumina and its partners if GRAIL can develop a test capable of early cancer detection.

Pacific Biosciences

2016 was a transition year for Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), as they introduced their Sequel System. The new platform has seven times the throughput as the previous platform, the PacBio RS II. The company was able to place over 100 of the new units in 2016, which led to +60% increase in product and services revenues relative to 2015.

Pacific Biosciences long read technology has it well positioned to hold market share in de novo animal and plant genome sequencing. The long read technology also has utility in finding rare mutations and structural changes in human DNA.

Pacific Biosciences long read genome sequencing technology was used earlier this year to provide a clinic diagnosis for a patient with a previously undiagnosed condition. It was estimated that the long read technology used in the report had a cost of between $5,000 and $6,000.

The company reported a 45.7% increase in product revenue for the first half of 2017 relative to 2016. However, gross and net profits declined during the same period, in part due to higher service business expenses and higher SG&A costs. For the first six months of the year, the company has posted a loss of $0.52 per diluted share.

Oxford Nanopore

Privately held Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. is developing a host of sequencing instruments based on there nanopore sequencing platform. The technology reads single strands of DNA as they pass through a narrow pore in the flow cell. The technology provides long read lengths, but is prone to higher error rates.

Picture from Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford's foundational offering is the portable MinIon device, which was first released to early adopters in 2014 and subsequently commercialized in 2015. The MinION starter bundle is currently offered for $1,000. The technology has seen rapid uptake by the research community, and it has shown promise in clinical applications as well.

Oxford's portfolio ranges from the smart phone attachment SmidgION to the benchtop sized PromethION unit that can operate up to 48 flow cells simultaneously.

Images from Oxford Nanopore Technologies

The PromethION system is currently being offered through an early access program that provides the instrument, staring supplies, and computational services for a bundled cost of $135,000. Given that the underlying technology is essentially the same as the MinION, full commercialization may not be far off.

In total, Oxford Nanopore has received over £350 in funding. The funding included $18 million from Illumina in 2009, which provided Illumina with an equity stake and exclusive marketing rights to Oxford's BASE Technology products. The two companies have since parted ways, and last year settled a lawsuit alleging that Oxford's sequencers were violating Illumina's patent rights to use Msp pore technology for sequencing.

Thermo Fisher, Diversified and Growing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (TMO) is a highly diversified life sciences supply and service company, which was discussed in more detail last month. Thermo offers several different sequencing instruments, all of which use their proprietary proton ion sensors. The entry level Ion S5 can be used for targeting sequencing and sells for $65,000.

Thermo's top line offering is the 5500 W series of instruments that perform sequencing by ligation, which can generate read lengths of 75 base pairs and can achieve up to 99.99% read accuracy. The Wildfire upgrade to the platform made the system more user friendly by eliminating sample preparation times. The simplification also reduced the cost of each run, although runs are still estimated to cost around $2,000.

Roche, Wandering in the Woods

After failing to develop the 454 sequencing business and abandoning a development agreement with PacBio, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is focusing on developing nanopore sequencing technology that it obtained through the acquisition of Genia Technologies. There is currently a job posting for head of nanopore platform development, sequencing at Roche, which might be an indication that the company is still struggling to find direction for their desire to have a gene sequencing offering. For now, it appears that Roche's efforts in the space will be limited to providing kits for specific applications, such as liquid biopsy to detect circulating tumor DNA.

Qiagen

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) specializes in sample preparation kits and automated instruments for sample analysis. In their 2016 20-F, the company estimated that their sample preparation consumables were used in 80% of liquid biopsy applications. Qiagen also offers an extensive line of molecular diagnostic kits for detecting cancer, HIV, tuberculosis, and other diseases. These and other consumables generated $1.17 billion in sales in 2016, while instrumentation sales generated $171.9 million in revenue over the same period.

Qiagen's GeneReader platform was a late entrant into the next generation sequencing market, making its debut in 2015. The instrument offers a fully automated sample system when combined with their Qiacube sample extraction system and Qiacube NGS the prepares the samples for sequencing, creating a fully automated sample analysis system. The targeted sequencing instrument was designed to run 120 panels a week, with a read length of around 100 base pairs.

Qiagen reported revenue growth of 3.8% and net earnings of $0.14 per diluted share in the first half of 2017, a 12.5% decline in EPS versus the same period last year. The sales growth was offset by a $26 million increase in general and administrative, integration, and other costs in the first half of the year, $17.4 million of which was restructuring expenses.

Valuations are High

Of the publicly traded companies reviewed above, Illumina and Thermo Fisher stand out for their growth in earnings per share. Qiagen's earnings have been essentially flat over the last three years, while Pacific Biosciences continues to lose money.

ILMN Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Illumina currently trades at a cash from operations multiple of 43.3, the highest of the group. Thermo Fisher trades at 24.5 times free cash flow, the lowest multiple in the group. Thermo Fisher's diversified portfolio, demonstrated ability grow earnings, and relative valuation to its peers make it the most interesting company in the group.

ILMN Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusions

Genetic sequencing represents a growing field and Illumina has a dominant position in the market, which is reflected in its current share price. The market for their high end instruments may be reaching saturation, so they have started to joint ventures in order to drive consumer demand for their services.

Thermo Fisher's genetic sequencing technology represents a small portion of their diversified portfolio, and they have demonstrated a willingness to acquire external technologies that complement their existing holdings. The company is currently the most reasonably valued of the group, and they have rewarded shareholders with significant earnings growth, making them my personal favorite of the group.

Pacific Biosciences has a long sequencing technology that is well suited for certain sequencing applications, but the company is currently struggling to translate the technology into profits. Their technology and poor earnings may make the company an acquisition target, but investors should not count on being bailed out by a buyer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate thought and discussion and should not be considered investment advice.