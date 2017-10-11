Biotech Analysis Central: Daily Pharma News

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News. A daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Merck Uses Its Cash With KalVista Partnership

News: Merck (MRK) has moved to lay claim to a biotech known as KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) with a partnership, which has a lead drug candidate known as KVD001. This drug is being developed to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). This disease is characterized as an accumulation of fluid in the eye that can cause someone to lose their eyesight. According to the deal, Merck has paid KalVista an upfront payment of $37 million. If all goes well with clinical testing, Merck has also agreed to pay up to $715 million in milestone payments plus royalties upon commercialization. It gets even better than that for KalVista. That's because Merck has also bought a 9.9% stake in KalVista totaling $9 million. A phase 2 proof-of-concept study is expected to begin before the end of 2017, and KalVista will be responsible to pay for the study. Once this study is completed, Merck has the option to acquire KVD001 should it choose to do so after trial completion. In addition, Merck has the option to acquire other R&D products in KalVista's portfolio. However, KalVista retains the rights to its oral hereditary angioedema (NYSE:HAE) portfolio.

Analysis: This is a good move for Merck, because it doesn't have to lay the groundwork to get the drug past phase 2. KalVista is responsible for running the phase 2 trial, and that in my opinion means reduced risk for Merck. In addition, should KVD001 succeed in phase 2 Merck has the opportunity to acquire the drug. In addition, Merck gets access some other compounds as well. For KalVista, it is good news as well. That's because should the potential milestones be achieved with this deal, that will give the company the necessary cash to move on with its oral HAE portfolio. That is especially true since it has retained full rights of the HAE program. The conclusion is that this is a win win scenario for both companies as they each get something good out of the deal.

Spark Therapeutics Looks to Impress FDA Panel Advisers

News: This Thursday, Spark therapeutics (ONCE) is headed to an advisory panel. The company must do a good job to convince the panel that LUXTURNA can provide long term benefit for patients with vision loss due to confirmed biallelic RPE65-mediated inherited retinal disease (IRD). There is no doubt that the company's drug was able to beat the control group in a late-stage study. Such a study, which recruited 21 patients, showed that 11 of them saw a significance of two points or more of improvement in light levels in both eyes. The issue that is raised by the FDA is that the secondary endpoint of an improvement of visual acuity was not achieved. Therefore, it may be difficult to gauge whether or not patients benefited from taking the therapy. In addition, the therapy is a one time type of a treatment. The other issue raised by the FDA is that there has been no long-term treatment study on this gene therapy. That means there is no telling how long the improved effect observed in patients during the study will last. That means there might be an impact of patients that will need to be dosed again. The final issue raised is that the FDA recommended the company run the phase 3 trial with a co-primary endpoint. Meaning, that such a co-primary endpoint should assess multi-luminance mobility testing (MLMT) of the first eye. This was not done, and that is something that might go against Spark Therapeutics.

Analysis: Spark Therapeutics may have a lot of explaining to do at the FDA advisory panel. While the FDA does bring up a lot of valid concerns, it can't be argued that patients were able to improve with their sight. At least 18 out of 20 treated patients were able to navigate better through a mobility maze one year later after a single dose. In my opinion, the FDA will look at the efficacy and safety of LUXTURNA. I don't believe that it will be too harsh about Spark not implementing another co-primary endpoint for its late-stage study. The thing is that RPE65-mediated Inherited Retinal Disease patients need to have a new treatment option. Considering that there is no approved pharmacologic treatment option for these patients, means that the advisory panel might be more lenient. However, that remains to be seen. The conclusion here is that the FDA advisory panel will likely recommend LUXTURNA for approval. From thereafter, it's all up to the FDA if it wants to approve the gene therapy. The downside, should LUXTURNA be approved by the FDA, is that one treatment procedure with this gene therapy could cost up to $1 million. There can be no assurance that insurers will foot the bill. Especially, if there is no long-term evidence of clinical effect.

Eli Lilly Suffers Major Blow For KRAS-Mutation Lung Cancer Drug

News: Eli Lilly (LLY) seems to have suffered a major blow after its CDK 4/6 inhibitor Verzenio (abemaciclib) missed its endpoint in a phase 3 clinical trial. This trial was set to treat patients with KRAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Verzenio came up short in extending overall survival compared to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tarceva. These were patients who had already undergone platinum-based chemo. This was a bad blow for the company. Especially, since it Verzenio drug had received approval late last month for HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. The problem is that it is still trailing behind two other competitors in this space. Such competitors in the breast cancer space are Pfizer (PFE) with Ibrance, and Novartis (NVS) with Kisqali.

Analysis: In terms of Verzenio in KRAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients, the future doesn't look too bright. Eli Lilly noted that there was an improvement in progression-free survival and overall response rate, though it didn't disclose any numbers. It is expected to present the full set of data from this phase 3 trial at a medical meeting next year. This leads me to believe, in my opinion, that single agent Verzenio in this patient population might come to an end thereafter. On the other hand, things could shape up as the company seeks to test combination studies. Meaning that Eli Lilly wants to test Verzenio in combination with other compounds in hopes that it can overcome this failure. Could such combinations work out? They probably could, but it is too early to tell for the time being. The conclusion here is that Eli Lilly must analyze the full data set, and then see if any subgroup had any type of positive response in the trial. If anything, I like the fact that despite Verzenio failing, Eli Lilly is not afraid to continue on the same track with combination studies for the non-small cell lung cancer patient population.

